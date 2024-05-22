‘I’ve gone better than expected’ – Antonio Tiberi edges closer to Giro d’Italia white jersey

By
published

Italian eyes Ben O’Connor’s fourth place overall after spirited showing on Passo Brocon

PASSO BROCON ITALY MAY 22 Antonio Tiberi of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious White best young jersey during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 17 a 159km stage from Selva di Val Gardena to Passo Brocon 1604m UCIWT on May 22 2024 in Passo Brocon Italy Photo by Ilario Biondi PoolGetty Images
Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) in the white jersey of the best young rider (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vincenzo Nibali’s prediction of a podium finish might not quite come true, but Antonio Tiberi has shown enough in this Giro d’Italia to suggest that he has a future as a Grand Tour rider.

With four stages remaining, the Italian lies fifth overall at 10:29, while the white jersey of best young rider sits a little more snugly on the Bahrain Victorious rider's shoulders after the summit finish on the Passo Brocon on stage 17.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.