Julian Alaphilippe abandons Liège-Bastogne-Liège after mass crash
By Laura Weislo published
Frenchman among many fallers ahead of Col du Rosier
Julian Alaphilippe (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) has been taken to hospital after he was caught up in a mass crash ahead of the Col du Rosier at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
The Frenchman crashed with 60km to go along with more than a dozen other major favourites including Ineos Grenadiers' Tom Pidcock. Team DSM's Romain Bardet, also involved in the fall, climbed down the steep embankment to help his compatriot Alaphilippe.
According to France Télévisions, Alaphilippe was conscious in the ambulance as he was being transported to hospital but complaining of back pain.
Also caught up in the crash were Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost), Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma), and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) were also held up in the fall.
More to come...
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
