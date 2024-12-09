Maxim Van Gils joins Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe after Lotto-Dstny divorce

Belgian Classics rider agrees three-year deal and heads to Red Bull training camp

Maxim Van Gils in action at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Maxim Van Gils will ride for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe after his divorce from Lotto-Dsnty. The Belgian has agreed a three-year deal and will boost Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's hilly Classics and stage race roster. 

25-year-old Van Gils had signed a new contract with Lotto earlier this year after outperforming expectations in a series of one-day classics. He was third at Strade Bianche, seventh at Milan-San Remo, third at La Flèche Wallonne and fourth at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal. He also scored wins at the GP Kantons Aargau and Eschborn-Frankfurt, making him worth far more than his contract at Lotto.  

