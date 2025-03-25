Volta a Catalunya: Ethan Vernon edges Matthew Brennan by half a wheel to win stage 2

By published

Kaden Groves goes third in high-speed sprint in Figueres but loses two more seconds to Brennan in GC

FIGUERES SPAIN MARCH 25 LR Ethan Vernon of United Kingdom and Team IsraelPremier Tech celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Matthew Brennan of United Kingdom and Team Visma Lease A Bike Green Leader Jersey during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 2 a 1773km stage from Banyoles to Figueres UCIWT on March 25 2025 in Figueres Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Ethan Vernon of Israel-Premier Tech celebrates at finish line as stage 2 winner ahead of race leader Matthew Brennan of Visma-Lease a Bike (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) won stage 2 of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya following a hard-fought bunch sprint finish in Figueres. 

Groves finished third, recording his second podium finish in as many days. Brennan retains the leader’s jersey ahead of stage 3, the first of the race’s major mountain days, which will likely see a reordering in the overall classification.

Katy Madgwick

Katy is a freelance writer and journalist. She has published interviews, features, and previews in Cycling News, Rouleur, Cyclist Magazine and the British Continental. She also writes opinion pieces on her own website writebikerepeat.com and is a frequent contributor to the Quicklink podcast. 

She is obsessed with the narrative element of bike racing, from the bigger picture to the individual stories. She is a cyclocross nut who is 5% Belgian and wonders if this entitles her to citizenship. Her favourite races are Ronde van Vlaanderen and La Vuelta.

In her spare time Katy is a published short fiction and non-fiction author.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More race results
BONDENO ITALY MARCH 25 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 40th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 1 a 1745km stage from Ferrara to Bondeno on March 25 2025 in Bondeno Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Caleb Ewan wins first race with Ineos Grenadiers on opening stage of Coppi e Bartali
Anna Yamauchi rides to pro women&#039;s victory at 2025 Lake Sonoma MTB

Anna Yamauchi tops Katerina Nash in 'slide it to ride it' slippery edition of Lake Sonoma MTB
BONDENO ITALY MARCH 25 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 40th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 1 a 1745km stage from Ferrara to Bondeno on March 25 2025 in Bondeno Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Caleb Ewan wins first race with Ineos Grenadiers on opening stage of Coppi e Bartali
See more latest
Most Popular
BONDENO ITALY MARCH 25 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 40th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 1 a 1745km stage from Ferrara to Bondeno on March 25 2025 in Bondeno Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Caleb Ewan wins first race with Ineos Grenadiers on opening stage of Coppi e Bartali
Anna Yamauchi rides to pro women&#039;s victory at 2025 Lake Sonoma MTB
Anna Yamauchi tops Katerina Nash in 'slide it to ride it' slippery edition of Lake Sonoma MTB
SANT FELIU DE GUIXOLS, SPAIN - MARCH 24: Matthew Brennan of Ireland and Team Visma | Lease A Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025, Stage 1 a 178.6km stage from Sant Feliu de Guixols to Sant Feliu de Guixols / #UCIWT / on March 24, 2025 in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Volta a Catalunya: Matthew Brennan produces stunning sprint to snatch stage 1 victory on the line from late attacker
Mads Würtz Schmidt (PAS Racing) opened his 2025 gravel season at Santa Vall then won at Turnhout Gravel
UCI Gravel World Series: Mads Würtz Schmidt and Geerike Schreurs win in Belgium at Turnhout Gravel
Lukas Kubis (Team Unibet Tietema Rockets)
Cholet Agglo Tour: Lukáš Kubiš wins from the breakaway in rain-soaked round of the Coupe de France
Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) as he wins the overall ProVelo Super League 2025 at the end of the Q Tour in Queensland
Jack Ward and Sophie Marr clinch Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla Jayco spots with ProVelo Super League wins
Mathieu van der Poel wins Milan-San Remo 2025
Milan-San Remo: Mathieu van der Poel withstands attacks from Tadej Pogačar to win Via Roma sprint
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) celebrates at finish line as race winner of Milan-San Remo Women 2025
Milan-San Remo Women: Lorena Wiebes catches late-attacker Elisa Longo Borghini at the line to win revived Monument
Sophie Marr (Praties) launches toward stage 3 victory at the Q Tour, the final round of the ProVelo Super League 2025
ProVelo Super League – Sophie Marr closes in on Liv-AlUla Jayco Continental contract with stage 3 win at Q Tour
Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) on his way to victory on the stage 2 time trial of the Q Tour, the final round of the 2025 ProVelo Super League
ProVelo Super League – Zac Marriage and Lauren Bates claim Q Tour stage 2 time trial

Latest on Cyclingnews