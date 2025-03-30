As it happened: Explosive final stage ends with race lead changing hands at Volta a Catalunya

Refresh

Final General Classification 1. Primož Roglič (SLO) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 24:46'21"

2. Juan Ayuso (ESP) UAE Team Emirates-XRG +28"

3. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar +53"

4. Mikel Landa (ESP) Soudal-QuickStep +54"

5. Lenny Martinez (FRA) Bahrain Victorious +1'00"

6. Laurens De Plus (BEL) Ineos Grenadiers +1'20"

7. Egan Bernal (COL) Ineos Grenadiers +1'31"

8. Lennert Van Eetvelt (BEL) Lotto +1'33"

9. Simon Yates (GBR) Visma-Lease a BIke +1'46"

10. Richard Carapaz (ECU) EF Education-EasyPost +1'59"

Top 10 1. Primož Roglič (SLO) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1:58'27"

2. Laurens De Plus (BEL) Ineos Grenadiers +14"

3. Lennert Van Eetvelt (BEL) Lotto S.T.

4. Dorian Godon (FRA) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale +19"

5. Sylvain Moniquet (BEL) Cofidis

6. Lorenzo Fortunato (ITA) XDS-Astana

7. Corbin Strong (NZL) Israel-Premier Tech

8. Simon Yates (GBR) Visma-Lease a Bike

9. Rudy Molard (FRA) Groupama-FDJ

10. Axel Laurance (FRA) Ineos Grenadiers all S.T.

Laurens De Plus takes second ahead of Lennert Van Eetvelt thn Dorian Godon (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) leads in the main GC group.

Primož Roglič wins stage seven and the General Classification of the Volta a Catalunya 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

500 metres to go with 13" back to Lennert Van Eetvelt and Laurens De Plus.

Flamme Rouge! Primož Roglič is flying to the finish to take the stage, the GC, the points jersey and the mountains jersey. A masterpiece by both him and his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team.

Primož Roglič takes the KoM jersey on count back, level on points with Mats Wenzel (Kern Pharma).

Into the final 3km and Primož Roglič has a 8 second gap on Van Eetvelt and De Plus as Juan Ayuso is leading the chase behind.

KoM (Montjuic 6) 1. Primož Roglič (SLO) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 5pst

2. Lennert Van Eetvelt (BEL) Lotto 3pts

3. Laurens De Plus (BEL) Ineos Grenadiers 2pts

4. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar 1pt I belive Primož Roglič wins the KoM jersey by one point.

Van Eetvelt and Enric Mas are pushing on behind as Van Eetvelt joins De Plus as they try and bridge to Primož Roglič.

5km to go Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) attacks!

Primož Roglič was seeing his gap close thanks to Adam Yates. But the British rider has done all he can and the gap goes back out again. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Attack in peloton Mario Aparicio (Burgos-Burpellet-BH) But, Adam Yates is hammering the pace in the peloton. But, there is no sign of Juan Ayuso at the front of the peloton.

Final lap! Primož Roglič leads by 25" over the Adam Yates led peloton for UAE Team Emirates-XRG's leader, Juan Ayuso.

Primož Roglič will win the KoM jersey by one point if he wins the final KoM sprint on the Montjuic, which looks likely.

The group of Van Eetvelt, Mas, Landa and Laurance has been caught by the peloton.

10km to go Primož Roglič leads by 14" over the chase group then 25" to the Ayuso group.

Ayuso looked to be really struggling on the climb yet again.

KoM (Montjuic 5) 1. Primož Roglič (SLO) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 5pts

2. Axel Laurance (FRA) Ineos Grenadiers 3pts

3. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar 2pts

4. Lennert Van Eetvelt (BEL) Lotto 1pt

Attack! Enric Mas (Movistar) Behind him, Axel Laurance (Ineos Grenaders), Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto) and Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep join him.

Onto the Montjuic climb once again as Soler has closed the gap to Roglič significantly to 16" but how long can he sustain it?

Primož Roglič still has 21" on the peloton which is led by Marc Soler and Lotto.

Lotto come to the front of the peloton for Lennert Van Eetvelt. They catch Quinn Simmons and Simon Yates.

Marc Soler has returned for Juan Ayuso and they are chasing but how long will he last.

Two laps to go for Primož Roglič who has almost half a minute on the Juan Ayuso group.

Attack! Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek)

Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) They're trying to bridge to the leader, Primož Roglič.

Juan Ayuso looks to be dying a death on the bike as Primož Roglič is taking off up the road! He leads by 15" and his gap is growing still.

Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) leads the chasing group and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has now teammates and looks to be struggling. Primož Roglič has a 5" gap.

20km to go Juan Ayuso needs support from his temmates with Marc Soler sparing through to support his leader.

Primož Roglič goes solo!! Ayuso can't follow over the top if the climb.

KoM (Montjuic 4) 1. Primož Roglič (SLO) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 5pts

2. Egan Bernal (COL) Ineos Grenadiers 3pts

3. Juan Ayusp (ESP) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 2pts

4. Laurens De Plus (BEL) Ineos Grenadiers 1pt

Attack! Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers)

Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers)

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) Here we go!

Donnenwirth has been joined by a rider from Cofidis who is Emanuel Buchmann. But, they have a very small gap on the peloton.

Attack! Tom Donnenwirth (Groupama-FDJ) Three laps to go and the 27-year-old Frenchman who has a gap of about five seconds on the peloton.

Thanks to his five points on the first ascent of the climb, Mats Wenzel (Kern Pharma) now leads the mountains classification by three points.

Jokin Murguialday was caught over the top of the last climb.

