'We want to challenge Van Aert and Van der Poel' - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe look to win all year round with bolstered one-day squad

Team managers lay out ambitious plans for 2025 - 'We feel like we can be competitive in all Grand Tours, plus the one-day races'

Denk, Van Gils, Roglič and Aldag spoke at the press conference of the team's media day (Image credit: Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

Cycling's super teams were not built overnight, however, seven months on from their new investment and title sponsor coming on board, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe are hoping that 2025 can be the year to kick on in pursuit of becoming "cycling's most attractive team."

When General Manager Ralph Denk made a deal for the energy drinks giant to become the majority owner of his team, he made sure to state that "we have big, big goals but the Tour de France isn't the only goal." As 2025 approaches, Denk and the team are now certain they've built a squad capable of winning right from January through to October with their increased budget.

