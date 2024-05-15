Giro d'Italia abandons: The full list of riders who have left the 2024 race
21 riders have abandoned so far as illness spreads in second week
Along with its beautiful route throughout Italy, the Giro d’Italia is known for its drama. Unpredictable weather, chaotic finishes and brutally tough terrain make for a very difficult 21 days of racing to finish as the attrition wears on.
This year’s Giro d’Italia has seen riders abandon, of course, through unfortunate crashes as there always is. But the field has mainly been heavily affected by illness in the second week, with viruses and fever being reported across teams after the first rest day.
It was mainly the sprint field plagued by sickness, with stage 9 winner Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) one of four fast men to abandon before stage 10 with reported sickness.
But just a day later on stage 11, his teammate and Visma’s GC leader Cian Uijtdebroeks was also forced to abandon due to falling ill after the stage 10 summit finish. He is the highest-profile GC rider to leave the race so far but Bora-Hansgrohe were also hampered with the former losing their second option for the overall, Florian Lipowitz to sickness.
Crashes took out Kooij’s key leadout man Christophe Laporte and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) after the Eritrean fell twice in a wet descent on stage 4 and had to stop.
Visma-Lease a Bike and Israel-Premier Tech are the worst affected teams - at the time of writing both teams have half of their respective teams out and only four men left in the race.
Half of the 22 teams that started the 2024 Giro have lost at least one rider, while the other still enjoy a full complement of riders to compete in the second and third weeks.
Race favourite Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) has avoided illness and injury in his Giro debut, despite a few complaints about allergies and a slide-out on stage 2, as has his whole team.
155 riders remain at the 2024 Giro heading into stage 11, with some way to go for the abandons total to get close to one of the most attritional editions of the race in recent memory at the 2023 race which only saw 124 riders finish in Rome.
Read on for the full rundown of withdrawals from the 2024 Giro d'Italia.
Stage 2
- Robert Gesink (Visma-Lease a Bike) - DNS, fractured hand
Stage 3
- Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla) - DNS, knee injury
- Simon Carr (EF Education-EasyPost) - DNF, knee injury
Stage 4
- Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) - DNF, crash
- Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious) - DNF, knee injury
- Bram Welten (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) - DNS, sickness
Stage 5
- Adrien Petit (Intermarché-Wanty) - DNF, sickness
Stage 6
- Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) - DNS, crash on stage 5
- Riley Pickrell (Israel-Premier Tech) - DNS, crash on stage 5
- Nadav Raisberg (Israel-Premier Tech) - DNS, crash on stage 5
- Florian Lipowitz (Bora-Hansgrohe) - DNS, illness
Stage 8
- Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) - DNS, crash on stage 5
Stage 9
- Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) - DNS, sickness
- Alexander Krieger (Tudor) - DNF, fractured ribs and pelvis
Stage 10
- Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) - DNS, fever
- Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) - DNS, sickness
- Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor) - DNS, gastrointestinal problems
- Max Kanter (Astana Qazaqstan) - DNS, acute respiratory viral infection
Stage 11
- Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike) - DNS, illness
- Stefano Oldano (Cofidis) - DNS, sickness
- Louis Barré (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) - DNS, crash on stage 10
The full list of remaining riders at the 2024 Giro d'Italia, powered by FirstCycling
