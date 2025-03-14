Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2024 Volta a Catalunya overview Date March 24-30, 2025 Start location Sant Feliu de Guíxols Finish location Barcelona Distance 1230.1 Category WorldTour Previous edition 2024 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Previous winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya results

Image 1 of 7 Primož Roglič celebrating stage and race victory on stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images) Quinn Simmons wins stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Matthew Brennan wins stage five of Volta a Catalunya 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images) Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates stage 4 win and taking over as GC leader at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images) Juan Ayuso edges Primoz Roglic for the win on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ethan Vernon (left) of Israel-Premier Tech wins photo finish on stage 2 ahead of race leader Matthew Brennan (right) of Visma-Lease a Bike (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images) Matthew Brennan wins stage 1 of the 2025 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 7: Primož Roglič wins Volta a Catalunya after stunning solo stage victory / As it happened

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) took his second stage win at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya following a stunning solo ride, wrapping up the general classification on an explosive final stage in Barcelona.

Stage 6 : Quinn Simmons wins severely shortened stage 6 / As it happened

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) emerged victorious after a confusing and ultimately extremely short stage of the Volta a Catalunya. High winds first caused organisers to cancel the Coll de Pradell and then neutralise all but just under 30 kilometres of a 73km circuit. Simmons attacked in the final kilometre and held off the chase in Berga.

Stage 5 : Brennan sprints to second win on stage 5, Ayuso retakes race lead / As it happened



Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease A Bike) sprinted to his second stage at the Volta a Catalunya from a reduced bunch after crosswinds split the peloton on stage 5. Brennan displayed his dominance once again in the final sprint in Amposta. Behind him, in the absence of Kaden Groves, Tibor Del Grosso came through in second for Alpecin-Deceuninck. Picnic-PostNL’s Pavel Bittner rounded out the podium in third.

Stage 4: Primož Roglič takes leader's jersey with stage 4 two-up sprint win over Juan Ayuso atop Monteserrat / How it happened

For a second day in a row a mountaintop finish was decided in a sprint finish by top contenders, Thursday a reversal of one day before with Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) pushing ahead of Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) for the stage 4 victory. Along with the stage win, his first of the year, and bonus seconds from an intermediate sprint, Roglič moved into the GC lead over Ayuso.

Stage 3: Glory for Juan Ayuso on stage 3 as Spaniard tops Primož Roglič at La Molina / How it happened

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) claimed stage 3, out-sprinting Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) atop the finishing climb at La Molina, taking the lead of the race by six seconds.

Stage 2: Ethan Vernon edges Matthew Brennan by half a wheel to win stage 2 / How it happened

Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) surged to the front of a bunch sprint to hold off race leader and stage 1 winner Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) and earned his first race victory of the year. Brennan settled for second by half a wheel, leaving Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to third place.

Stage 1: Matthew Brennan produces stunning sprint to snatch stage 1 victory on the line from late attacker / How it happened

Matthew Brennan snagged his first WorldTour win, chasing down late attacker Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck) just before the line after a miserable day of racing in the rain.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya route

As in the past two editions, the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 route will feature three high altitude finishes at the Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC) station in La Molina (stage 3), in Montserrat (stage 4) and Queralt (stage 6).

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time March 24 Stage 1: Sant Feliu de Guíxols, 178.3km– Sant Feliu de Guíxols 12:45 CET 16:47 CET March 25 Stage 2: Banyoles – Figueres, 177.3km 12:55 CET 16:51 CET March 26 Stage 3: Viladecans The Style Outlets – La Molina, 218.6km 11:20 CET 16:42 CET March 27 Stage 4: Sant Vicenç de Castellet – Montserrat, 188.7km Mil·lenari 12:10 CET 16:44 CET March 28 Stage 5: Paüls – Amposta, 172km 12:10 CET 15:50 CET March 29 Stage 6: Berga – Queralt, 159km 12:35 CET 16:44 CET March 30 Stage 7: Barcelona – Barcelona, 136.2km 10:55 CET 13:52 CET

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya teams