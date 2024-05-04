The current GC standings at the Giro d'Italia

By Stephen Farrand
published

San Vito climb on stage 1 into Turin provides first intense shakeout in the overall standings

TORINO ITALY MAY 04 Jhonatan Narvaez of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 1 a 140km stage from Venaria Reale to Torino UCIWT on May 04 2024 in Torino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Jhonatan Narváez is the first maglia rosa of the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) was the first maglia rosa of the 2024 Giro d’Italia after winning stage 1 to Turin. However, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) confirmed his intentions and gained time on all his GC rivals with his usual and widely expected show of force during the hilly finale of the 140km opening stage. 

Thanks to the time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds, Narváez leads second-placed Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) by four seconds, with Pogačar third overall at six seconds. 

