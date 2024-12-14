A new look for a new era - Soudal-QuickStep reveal updated 2025 Castelli kit

Team keeps familiar dark blue colour and adds subtle coloured pattern

Yves Lampaert in the new 2025 Soudal-QuickStep kit
Former Belgian champion Yves Lampaert in his new kit (Image credit: ©Wout Beel)

Soudal-QuickStep have revealed an updated kit for the 2025 season, a season which will in many ways signify a new phase of existence for the long-running Belgian team as they transition into life beyond their founding manager, Patrick Lefevere, and long-time leader, Julian Alaphilippe.

The new kit retains the team's familiar dark blue as the primary colour, but includes a moving fusion pattern with the red of main sponsor Soudal and a new lighter blue, which the team says symbolises their affinity with the northern classics such as Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. 

