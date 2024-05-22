'I'm not at my best' - Ben O'Connor struggles with breathing on Giro d'Italia's Passo Brocon

Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) revealed that he was struggling to breathe on stage 17's final ascent at Passo Brocon of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday. The Australian believed that he could be 'fighting something' when it comes to his general health but hoped it would pass before the mountainous stage 20 on Saturday.

"I was just struggling to breathe, so just fighting something, so just a bit average. It was a bit sad today. It wasn't my best," O'Connor said in a post-race interview following stage 17's 159km race that started in Selva di Val Gardena and ended with the climb to Passo Brocon.

