Sarah Gigante undergoes iliac artery surgery, will miss Tour Down Under

‘Gutted to miss months of racing but happy to know and fix a problem that has been such a mental and physical struggle’

Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) attacks at Willunga Hill on her way to overall victory at 2024 Women’s Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Gigante announced on social media that she will be sidelined for several months following successful surgery to treat iliac artery endofibrosis. The former two-time Australian time trial champion will miss the opportunity to reclaim her national title and defend her overall victory at the Women's Tour Down Under in January.

After struggling with pain in her right leg, Gigante, 24, was diagnosed with endofibrosis on Monday, December 2nd while in Australia.

