US Cyclocross Nationals: Katherine Sarkisov crashes at finish line with Cassidy Hickey to win chaotic U23 women's race

Katherine Sarkisov in the purple kit of CXD Trek BIkes hits the deck at the finish just before Cassidy Hickey of CCB also crashes in the U23 women's finish at USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships

Katherine Sarkisov (CXD Trek Bikes) was deemed the winner of the women's U23 title at USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships in a fiercely fast two-up sprint against Cassidy Hickey (CCB p/b Levine Law Group Cycling), where both riders crashed hard to the pavement at the line.

Hickey was knocked to the ground just before the finish while Hickey crossed the white line first as she also crashed. Race officials reviewed footage of the incident and relegated Hickey after she was deemed to have deviated from her line in the sprint, a shoulder bump and touch of bikes causing Sarkisov to go down.

The bronze medal winner from last year, Sarkisov was awarded the gold. Makena Kellerman (Broken Carbon) rode two seconds back for the silver. Hickey was moved to third after the chaos settled down, on the same time as Kellerman. Kaya Musgrave (Cervèlo-Orange Living) was fourth, 44 seconds off the pace.

Headed into the U23 women's race, Pan-American U23 champion Laura Zoerner (Competitive Edge Racing) was the favourite and she charged to the front from the hole shot. Olivia Sandoval (JAM/NCC) crashed in the first corner as the field of 25 sorted out the course.

The conditions continued to change after the juniors opened competitions in the morning, with early frost on the grass and dirt path melting as temperatures pushed over 40°F and creating slippery surfaces. Riders were cautious in almost every corner on the first lap, running more common than riding in each turn.

Passing the pits for the first time, Zoerner exchanged bikes, having dropped back a few spots. Cassidy Hickey (CCB p/b Levine Law Group Cycling) moved away in the lead, while Kaya Musgrave (Cervèlo-Orange Living) and Makena Kellerman (Broken Carbon) settled into second and third. Several riders began to bridge to Musgrave on a power straightaway headed to the start/finish - Mia Aseltine and Competitive Edge Racing teammate Zoerner, and CXD Trek Bikes duo Katherine Sarkisov and Ella Brenneman.

Kellerman was the smoothest for most of the second lap rode with Hickey to begin the third of four laps. Musgrave amd Sarkisov joined forces and were just eight seconds back. Aseltine, Brenneman, Zoerner and Chloe Fraser (Bear National), were strung out behind more than 30 seconds back.

The second half of the race was marked by riders taking on fresh bikes in the pits every half lap, looking to lessen the load with heavy mud. Hickey used the technical, twisty sections to begin to distance Kellerman.

Sarkasov hit the accelerator on the last lap, skipping the first pit stop, and caught Kellerman. Meanwhile, Hickey slipped in a running section and then fell after passing the pits to set up a three-way race with one-quarter of the race remaining. The trio hit the barriers separated by mere seconds, the course not providing clear openings for passing.

Once on the pavement, Sarkasov sprinted alongside Hickey, but the two touched bikes and then shoulders just a bike length from the official finish line. Officials reviewed the sprint and ruled that Hickey seemed to deviate slightly into the CXD Trek rider. Sarkasov hit the deck first and the chain reaction then slammed Hickey to the ground.

Kellerman, a mountain bike racer who was sixth last year in Louisville, rode past the carnage and power across the line, taking the silver medal.

Results

