Spring Classics season is in the books for another year but the racing rolls on as the peloton head for the stage races of the summer, with the first Grand Tour of the season, the 2022 Giro d'Italia, kicking off on Thursday, May 5 and running to Sunday, May 29.

The 105th edition of the Corsa Rosa will take in three stages in Hungary to start, also featuring mountains such as Etna, the Mortirolo, and Passo Fedaia along the way as well as 26.3km of time trials.

We'll see the likes of Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) do battle throughout the three-week race, as well as numerous other star names.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the races. Read on to find out how to watch the Giro d'Italia via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Other major GC names in the mix at the 2022 Giro d'Italia include João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Miguel Angel López (Astana Qazaqstan), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost).

The sprinter lineup, meanwhile, includes Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), while Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is also set to ride.

A hilltop finish in Hungary kicks off the race, with the peloton set to visit two time trials, a handful of hilly stages, seven mountain stages – including five summit finishes – on the road to Verona at the end of three weeks.

Check out our full route guide here, as well as a look at the top contenders, and our comprehensive race preview.

Image 1 of 2 The map of the 2022 GIro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 2 The profile of the 2022 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The 2022 Giro d'Italia will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Eurosport and Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and in select other territories on GCN+, with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

Host broadcaster Rai Sport will also air the race.

Other options around Europe include (Italy), France TV, L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), RTBF and Sporza (Belgium), EITB (Basque Country), and RTVE (Spain).

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the season, with other broadcasters airing races during the year including Flobikes (A year's subscription costs $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada) and NBC Sports via Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month in the US).

If you don't have cable TV, then NBC Sports can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV ($35 per month with the first month discounted by $10) or FuboTV ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

