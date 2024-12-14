US Cyclocross Nationals: Henry Coote surprises men's U23 field with solo victory

Henry Coote (Competitive Edge Racing) rode away from the 46-rider field for a solo victory in the men's U23 race at USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships. It was the first stars-and-stripes jersey for the 18-year-old.

Ivan Sippy (Colorado Mesa University) earned the silver medal, riding 25 seconds behind Coote. Defending U23 champion Jack Spranger (Bear CX) was another 11 seconds back to complete the podium with bronze.

A locomotive line of 49 riders strung out across Joe Creason Park immediately from a fast start, last year's winner setting the pace at the front with Comp Edge teenager. After the opening lap, the chase to the duo was led by Miles Mattern (CXD Trek Bikes), Dylan Zakrajsek (Competitive Edge Racing) and Luke Walter (Cervélo-Orange Living).

On the second pass of the off-camber section at 'mansion hill', the leaders tried to ride the rock stairs, Spranger slipping. But then Coote took a pass and slipped in another corner. In the chase, Sippy moved into the chase group of three, as Walter slipped back, now 21 seconds behind the leaders.

The twisting, hillier Louisville track for 2024 saw thick, heavy mud develop over the many laps of racing on Saturday, first by junior riders and then the U23 women. While no moisture fell from the sky, early frost on the grass and dirt path melted as temperatures pushed over 40°F. Corners became slippery and bike exchanges in the pits became frequent to eliminate the buildup of mud.

On the third of six laps, Sippy dispatched Kakrajsek and Mattern and passed Spranger for second place. Coote rode solo at the front at the mid-way point with a seven-second advantage to Sippy and Spranger.

Coote remained smooth over back half of the contest and remained alone at the front for the victory. He was third last year in the men's junior 17-18 division. He showed top form coming into Louisville as he won a UCI C2 race in the elite category in October, winning the second day of racing at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross.

Sippy improved one spot from his bronze finish in 2023. The 21-year-old from Durango, Colorado won a gold medal on Thursday in the men's varsity collegiate race, finishing ahead of Spranger.

Results

