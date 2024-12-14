A new look for a new era - Soudal-QuickStep reveal updated 2025 Castelli kit

Soudal-QuickStep have revealed an updated kit for the 2025 season, a season which will in many ways signify a new phase of existence for the long-running Belgian team as they transition into life beyond their founding manager, Patrick Lefevere, and long-time leader, Julian Alaphilippe.

The new kit retains the team's familiar dark blue as the primary colour, but includes a moving fusion pattern with the red of main sponsor Soudal and a new lighter blue, which the team says symbolises their affinity with the northern classics such as Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders.

The team's 2025 apparel continues to be designed by Italian company Castelli, who have a deal with Soudal Quick-Step for the next two seasons. They will continue on Specialized bikes and helmets, while retaining other major sponsors such as Safety Jogger and Renson - all prominent on the 2025 kit.

Castelli kit designer Luisa Menini said: “I wanted to add in a fresh feel and experimented with a lighter blue fade and when this was presented to the team, we formulated a pattern that would allow us to give a nod to the great history of this famous team."

"I then looked to integrate the red of Soudal in a natural way, such as that seen for the T-Rex outfit used at last year’s Vuelta, which also gave the perfect canvas on which to place the team’s sponsors’ logos.”

The back of the kit with existing naming sponsors, Soudal and QuickStep (Image credit: ©Wout Beel)

Soudal-QuickStep's 2025 season is already one clouded with some uncertainty. The team's talisman, Remco Evenepoel, whom much of their season revolves around, is currently recovering from a recent crash after hitting the door of a parked post van while training in Belgium. The double Olympic champion broke a rib, shoulder blade and his right hand.

"I'm not allowed to do anything for a good month," Evenepoel said, according to Het Nieuwsblad. "On January 6, I have another scan to see if everything is growing together properly."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Only then can we draw up a new plan, but I hope to be back on the bike in early February." Evenepoel also said that he would hope to be back competing in mid-April, all but ruling out a tilt at next year's Giro d'Italia.

Soudal - Quick-Step will look to the likes of Mikel Landa, Tim Merlier as well as new signing Ethan Hayter to spearhead the team as Evenepoel makes his comeback to racing.

Hayter joins the team after five seasons with Ineos Grenadiers. The Englishman signed a two-year contract and is one of seven new riders on the team. Maximillian Schachmann re-joins from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, while others include the likes of Dries van Gestel from Total Energies, Pascal Eenkhorn from Lotto-Dstny and Valentin Paret-Peintre, who joins from Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale.

Moving on from the Belgian squad is a rider who has been synonymous with them for the past decade, as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe moves to Tudor Pro Cycling in 2025.

Four other experienced riders are leaving the team, with 2021 Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen on his way to EF Education-EasyPost, Gianni Moscon moving to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Fausto Masnada to XDS-Astana and Jan Hirt heading to Israel-Premier Tech.

The team is also under new management for 2025 following the retirement of founder Patrick Lefevere. The out-spoken veteran manager steps down after 22 seasons running the team, with almost 1000 victories under his leadership, including 19 world titles, 22 Monuments and Remco Evenepoel's Vuelta a España victory in 2022 as his sole Grand Tour win. He will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Jurgen Foré.

"It is a life changing moment to leave a role that I have committed so much of my life to," Lefevere said.

"Cycling is a sport that I am still deeply passionate about, and it has been a great honour to head up this beautiful team and make so many special memories."

The new leadership will look to strengthen the team's well-established identity, and Castelli were keen to reinforce this in the creation of the 2025 kit.

"We always seek opportunities to elevate performance," said Castelli brand manager Steve Smith.

"Working with such a motivated team allows us to refine products that excel in aerodynamics, comfort, and protection against the elements. The graphic elements of the 2025 kit showcase a young, dynamic design that reflects the team’s energy, motivation, and the strong synergy between Soudal Quick-Step and Castelli’s Race Performance Division."

“I love the new design, and I will be proud to wear it in 2025," added Mikel Landa.

"Next season could be an historic one for the team, as we’re inching in on our 1000th victory, and it would be really great to achieve this incredible milestone in this beautiful kit”.