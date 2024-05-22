Geraint Thomas: 'I didn't have the legs to go' on Giro d'Italia stage 17 summit finish

By
published

Welshman remains in third overall at 22 seconds down on Dani Martínez as pair finish together on the Passo Brocon

Geraint Thomas leads home Dani Martínez, Einer Rubio, and Romain Bardet atop the Passo Brocon on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia
Geraint Thomas leads home Dani Martínez, Einer Rubio, and Romain Bardet atop the Passo Brocon on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas bounced back from a day of grovelling on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia to Santa Cristina Val Gardena to a day of grimacing in the Dolomites and on the little known but steep Passo Brocon climb in the south of the Trentino region.  

The Welshman admitted he was not on a great day but his suffering was worth the pain after his Ineos Grenadiers teammates did some superb pacing on the second and final climb of the Passo Brocon. Thomas again tussled with Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the climb, responded to the Colombian's single attack and then led him home. 

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

