US Cyclocross Nationals: Vida Lopez de San Roman's gamble to compete in elite women's race pays off with victory

Vida Lopez de San Roman (Bear CX) rode away former two-time U23 champion Katie Clouse (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) on the final lap and won her first elite women's title at USA Cycling Cyclocross Nationals on Saturday afternoon.

For most of the six-lap race, Clouse and Lopez de San Roman dictated the pace. Clouse, who was second in the elite race last year, suffered cramping in her hand on the last half lap. She could not match an acceleration by the 18-year-old Lopez de San Roman, who opted to jump into the elite contest rather than defend her women's junior 17-18 national title from last year.

Clouse held on to the silver medal, riding 1:05 behind the new elite champion. Her Steve Tilford Foundation Cycling teammate Raylyn Nuss was another 13 seconds back for the bronze medal, the duo replicating their podium spots from last year.

Natalie Quinn (CCB p/b Levine Law Group Cycling) rode solo for fourth, while her teammate Lizzy Gunsalus, last year's U23 champion and the reigning U23 Pan-Am champion finished fifth.

"Pretty special race out there. So exciting to be out with the elites for the first time, and kind of just jump in the mix. I didn't have too many expectations. I just raced as patiently as possible and stay calm and smart all the way until the end. There were moments out there I totally doubted the result, but I just tried to stay in it. And it worked out in the end. It's really, really exciting," Lopez de San Roman told FloBikes commentator Brad Sohner after the finish.

To move up to elites was a tough decision for the teenager, who said, "I was torn between just jumping in the U23 race and doing more of what I am comfortable with. But about a week and a half ago I decided I was up for the challenge.

"It was a tough battle with Katie out there. I'm super happy with my decision in the end."

The elite women's field of 27 riders were the fifth of six groups navigating the 3km black course at Joe Creason Park, riding in a counter-clockwise direction on a route with more technical descents and off-camber climbing than last year. Under gray skies, the clouds did not release any precipitation but the course remained tacky with thick mud in most of the corners, caused by morning frost that melted in warmer temperatures.

Clouse took control from the hole shot, followed by Gunsalus and Anna Megale (Competitive Edge Racing). Across the flyover, Clouse set the pace with Gunsalus and Lopez de San Roman followed a few seconds back by Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Racing) and Megale. Once through the climbing and off-camber sections, Natalie Quinn (CCB p/b Levine Law Group Cycling) had bridged to the front to make it a group of six.

The six riders had carved a 27-second lead to begin the second of six laps, Anna Dorovskikh (Donovan Raccing p/b AES), Amelia Shea (Feedback Sports) and Caitlin Bernstein (Easton Overland) leading the chase. Other notables included Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing) rode in 10th position and Lauren Stephens was 15th.

Clouse, a former two-time U23 champion, and reigning junior champion Lopez de San Roman marked each other to begin the third lap. Nuss caught the back wheel of Clouse as the circuit began, with the CCB duo of Quinn and Gunsalus tagging along to make it a five-rider group headed to the descent to the stone stairs at the mansion. The corners were not as slippery as the morning rounds, which allowed Clouse and Lopez de San Roman to ride through the mud and not run, only Gunsalus falling off the back.

The Clouse-Lopez de San Roman choreographic sequence settled on laps four and five, but they kept the pace high and put distance in all contenders. Nuss and Quinn began to battle for the bronze medal, as they trailed by xx seconds as the bell rang for the final lap.

On the last pass on the back side of the course at the mansion, Lopez de San Roman opened a significant gap on Clouse, the former U23 champions seen grimacing and taking her left hand off the handlebars, appearing to suffer cramps. The 18-year-old may not have seen the physical issues of Clouse, but she detected the change in cadence and speed and sailed away.

Before she scored her first national title in the elite category, Lopez de San Roman won the women's Varsity collegiate race at cyclocross nationals on Thursday.

