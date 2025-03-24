Volta a Catalunya: Matthew Brennan produces stunning sprint to snatch stage 1 victory on the line from late attacker

By published

19-year-old Brit reels in Del Grosso and outsprints Groves for first WorldTour win after rain-soaked opening day

SANT FELIU DE GUIXOLS, SPAIN - MARCH 24: Matthew Brennan of Ireland and Team Visma | Lease A Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025, Stage 1 a 178.6km stage from Sant Feliu de Guixols to Sant Feliu de Guixols / #UCIWT / on March 24, 2025 in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

19-year-old Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) won his first WorldTour level race and took his second pro victory in the space of just five days on stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya, with an immense display of power to overcome a late breakaway attempt by Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

In soaking wet conditions on the first day of the week-long race in northeastern Spain, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe set a stringent pace heading into the final 30 kilometres and shredded the bunch, and though a sprint was expected at the beginning of the day, few fast men remained as the reduced peloton approached the finish in Sant Feliu de Guíxols. 

Katy Madgwick

Katy is a freelance writer and journalist. She has published interviews, features, and previews in Cycling News, Rouleur, Cyclist Magazine and the British Continental. She also writes opinion pieces on her own website writebikerepeat.com and is a frequent contributor to the Quicklink podcast. 

She is obsessed with the narrative element of bike racing, from the bigger picture to the individual stories. She is a cyclocross nut who is 5% Belgian and wonders if this entitles her to citizenship. Her favourite races are Ronde van Vlaanderen and La Vuelta.

In her spare time Katy is a published short fiction and non-fiction author.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More race results
Mads Würtz Schmidt (PAS Racing) opened his 2025 gravel season at Santa Vall then won at Turnhout Gravel

UCI Gravel World Series: Mads Würtz Schmidt and Geerike Schreurs win in Belgium at Turnhout Gravel
Lukas Kubis (Team Unibet Tietema Rockets)

Cholet Agglo Tour: Lukáš Kubiš wins from the breakaway in rain-soaked round of the Coupe de France
Annika Langvad and Sofia Villifane during Stage 7 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Lourensford Wine Estate, Somerset West, Cape Town, South Africa on the 23rd March 2025. Photo by Dom Barnardt/Cape Epic PLEASE ENSURE THE APPROPRIATE CREDIT IS GIVEN TO THE PHOTOGRAPHER AND ABSA CAPE EPIC

Annika Langvad wins record sixth title on return to Cape Epic with Sofia Gomez Villafañe

See more latest
Most Popular
Mads Würtz Schmidt (PAS Racing) opened his 2025 gravel season at Santa Vall then won at Turnhout Gravel
UCI Gravel World Series: Mads Würtz Schmidt and Geerike Schreurs win in Belgium at Turnhout Gravel
Lukas Kubis (Team Unibet Tietema Rockets)
Cholet Agglo Tour: Lukáš Kubiš wins from the breakaway in rain-soaked round of the Coupe de France
Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) as he wins the overall ProVelo Super League 2025 at the end of the Q Tour in Queensland
Jack Ward and Sophie Marr clinch Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla Jayco spots with ProVelo Super League wins
Mathieu van der Poel wins Milan-San Remo 2025
Milan-San Remo: Mathieu van der Poel withstands attacks from Tadej Pogačar to win Via Roma sprint
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) celebrates at finish line as race winner of Milan-San Remo Women 2025
Milan-San Remo Women: Lorena Wiebes catches late-attacker Elisa Longo Borghini at the line to win revived Monument
Sophie Marr (Praties) launches toward stage 3 victory at the Q Tour, the final round of the ProVelo Super League 2025
ProVelo Super League – Sophie Marr closes in on Liv-AlUla Jayco Continental contract with stage 3 win at Q Tour
Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) on his way to victory on the stage 2 time trial of the Q Tour, the final round of the 2025 ProVelo Super League
ProVelo Super League – Zac Marriage and Lauren Bates claim Q Tour stage 2 time trial
KOKSIJDE BELGIUM MARCH 21 Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team LidlTrek celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 23rd Bredene Koksijde Classic 2025 a 2009km one day race from Bredene to Koksijde on March 21 2025 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Bredene Koksijde Classic: Edward Theuns holds off Luke Lamperti and Nils Eekhoff for victory
Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing) wins women&#039;s stage 1 criterium of the Q Tour, the final round of the ProVelo Super League 2025
ProVelo Super League – Odette Lynch and Cameron Scott claim Q Tour stage 1 criteriums
DENAIN FRANCE MARCH 20 Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 66th Grand Prix de Denain Porte du Hainaut 2025 a 1974km one day race from Denain to Denain on March 20 2025 in Denain France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Matthew Brennan earns first career victory at GP de Denain

Latest on Cyclingnews