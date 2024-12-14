US Cyclocross Nationals: Henry Coote surprises men's U23 field with solo victory

Ivan Sippy second and Jack Spranger third in Louisville

Henry Coote (Competitive Edge Racing) takes solo win in men&#039;s U23 race at 2024 USA Cycling Cyclocross Championships
Henry Coote (Competitive Edge Racing) takes solo win in men's U23 race at 2024 USA Cycling Cyclocross Championships (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Henry Coote (Competitive Edge Racing) rode away from the 46-rider field for a solo victory in the men's U23 race at USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships. It was the first stars-and-stripes jersey for the 18-year-old.

Ivan Sippy (Colorado Mesa University) earned the silver medal, riding 25 seconds behind Coote. Defending U23 champion Jack Spranger (Bear CX) was another 11 seconds back to complete the podium with bronze.

