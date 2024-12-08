Cabras Cyclocross World Cup cancellation boost for riders who skipped the race

By
published

Many riders focused on team training camps instead of traveling to Sardinia

ANTWERPEN BELGIUM NOVEMBER 24 Fem Van Empel of The Netherlands and Team Visma Lease A Bike competes during the 18th UCI Cyclocross World Cup Antwerpen 2024 Womens Elite on November 24 2024 in Antwerpen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Fem van Empel at the Antwerp Cyclocross World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyclocross stars who elected for team training camps instead of this weekend’s World Cup have been given a huge boost to their series aspirations.

Women’s world cyclocross champion Fem Van Empel was one of the riders who decided against the trip to Cabras, instead joining her Visma-Lease a Bike training camp.

Ben Goddard