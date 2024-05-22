'I'm not at my best' - Ben O'Connor struggles with breathing on Giro d'Italia's Passo Brocon

Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) revealed that he was struggling to breathe on stage 17's final ascent at Passo Brocon of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday. The Australian believed that he could be 'fighting something' when it comes to his general health but hoped it would pass before the mountainous stage 20 on Saturday.

"I was just struggling to breathe, so just fighting something, so just a bit average. It was a bit sad today. It wasn't my best," O'Connor said in a post-race interview following stage 17's 159km race that started in Selva di Val Gardena and ended with the climb to Passo Brocon.

"Today was really, really hard. It's with the weather, the tricky descents and the wet roads all day made it a day where you couldn't switch off," O'Connor said.

Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) soloed to victory on stage 17 as a battle for the overall classification played out behind the German rider on the final ascent.

Maglia rosa Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) surged on the upper slopes with 2km to go and crossed the finish line in second place behind Steinhauser.

More importantly, Pogačar finished 18 seconds ahead of a group that included his overall classification rivals: Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious), Einer Rubio (Movistar), and Romain Bardet (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL).

O'Connor was initially with this group but then appeared to struggle to hold the pace and was distanced with just under three kilometres to go. He finished in 12th place on the day but lost over a minute to Pogačar in the GC standings. While he remained in fourth overall, he was now 9:47 down.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the mix zone at the top of the Passo Brocon, O'Connor confirmed that he has been 'fighting something', and he appeared to be coughing and struggling to breathe while racing and at the finish line.

"Yeah, I'm fighting something. Oh well. Tomorrow, hopefully, will give the lungs a bit of a rest and be ready for the final couple of days," O'Connor told the press. "I'm not at my best at the moment, but hopefully, I can be good by Saturday."

The penultimate stage is 184km from Alpago to Bassano del Grappa, and the final mountain stage before the stage 21 finale in Rome includes two ascents of Monte Grappa.

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Giro d'Italia- including journalists reporting, breaking news and analysis on the ground from every stage of the race as it happens and more. Find out more.