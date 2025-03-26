Volta a Catalunya stage 3 Live - Major mountain test awaits the riders
Race situation
After an intense fight to form the breakaway, four riders now have around four minutes on the peloton as they start the first climb of the day.
Meanwhile, after crashing, Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain Victorious) is back on his bike and seeking medical assistance at the doctors car.
The gap stretches to four minutes as the race starts the Coll d'Estenalles climb.
One hour of racing done and the break has a gap of over two and a half minutes on the peloton. The average speed has been 40.8kph.
180km to go
It was an intense fight to form the breakaway. But, now that the race is about to head onto the Coll d'Estenalles, it looks calm with the four man break holding around two minutes on the bunch.
Abandon
Henri Vandenabeele (Lotto)
Crash
Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain Victorious)
This group of four appears to have been allowed to go as the gap now goes above a minute for the first time today.
Attack!
Bruno Armirail (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale)
Mats Wenzel (Kern Pharma)
Alex Molenaar (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-FDJ)
They have a very small gap on the peloton.
190km to go
The pace has been relentless so far with the average speed being well above 40kph.
That massive breakaway has, unsurprisingly, been dragged back again.
A big group of around 20 riders have a small gap on one of the foothills before they reach the first categorised climbs of the day, the Coll d'Estenalles (10.4km with an average gradient of 4% and max of 12%), with the top just under 30km away.
Immediately, new moves start as the battle to form the morning breakaway goes into the afternoon over in Spain as we're beyond midday.
Breakaway caught!
That's it for the group of three as Mats Wenzel (Kern Pharma), Geoffrey Bouchard (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) and Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck) are reeled in.
Murguialday has been caught by the peloton as the pace is ramped up yet again. Just 10" between the leaders and the peloton.
200km to go
The break aren't fully away just yet. Bouchard, Wenzel and Planckaert are about 15" ahead of Murguialday but the peloton are just 22" down. This isn't gone yet!
Mechanicals
Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek)
Dries De Pooter (Intermarché-Wanty)
Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty)
All back in the bunch again. But a series of issues early on.
It appears that the team chasing in the peloton was Euskaltel-Euskadi as the Basque team have launched Jokin Murguialday across the gap and now the peloton look to have eased up.
Planckaert makes it to Wenzel and Bouchard but the peloton are just 9" behind them.
The pace is upped in the peloton and it appears the three riders out front may be caught very soon.
Wenzel and Bouchard still lead but they now have Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck) trying to join them. He is just 22" behind with the gap to the peloton heading towards 30".
Intermediate sprint (Molins de Rei)
1. Mats Wenzel (LUX) Kern Pharma 3pts 3"
2. Geoffrey Bouchard (FRA) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale 2pts 2"
3. José Manuel Díaz (ESP) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 1pt 1"
The GC riders miss out on the bonuses as the breakaway continues to try and form.
Attack!
Mats Wenzel (Kern Pharma)
The rider from Luxembourg is being chased down by breakaway specialist, Geoffrey Bouchard (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale), making a duo up front with just 18" gap.
Breakaway caught as the race hurtles towards the first intermediate sprint of the day which is located in Molins de Rei. There are 3, 2 and 1 bonus second(s) and point(s) available here.
Attack!
There is a group of 12 riders pushing on out of the peloton. Will a group of this size be allowed up the road? And which teams are going to control?
Racing starts!
After riding 4km into the stage under the neutralisation, the race has started and attacks are immediately going off the front.
The start is just delayed due to a mechanical for a Burgos-Burpellet-BH rider.
Today is the longest stage of this week with plenty of mountains ahead. There should be a big fight to get into the breakaway today from the likes of Danny van der Tuuk (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Diego Uriarte (Kern Pharma) and Mario Aparicio (Burgos-Burpellet-BH).
Neutralised start
The riders have started the neutral zone as they head to kilometre zero and the stage start.
The neutral start is due to happen in around eight minutes time.
The strength in depth at UAE Team Emirates-XRG is scary sometimes and today may be no different as they have a solid lineup with multiple potential leaders...
>>> UAE Team Emirates set to unleash multiple Volta a Catalunya GC cards with Juan Ayuso and Adam Yates
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) comes into today feeling strong and relaxed as the race heads to the mountains.
>>> 'Primož feels good' - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe relaxed but ambitious for Roglič as Volta a Catalunya hits high mountains
Yesterday, Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike), backed up his super stage one win with a second place behind fellow Brit, Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech).
>>> 'Even second here is really nice' - Matthew Brennan follows opening Volta victory with near-miss on stage 2
Today's stage is the longest of the week with the riders tackling 218.6km with over 5000 metres of climbing ahead with the finish on La Monlina.
Hello and welcome to CyclingNews' live report of stage three at the Volta a Catalunya 2025.
As it happened: British one-two in bunch sprint on Volta a Catalunya stage two
