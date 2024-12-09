Opinion: Fast bikes shouldn’t have to be pretty as well, and to demand that they are holds the sport back

With the new Colnago Y1Rs launching the comments are ablaze with negativity about its looks, but does this matter at all in a modern race bike you can’t afford anyway?

Colnago Y1Rs
The new Colnago Y1Rs is certainly eye-catching, I’ll give it that. As new bikes go, the intersection of ‘brand new Colnago’ and ‘brand new bike for Tadej Pogačar’ is a surefire way to generate comments across the various social media platforms. While the new machine may not be to your tastes visually - it is challenging, and certainly non-traditional - I’d argue that for a bike solely focused on winning races, it doesn’t matter a jot what it looks like.

I have argued in the past, again to much furore in the comments, that cycling should take a leaf out of the F1 book and have pro-only bikes. Given that the Y1Rs is only available in team colours, and is so prohibitively expensive that it’s not a realistic purchase at any level for the vast majority of riders, I’d wager we’re well on our way to that being a de-facto reality anyway. 

