US Cyclocross Nationals: Andrew Strohmeyer wins first elite men's title in three-rider sprint

By
published

Eric Brunner takes silver medal one second back while Scott Funston earns another bronze

Andrew Strohmeyer wins the elite men&#039;s US cyclocross. national title in a three-rider sprint in Louisville
Andrew Strohmeyer wins the elite men's US cyclocross. national title in a three-rider sprint in Louisville (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Jump to:

Andrew Strohmeyer (CXC Trek Bikes) won his first US elite men's cyclocross title on Saturday, edging defending champion Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) at the line in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday. Scott Funston (Cervélo-Orange Living) was part of the three-rider battle, finishing four seconds back for the bronze medal at US Cyclocross National Championships.

The same trio from last year's podium created separation from the rest of the field on the second lap and rocketed away to settle accounts for the podium in a sprint

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews