Giro d'Italia abandons: The full list of riders who have left the 2024 race

By
published

21 riders have abandoned so far as illness spreads in second week

Biniam Girmay abandoned the Giro d'Italia during stage 4 after crashing twice on a wet descent
Biniam Girmay abandoned the Giro d'Italia during stage 4 after crashing twice on a wet descent (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with its beautiful route throughout Italy, the Giro d’Italia is known for its drama. Unpredictable weather, chaotic finishes and brutally tough terrain make for a very difficult 21 days of racing to finish as the attrition wears on.

This year’s Giro d’Italia has seen riders abandon, of course, through unfortunate crashes as there always is. But the field has mainly been heavily affected by illness in the second week, with viruses and fever being reported across teams after the first rest day. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.