Michael Vanthourenhout wins men's X20 Trofee race in Herentals

Final lap surge enough for the Belgian to beat Pim Ronhaar into second, with Laurens Sweeck in third

Belgian Michael Vanthourenhout celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race at the 'Herentals Crosst' cyclocross cycling event on Saturday 14 December 2024 in Herentals, stage 4/8 in the X2O Badkamers 'Trofee Veldrijden' competition. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Vanthourenhout celebrates his second successive win(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) continued his strong run of form to see off the challenge of Pim Ronhaar (Trek-Baloise Lions) and win the X20 Badkamers series race in Herentals. 

