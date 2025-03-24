Volta a Catalunya: Matthew Brennan produces stunning sprint to snatch stage 1 victory on the line from late attacker
19-year-old Brit reels in Del Grosso and outsprints Groves for first WorldTour win after rain-soaked opening day
19-year-old Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) won his first WorldTour level race and took his second pro victory in the space of just five days on stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya, with an immense display of power to overcome a late breakaway attempt by Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
In soaking wet conditions on the first day of the week-long race in northeastern Spain, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe set a stringent pace heading into the final 30 kilometres and shredded the bunch, and though a sprint was expected at the beginning of the day, few fast men remained as the reduced peloton approached the finish in Sant Feliu de Guíxols.
Del Grosso attacked on the descent with two kilometres remaining but ran out of energy just short of the line, as Brennan powered past him with Del Grosso’s teammate – who the team had been riding for all day – Kaden Groves, unable to come past him.
Brennan takes the early lead on GC for the Dutch team, who will likely switch focus to supporting Simon Yates once the more mountainous terrain begins. Groves finished second and Del Grosso third, on a frustrating day for Alpecin-Deceuninck.
"The weather made it quite tricky today. We did everything we could to try and keep the position towards the front and minimise any losses, so we came into the finish, we knew the coast road would be a critical point in the bike race, and I managed to get in position with a few guys around me, they supported me into there and from there we managed to sprint," said Brennan.
"At the end, it was such a tricky situation to manage, you just had to go full gas really and I’m so happy it ended up like this, so big thanks to everyone involved.
"I was sat watching [last year’s stage] last night, and as soon as Alpecin went off the front I knew this was a replay from last year, and you’ve just got to really manage it and take responsibility and it ended up the best we probably could have done, in that scenario."
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Katy is a freelance writer and journalist. She has published interviews, features, and previews in Cycling News, Rouleur, Cyclist Magazine and the British Continental. She also writes opinion pieces on her own website writebikerepeat.com and is a frequent contributor to the Quicklink podcast.
She is obsessed with the narrative element of bike racing, from the bigger picture to the individual stories. She is a cyclocross nut who is 5% Belgian and wonders if this entitles her to citizenship. Her favourite races are Ronde van Vlaanderen and La Vuelta.
In her spare time Katy is a published short fiction and non-fiction author.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
UCI Gravel World Series: Mads Würtz Schmidt and Geerike Schreurs win in Belgium at Turnhout Gravel
Cholet Agglo Tour: Lukáš Kubiš wins from the breakaway in rain-soaked round of the Coupe de France
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: Teenage British star shocks the peloton in awful weather conditionsThe 19-year-old Brit, Matthew Brennan, pulls off quite an amazing stage win.
-
Volta a Catalunya: Matthew Brennan produces stunning sprint to snatch stage 1 victory on the line from late attacker19-year-old Brit reels in Del Grosso and outsprints Groves for first WorldTour win after rain-soaked opening day
-
Annika Langvad wins record sixth title on return to Cape Epic with Sofia Gomez VillafañeNino Schurter and Filippo Colombo claim men's MTB endurance test after stretching gap to Lucas Braidot and Simone Avondetto on final stage
-
UCI Track Champions League axed after just four years with Track cycling's calendar set to be 'revitalised'Governing body and partner Warner Bros. Discovery announced the cancellation of series halfway into eight-year term