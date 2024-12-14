US Cyclocross Nationals: Lidia Cusack and Garrett Beshore win junior 17-18 titles

Garrett Beshore (Boulder Junior Cycling) and Lidia Cusack (CXD Trek Bikes) won the junior 17-18 titles in Louisville, Kentucky to open a full day of racing at the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships on Saturday morning. 

Men's Junior 17-18 results
PositionNameTeamTime (Gap)
1Garrett Beshore(Boulder Junior Cycling)42:13
2Benjamin Bravman(Bear National Team)+03
3Dylan Haynes(Boulder Junior Cycling)+09
4Ethan Brown(Midwest Devo)+29
5Desmond Mohr(Boulder Junior Cycling)+1:03
6Porter Melvin(Team Stampede)+1:38
7Aidan Vollmuth(Finkraft Junior Cycling Team)+1:45
8Aran Connolly(Team Booger)+1:51
9Luke Ozment(Donovan Racing)+2:10
10Jack Bernhard(Finkraft Junior Cycling Team)+2:18
11Thayer Ask(Boulder Junior Cycling)+2:38
12Thomas Agnew(Englewood Racing Team)+3:03
13Isaiah Culbreath(Oklahoma Flyers)+3:17
14Jack Billowitz
PositionNameTeamTime (Gap)
1Lidia Cusack(CXD Trek Bikes)40:01
2Alyssa Sarkisov(CXD Trek Bikes)+43
3Ada Watson(CXD Trek Bikes)+1:29
4Lyllie Sonnemann(CXD Trek Bikes)+2:18
5Rachel Lev-Tov(Boulder Junior Cycling)+2:33
6Lily Edwards(Baltimore Youth Cycling)+3:30
7Bridget Wilson(JAM / NCC)+3:33
8Kira Mullins(Bear National Team)+3:33
9Adeline Hamilton(Boulder Junior Cycling)+4:11
10Schuyler Hagge(Green Mountain CX)+4:57
11Anna Munro(Boulder Junior Cycling)+5:18
12Sawyer Hundhausen(BYRDS)+5:47
13Ava Shipman(Midwest Devo)+6:10
14Hadley Molnar(Blue Ridge Cross)+6:30
15Lucy Millar(Team Stampede)+6:36
16Sophie Cosper(Finkraft Junior Cycling Team)+6:38
17Sylvia Nunn(NCTC)+6:54
18Bella Kroutil(Fount Cycling Guild)+6:57
19Coco Leritz(Team Booger)+7:28
20Keaghlan Robinson(NWCX Project)+7:45
21Nicole Clamann(Blue Ridge Cross)+8:00
22Gabriella Dominguez(Team Booger)+9:29
23Natalie Miller(BYRDS)+9:40
24Anna O'Leary(Riverside Racing)-1 LAP
25Teagan Hatley(Midwest Devo)-1 LAP
26Brooke Evans(NCTC)-2 LAPS
27Iris Antink(BYRDS)-2 LAPS
28Alexandra Farmer(Lionhearts Junior Racing)-2 LAPS
