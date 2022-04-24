Julian Alaphilippe abandons Liège-Bastogne-Liège after mass crash

Julian Alaphilippe before the start of Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Julian Alaphilippe (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) has been taken to hospital after he was caught up in a mass crash ahead of the Col du Rosier at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The Frenchman crashed with 60km to go along with more than a dozen other major favourites including Ineos Grenadiers' Tom Pidcock. Team DSM's Romain Bardet, also involved in the fall, climbed down the steep embankment to help his compatriot Alaphilippe.

According to France Télévisions, Alaphilippe was conscious in the ambulance as he was being transported to hospital but complaining of back pain.

Also caught up in the crash were Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost), Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma), and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) were also held up in the fall.

