Decathlon AG2R refresh and rebuild for 2025 with new racing kit, new bikes and generational teenage talent

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale have revealed a refreshed race kit for 2025, a new Van Rysel aerodynamic race bike and race clothing as well as a rejuvenated roster that includes teenage French talents Paul Seixas and Léo Bisiaux and 2023 Junior time trial world champion Oscar Chamberlain of Australia.

Luke Rowe has joined Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale after ending his racing career with Ineos Grenadiers, and he will work with Grand Tour leader Felix Gall, sprinter Sam Bennett, Benoît Cosnefroy, Victor Lafay and especially the Classics riders that includes road captain Oliver Naesen.

New signings include Swiss time trialist Stefan Bissegger and 2023 Under-23 Giro d'Italia winner Johannes Staune-Mittet. The WorldTour team also includes French national champion Paul Lapeira, Aurélien Paret-Peintre and trusted Australian sprint lead-out man Callum Scotson.

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale enjoyed a hugely successful 2024 after the arrival of Decathlon and their Van Rysel bikes. The team won 30 races, with Ben O'Connor finishing fourth overall at the Giro d'Italia and then second at the Vuelta a España, after two weeks in the leader's red jersey. The Western Australia moved to Jayco AlUla for 2025 but Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale hopes to quickly develop their young talents.

Decathlon have extended their links to the team, creating a new aero road bike, the race clothing and off-race casual clothing. The team refreshed their blue and green racing colours, and added a touch of green to the bikes.

"2025 will be a year of confirmation and consolidation of our strategic plan," team Manager Dominique Serieys said during a presentation held in Decathlon's headquarters near Lille in northern France.

"We want to become one of the world's top teams thanks to the full support of partners Decathlon, AG2R La Mondiale, Van Rysel and others. We believe we can with together to find the next marginal gains to lead us to our next success.

"We have to be ready for 2025 in the best possible way. We've already reformed our staff and made it a more international organisation. We've decided two things: We've extended the contract of important riders, and we've welcomed five new riders from the Next Gen team. With our riders and equipment we aim for a balance between experience and youth, that's part of our DNA."

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale have a Junior team, a development team and the WorldTour team. They do not have a women's team. The 2025 junior squad includes Great Britain's Gus and Evander Wishart and the USA's Braden Reitz, who was second in the US Junior road race championships behind Ashlin Barry.

The Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale development team includes Australia's Matthew Greenwood and a host of new teenage talent.