Volta a Catalunya: Matthew Brennan produces stunning sprint to snatch stage 1 victory on the line from late attacker

19-year-old Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) won his first WorldTour level race and took his second pro victory in the space of just five days on stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya, with an immense display of power to overcome a late breakaway attempt by Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

In soaking wet conditions on the first day of the week-long race in northeastern Spain, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe set a stringent pace heading into the final 30 kilometres and shredded the bunch, and though a sprint was expected at the beginning of the day, few fast men remained as the reduced peloton approached the finish in Sant Feliu de Guíxols.

Del Grosso attacked on the descent with two kilometres remaining but ran out of energy just short of the line, as Brennan powered past him with Del Grosso’s teammate – who the team had been riding for all day – Kaden Groves, unable to come past him.

Brennan takes the early lead on GC for the Dutch team, who will likely switch focus to supporting Simon Yates once the more mountainous terrain begins. Groves finished second and Del Grosso third, on a frustrating day for Alpecin-Deceuninck.

"The weather made it quite tricky today. We did everything we could to try and keep the position towards the front and minimise any losses, so we came into the finish, we knew the coast road would be a critical point in the bike race, and I managed to get in position with a few guys around me, they supported me into there and from there we managed to sprint," said Brennan.

"At the end, it was such a tricky situation to manage, you just had to go full gas really and I’m so happy it ended up like this, so big thanks to everyone involved.

"I was sat watching [last year’s stage] last night, and as soon as Alpecin went off the front I knew this was a replay from last year, and you’ve just got to really manage it and take responsibility and it ended up the best we probably could have done, in that scenario."

