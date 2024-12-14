Michael Vanthourenhout wins men's X20 Trofee race in Herentals

Image 1 of 4 Vanthourenhout celebrates his second successive win (Image credit: Getty Images) The riders tackle the steepest section of the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Pim Ronhaar descends on his way to second (Image credit: Getty Images) Eli Iserbyt finished the race in fifth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) continued his strong run of form to see off the challenge of Pim Ronhaar (Trek-Baloise Lions) and win the X20 Badkamers series race in Herentals.

The second half of the race saw a tight battle between Vanthourenhout, Ronhaar and Laurens Sweeck (Crelan–Corendon). A last-lap acceleration by Vanthourenhout put away his two rivals, with the Belgian winning a second successive race after victory at the UCI World Cup in Dublin two weeks ago.

Although the 31-year-old appeared to be the strongest for much of the race, it was a tactical battle, influenced by the slippy conditions underfoot. Vanthourenhout had studied the key sections of what is still a relatively new cyclocross race in detail, and put that to his advantage.

"It was a really nice day. I enjoyed the race. I could feel I was the strongest and I put everything into the final lap. I knew I had to go full gas but it was a really nice victory," Vanthourenhout said after the finish.

"The last time up the skiberg I knew it was my moment. From the top to the bottom was just technical sections and downhill. So if I stay on the front in the first position on the top it's difficult to lose the race."

Following his second December victory, Vanthourenhout is looking to continue his momentum into the following part of the cyclocross calendar, starting with the World Cup in Namur on Sunday.

"First I need to recover from today. Tomorrow is one of my favourite races in Namur so I'm looking forward to it."

"I'm very happy with my season so far. The Christmas period is very busy so I hope to have good legs in this part of the season," Vanthourenhout added.

How it Unfolded

With the muddy Herentals course cut up after a weekend of racing preceding the elite men, the start was to be key for the 2024 Herentals round of the X20 Badkamers Trofee.

It was Toon Aerts who made the best of the early running, accelerating away to take a significant lead on the first lap and taking bonus seconds in the overall series competition by crossing the line first after lap one.

In lap two, Eli Iserbyt was pushing on to eat into Aerts' advantage, but hit his shoulder on the side-barrier heading round a right bend.

Aerts was caught and passed by both Vanthourenhout and Sweeck, who had distanced him by the end of the second lap, as had a pursuing Ronhaar. Aerts appeared to be paying for his early efforts.

Vanthourenhout and Sweeck were later joined at the front by Ronhaar and Niels Vandeputte, with a group of five not far behind.

Ronhaar pushed on through a hilly section to distance his Belgian companions and was seven seconds ahead moving into the second-half of the race. Vanthourenhout joined Ronhaar at the front of the race, with Sweeck taking some time to make his way back to form a leading three for the race's finale.

The three were locked together riding through the bell to signify the final lap, with Iserbyt, Vandeputte and Lars van der Haar half a minute behind.

Vanthourenhout stretched things out in the early stages of the last lap and looked the strongest of the trio. His pace was too much for Sweeck and Ronhaar, particularly taking the advantage on the crucial, steep Skiberg. The Belgian stretched clear, with Ronhaar pursuing.

Vanthourenhout powered on to take victory for the first time in Herentals, with Ronhaar second and Sweeck third.