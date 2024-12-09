Eddy Merckx suffers broken hip in cycling crash near Brussels

Legendary five-time Tour de France winner to undergo surgery after 'stupid accident'

Five-time Tour de France champion and Anderlecht fan Eddy Merckx poses with 2024 Olympic double gold medal winner Remco Evenepoelat the start of a soccer match between RSC Anderlecht and OHL Oud-Heverlee - Leuven in August 2024 in Brussels (Image credit: JOHN THYS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP / Getty Images)

Eddy Merckx has been taken to hospital in Herentals, Belgium and faces surgery after a crash during a bike ride, which resulted in a broken hip. 

He was riding on a road on the west side of Mechelen when he fell to the tarmac, his wife Claudine Merckx told Het Nieuwsblad, who described it as "a stupid accident".

