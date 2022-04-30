How to watch the Giro d'Italia – Live streaming

By published

Carapaz, Landa, López, Yates, Almeida, Cavendish, Van der Poel headline the Corsa Rosa

2019 Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz poses with Ecuador's flag on the final podium in Verona.
2019 winner Richard Carapaz is among the favourites for the 2022 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Spring Classics season is in the books for another year but the racing rolls on as the peloton head for the stage races of the summer, with the first Grand Tour of the season, the 2022 Giro d'Italia, kicking off on Thursday, May 5 and running to Sunday, May 29.

The 105th edition of the Corsa Rosa will take in three stages in Hungary to start, also featuring mountains such as Etna, the Mortirolo, and Passo Fedaia along the way as well as 26.3km of time trials.

We'll see the likes of Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) do battle throughout the three-week race, as well as numerous other star names.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the races. Read on to find out how to watch the Giro d'Italia via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Read more

Giro d’Italia 2022 – The Essential Preview

Giro d'Italia 2022 – Route

Giro d'Italia 2022 – The Contenders

Giro d'Italia 2022 – Race home

Other major GC names in the mix at the 2022 Giro d'Italia include João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Miguel Angel López (Astana Qazaqstan), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost).

The sprinter lineup, meanwhile, includes Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), while Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is also set to ride.

A hilltop finish in Hungary kicks off the race, with the peloton set to visit two time trials, a handful of hilly stages, seven mountain stages – including five summit finishes – on the road to Verona at the end of three weeks.

Check out our full route guide here, as well as a look at the top contenders, and our comprehensive race preview.

Image 1 of 2

Giro d'Italia 2022

The map of the 2022 GIro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS Sport)
Image 2 of 2

Giro d'Italia 2022

The profile of the 2022 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Live Stream

Follow Cyclingnews on TwitterFacebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the Giro d'Italia.

The 2022 Giro d'Italia will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Eurosport and Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and in select other territories on GCN+, with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

Host broadcaster Rai Sport will also air the race.

Other options around Europe include  (Italy), France TV, L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), RTBF and Sporza (Belgium), EITB (Basque Country), and RTVE (Spain).

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the season, with other broadcasters airing races during the year including Flobikes (A year's subscription costs $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada) and NBC Sports via Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month in the US).

If you don't have cable TV, then NBC Sports can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV ($35 per month with the first month discounted by $10) or FuboTV ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Giro d'Italia schedule

DateStageLocationLength
May 6Stage 1Budapest - Visegrád195km
May 7Stage 2Budapest - Budapest (ITT)9.2km
May 8Stage 3Kaposvár - Balatonfüred201km
May 9Rest day
May 10Stage 4Avola - Etna166km
May 11Stage 5Catania - Messina172km
May 12Stage 6Palmi - Scalea192km
May 13Stage 7Diamante - Potenza198km
May 14Stage 8Napoli - Napoli149km
May 15Stage 9Isernia - Blockhaus187km
May 16Rest day
May 17Stage 10Pescara - Jesi194km
May 18Stage 11Santarcangelo di Romagna - Reggio Emilia201km
May 19Stage 12Parma - Genova186km
May 20Stage 13Sanremo - Cuneo157km
May 21Stage 14Santena - Torino153km
May 22Stage 15Rivarolo Canavese - Cogne177km
May 23Rest day
May 24Stage 16Salò - Aprica200km
May 25Stage 17Ponte di Legno - Lavarone165km
May 26Stage 18Borgo Valsugana - Treviso146km
May 27Stage 19Marano Lagunare - Santuario di Castelmonte178km
May 28Stage 20Belluno - Passo Fedaia167km
May 29Stage 21Verona - Verona (ITT)17.1km
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.