Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025
All the information about the 104th edition of the March stage race
Date
March 24-30, 2025
Start location
Sant Feliu de Guíxols
Finish location
Barcelona
Distance
1230.1
Category
WorldTour
Previous edition
Previous winner
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya results
Stage 7: Primož Roglič wins Volta a Catalunya after stunning solo stage victory / As it happened
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) took his second stage win at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya following a stunning solo ride, wrapping up the general classification on an explosive final stage in Barcelona.
Stage 6 : Quinn Simmons wins severely shortened stage 6 / As it happened
Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) emerged victorious after a confusing and ultimately extremely short stage of the Volta a Catalunya. High winds first caused organisers to cancel the Coll de Pradell and then neutralise all but just under 30 kilometres of a 73km circuit. Simmons attacked in the final kilometre and held off the chase in Berga.
Stage 5 : Brennan sprints to second win on stage 5, Ayuso retakes race lead / As it happened
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease A Bike) sprinted to his second stage at the Volta a Catalunya from a reduced bunch after crosswinds split the peloton on stage 5. Brennan displayed his dominance once again in the final sprint in Amposta. Behind him, in the absence of Kaden Groves, Tibor Del Grosso came through in second for Alpecin-Deceuninck. Picnic-PostNL’s Pavel Bittner rounded out the podium in third.
Stage 4: Primož Roglič takes leader's jersey with stage 4 two-up sprint win over Juan Ayuso atop Monteserrat / How it happened
For a second day in a row a mountaintop finish was decided in a sprint finish by top contenders, Thursday a reversal of one day before with Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) pushing ahead of Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) for the stage 4 victory. Along with the stage win, his first of the year, and bonus seconds from an intermediate sprint, Roglič moved into the GC lead over Ayuso.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stage 3: Glory for Juan Ayuso on stage 3 as Spaniard tops Primož Roglič at La Molina / How it happened
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) claimed stage 3, out-sprinting Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) atop the finishing climb at La Molina, taking the lead of the race by six seconds.
Stage 2: Ethan Vernon edges Matthew Brennan by half a wheel to win stage 2 / How it happened
Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) surged to the front of a bunch sprint to hold off race leader and stage 1 winner Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) and earned his first race victory of the year. Brennan settled for second by half a wheel, leaving Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to third place.
Stage 1: Matthew Brennan produces stunning sprint to snatch stage 1 victory on the line from late attacker / How it happened
Matthew Brennan snagged his first WorldTour win, chasing down late attacker Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck) just before the line after a miserable day of racing in the rain.
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya route
As in the past two editions, the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 route will feature three high altitude finishes at the Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC) station in La Molina (stage 3), in Montserrat (stage 4) and Queralt (stage 6).
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya schedule
Date
Stage
Start time
Finish time
March 24
Stage 1: Sant Feliu de Guíxols, 178.3km– Sant Feliu de Guíxols
12:45 CET
16:47 CET
March 25
Stage 2: Banyoles – Figueres, 177.3km
12:55 CET
16:51 CET
March 26
Stage 3: Viladecans The Style Outlets – La Molina, 218.6km
11:20 CET
16:42 CET
March 27
Stage 4: Sant Vicenç de Castellet – Montserrat, 188.7km Mil·lenari
12:10 CET
16:44 CET
March 28
Stage 5: Paüls – Amposta, 172km
12:10 CET
15:50 CET
March 29
Stage 6: Berga – Queralt, 159km
12:35 CET
16:44 CET
March 30
Stage 7: Barcelona – Barcelona, 136.2km
10:55 CET
13:52 CET
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- INEOS Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Team Jayco AlUla
- Team Picnic PostNL
- Visma-Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
- XDS Astana Team
- Israel - PremierTech
- Lotto
- Burgos Burpellet BH
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- Equipo Kern Pharma
- Euskaltel-Euskadi
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.