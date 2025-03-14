Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025

All the information about the 104th edition of the March stage race

2025 Volta a Catalunya: Primoz Roglič wins the final stage and the overall

Primož Roglič solos to victory at the Volta a Catalunya

2024 Volta a Catalunya overview

Date

March 24-30, 2025

Start location

Sant Feliu de Guíxols

Finish location

Barcelona

Distance

1230.1

Category

WorldTour

Previous edition

2024 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

Previous winner

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya results

Team Bora's Primoz Roglic celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 7th and final stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia race, a 88,2 km loop between Barcelona and Barcelona, on March 30, 2025. Roglic won the Vuelta a Catalunya on Sunday, soloing through the seventh and final stage in Barcelona, where his main rival Juan Ayuso (UAE) fell behind in the final. Roglic, who was a second behind Ayuso at the start of this final stage, broke away with 20 km to go and managed to maintain his lead to secure his second Volta a Catalunya victory. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Primož Roglič celebrating stage and race victory on stage 7(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 7: Primož Roglič wins Volta a Catalunya after stunning solo stage victory / As it happened

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) took his second stage win at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya following a stunning solo ride, wrapping up the general classification on an explosive final stage in Barcelona. 

Stage 6 : Quinn Simmons wins severely shortened stage 6 / As it happened

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) emerged victorious after a confusing and ultimately extremely short stage of the Volta a Catalunya. High winds first caused organisers to cancel the Coll de Pradell and then neutralise all but just under 30 kilometres of a 73km circuit. Simmons attacked in the final kilometre and held off the chase in Berga.

Stage 5 : Brennan sprints to second win on stage 5, Ayuso retakes race lead / As it happened

Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease A Bike) sprinted to his second stage at the Volta a Catalunya from a reduced bunch after crosswinds split the peloton on stage 5. Brennan displayed his dominance once again in the final sprint in Amposta. Behind him, in the absence of Kaden Groves, Tibor Del Grosso came through in second for Alpecin-Deceuninck. Picnic-PostNL’s Pavel Bittner rounded out the podium in third.

Stage 4:  Primož Roglič takes leader's jersey with stage 4 two-up sprint win over Juan Ayuso atop Monteserrat / How it happened

For a second day in a row a mountaintop finish was decided in a sprint finish by top contenders, Thursday a reversal of one day before with Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) pushing ahead of Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) for the stage 4 victory. Along with the stage win, his first of the year, and bonus seconds from an intermediate sprint, Roglič moved into the GC lead over Ayuso.

Stage 3: Glory for Juan Ayuso on stage 3 as Spaniard tops Primož Roglič at La Molina / How it happened

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) claimed stage 3, out-sprinting Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) atop the finishing climb at La Molina, taking the lead of the race by six seconds.

Stage 2: Ethan Vernon edges Matthew Brennan by half a wheel to win stage 2 / How it happened

Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) surged to the front of a bunch sprint to hold off race leader and stage 1 winner Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) and earned his first race victory of the year. Brennan settled for second by half a wheel, leaving Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to third place.

Stage 1: Matthew Brennan produces stunning sprint to snatch stage 1 victory on the line from late attacker / How it happened

Matthew Brennan snagged his first WorldTour win, chasing down late attacker Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck) just before the line after a miserable day of racing in the rain.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya route

As in the past two editions, the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 route will feature three high altitude finishes at the Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC) station in La Molina (stage 3), in Montserrat (stage 4) and Queralt (stage 6). 

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya start list

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya schedule

Date

Stage

Start time

Finish time

March 24

Stage 1: Sant Feliu de Guíxols, 178.3km– Sant Feliu de Guíxols

12:45 CET

16:47 CET

March 25

Stage 2: Banyoles – Figueres, 177.3km

12:55 CET

16:51 CET

March 26

Stage 3: Viladecans The Style Outlets – La Molina, 218.6km

11:20 CET

16:42 CET

March 27

Stage 4: Sant Vicenç de Castellet – Montserrat, 188.7km Mil·lenari

12:10 CET

16:44 CET

March 28

Stage 5: Paüls – Amposta, 172km

12:10 CET

15:50 CET

March 29

Stage 6: Berga – Queralt, 159km

12:35 CET

16:44 CET

March 30

Stage 7: Barcelona – Barcelona, 136.2km

10:55 CET

13:52 CET

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya teams

  • Alpecin-Deceuninck
  • Arkea-B&B Hotels
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Cofidis
  • Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
  • EF Education-EasyPost
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • INEOS Grenadiers
  • Intermarché-Wanty
  • Lidl-Trek
  • Movistar Team
  • Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe
  • Soudal Quick-Step
  • Team Jayco AlUla
  • Team Picnic PostNL
  • Visma-Lease a Bike
  • UAE Team Emirates
  • XDS Astana Team
  • Israel - PremierTech
  • Lotto
  • Burgos Burpellet BH
  • Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
  • Equipo Kern Pharma
  • Euskaltel-Euskadi
