Decathlon AG2R refresh and rebuild for 2025 with new racing kit, new bikes and generational teenage talent

French team hopes to build on 30 wins of 2025 with Paul Seixas, Léo Bisiaux and new DS Luke Rowe

The 2025 Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale race kit
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale have revealed a refreshed race kit for 2025, a new Van Rysel aerodynamic race bike and race clothing as well as a rejuvenated roster that includes teenage French talents Paul Seixas and Léo Bisiaux and 2023 Junior time trial world champion Oscar Chamberlain of Australia.  

Luke Rowe has joined Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale after ending his racing career with Ineos Grenadiers, and he will work with Grand Tour leader Felix Gall, sprinter Sam Bennett, Benoît Cosnefroy, Victor Lafay and especially the Classics riders that includes road captain Oliver Naesen.

