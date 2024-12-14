US Cyclocross Nationals: Katherine Sarkisov crashes at finish line with Cassidy Hickey to win chaotic U23 women's race

Two-up sprint leads to crash and relegation for Hickey, with mountain bike specialist Makena Kellerman taking silver

Katherine Sarkisov in the purple kit of CXD Trek BIkes hits the deck at the finish just before Cassidy Hickey of CCB also crashes in the U23 women's finish at USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Katherine Sarkisov (CXD Trek Bikes) was deemed the winner of the women's U23 title at USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships in a fiercely fast two-up sprint against Cassidy Hickey (CCB p/b Levine Law Group Cycling), where both riders crashed hard to the pavement at the line. 

Hickey was knocked to the ground just before the finish while Hickey crossed the white line first as she also crashed. Race officials reviewed footage of the incident and relegated Hickey after she was deemed to have deviated from her line in the sprint, a shoulder bump and touch of bikes causing Sarkisov to go down. 

