Volta a Catalunya stage 3 Live - Major mountain test awaits the riders

Peloton tackles 218.6kkm from Viladecans The Style Outlets to summit of La Molina

Meanwhile, after crashing, Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain Victorious) is back on his bike and seeking medical assistance at the doctors car. 

The gap stretches to four minutes as the race starts the Coll d'Estenalles climb.

One hour of racing done and the break has a gap of over two and a half minutes on the peloton. The average speed has been 40.8kph. 

180km to go

Abandon

Crash

This group of four appears to have been allowed to go as the gap now goes above a minute for the first time today. 

Attack!

190km to go

That massive breakaway has, unsurprisingly, been dragged back again. 

A big group of around 20 riders have a small gap on one of the foothills before they reach the first categorised climbs of the day, the Coll d'Estenalles (10.4km with an average gradient of 4% and max of 12%), with the top just under 30km away. 

Immediately, new moves start as the battle to form the morning breakaway goes into the afternoon over in Spain as we're beyond midday. 

Breakaway caught!

Murguialday has been caught by the peloton as the pace is ramped up yet again. Just 10" between the leaders and the peloton. 

200km to go

Mechanicals

It appears that the team chasing in the peloton was Euskaltel-Euskadi as the Basque team have launched Jokin Murguialday across the gap and now the peloton look to have eased up. 

Planckaert makes it to Wenzel and Bouchard but the peloton are just 9" behind them. 

The pace is upped in the peloton and it appears the three riders out front may be caught very soon. 

Wenzel and Bouchard still lead but they now have Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck) trying to join them. He is just 22" behind with the gap to the peloton heading towards 30". 

Intermediate sprint (Molins de Rei)

Attack!

Breakaway caught as the race hurtles towards the first intermediate sprint of the day which is located in Molins de Rei. There are 3, 2 and 1 bonus second(s) and point(s) available here. 

Attack!

Racing starts!

The start is just delayed due to a mechanical for a Burgos-Burpellet-BH rider. 

Today is the longest stage of this week with plenty of mountains ahead. There should be a big fight to get into the breakaway today from the likes of Danny van der Tuuk (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Diego Uriarte (Kern Pharma) and Mario Aparicio (Burgos-Burpellet-BH).

Neutralised start

The neutral start is due to happen in around eight minutes time. 

The strength in depth at UAE Team Emirates-XRG is scary sometimes and today may be no different as they have a solid lineup with multiple potential leaders...

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) comes into today feeling strong and relaxed as the race heads to the mountains.

Yesterday, Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike), backed up his super stage one win with a second place behind fellow Brit, Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech).

Today's stage is the longest of the week with the riders tackling 218.6km with over 5000 metres of climbing ahead with the finish on La Monlina. 

Hello and welcome to CyclingNews' live report of stage three at the Volta a Catalunya 2025.