KoM (Montjuic 3) 1. Jokin Murguialday (ESP) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5pts

2. Alexander Hajek (AUT) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 3pts

3. Egan Bernal (COL) Ineos Grendiers 2pts

4. Laurens De Plus (BEL) Ineos Grenadiers 1pt

KoM (Montjuic 2) 1. Giulio Pellizzari (ITA) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 5pts

2. Primož Roglič (SLO) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 3pts

3. Juan Ayuso (ESP) UAE Team Emirate-XRG 2pts

4. Egan Bernal (COL) Ineos Grenadiers 1pt

Attack! Jokin Murguialday (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

KoM (Montjuic 1) 1. Mats Wenzel (LUX) Kern Pharma 5pts

2. Edward Planckaert (BEL) Alpecin-Deceuninck 3pts

3. Mario Aparicio (ESP) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 2pts

4. Georg Steinhauser (GER) EF Edcuation-EasyPost 1pt

30km to go Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leading the peloton as they cross the finish line for the second time with four laps to go.

It's all back together again and the pace is extremely high. Ineos Grenadiers, Movistar and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe on the front leading the bunch on the climb.

40km to go The peloton are riding fast with Carapaz and Armirail just stuck off the front with the Frenchman making it across just as they complete the first lap of six.

Attack! The leader of the mountain classification, Bruno Armirail (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale), is bridging to Carapaz.

It is 10th overall, Richard Carapaz, who has gone on the attack. He started the day at 1'27" down.

It is raining attacks at the moment with Eric Antonio Fagúndez (Burgos-Burpellet-BH) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) getting a small gap.

The riders are on the circuit that takes on the climb of the Montjuïc. Edward Planckaert 9Alpecin-Deceuninck) leading the moves.

Attack! Wilco Kelderman (Visma-Lease a Bike) He is joined by six other riders.

Now multiple riders are on the attack to form the breakaway.

Juan Ayuso retakes the race lead by a second! The tables turn yet again!

Intermediate sprint (Barcelona) 1. Juan Ayuso (ESP) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 3pts 3"

2. Nico Denz (GER) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2pts 2"

3. Primož Roglič (SLO) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 1pt 1"

The leadout for Juan Ayuso and Primož Roglič begin.

Israel-Premier Tech and Jayco-AlUla are battling UAE Team Emirates-XRG for the lead with 1km to the intermediate sprint.

Multiple teams have come to the front of the peloton and it is making it very difficult for UAE Team Emirates-XRG to control the race.

50km to go Just 3km to go until the second intermediate sprint as the race rides into Barcelona.

Inside 10km to go to the second intermediate sprint.

Puncture Nico Denz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

60km to go UAE Team Emirates-XRG have to pace the peloton to the intermediate sprint after they lost the last one. However, Primož Roglič has shown that he is faster than Juan Ayuso if he doesn't make a mistake, so it could be all wasted energy.

After half an hour of racing the average speed is 48kph! This is a rapid start.

Attack! Multiple riders trying to force a breakaway but UAE Team Emirates-XRG are having none of it. They want that second intermediate sprint with Julius Johansen leading the peloton.

70km to go Now, UAE Team Emirates-XRG come to the front of the peloton to pace the next 20km to the final intermediate sprint but can they hold back the riders wanting to form a break?

Primož Roglič is now the virtual race leader by one seconds. The tables have turned.

Intermediate sprint (Viladecans) 1. Primož Roglič (SLO) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 3pts 3"

2. Nico Denz (GER) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 2pts 2"

3. Juan Ayuso (ESP) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 1pt 1" (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a kilometre to go to the intermediate sprint the peloton is in one long line thanks to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

Just 3km to go for the intermediate sprint.

Just 5km to the intermediate sprint. All together thanks to Red Bull-Bora-Hangrohe.

Bike change Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla)

It is Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe working on the front! Primož Roglič is after those three bonus seconds to snatch the race lead virtually from Juan Ayuso.

The pace is extremely high early on with just over 10km to go to the first intermediate sprint of the day. Could this be Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe pacing for Primož Roglič?

88.2km to go Racing has begun in Barcelona!

The official start has been delayed slightly.

Neutral start The riders have started the neutral zone. Today, it is just 800 metres long.

Fortunately, after the vicious wind yesterday, the weather is still and sunny with a cool 10 degree Celsius at the start.

Race leader, Ayuso, had some important business to attend to before sign on today... Time for a puppy pep talk before the #VoltaCatalunya104 finale! 💚 #WeAreUAE pic.twitter.com/LdVjbCKFDaMarch 30, 2025

There also, of course, 10, 6 and 4 bonus seconds on the line at the finish for the first three riders. Both Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) have looked on top form and inseparable on the road, so it probably will come down to bonuses.

With the race so finely balanced, the two intermediate sprints today could be pivotal to the final General Classification with both of them offering 3, 2 and 1 bonus second(s). The first comes after just 12km of racing in Viladecans. Will Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe go all out for that early doors? Then, the second comes as they cross the finish line for the first time in Barcelona.

Sign on is currently taking place in Barcelona... 👋Bon dia, 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐚!Un escenari de postal per acabar aquesta #VoltaCatalunya104🥰@BCN_esports pic.twitter.com/gs6UEDzhByMarch 30, 2025

Yesterday's stage winner, Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), says that the peloton should unite as a whole more often... >>> 'Riders need to learn to stand together' - Quinn Simmons claims first WorldTour win at Volta a Catalunya after team voted not to race in high winds

Yesterday was a really strange stage with just over 25km of racing after a couple of hours of neutralised riding... >>> 'Like the last day of a Grand Tour' - radically changed Volta a Catalunya mountain stage leaves peloton perplexed and disappointed (Image credit: Getty Images)

One rider is not starting today. Ide Schelling (XDS-Astana)

It all comes down to today with just 88.2km of racing left to take place this morning. Just one second splitting the top two of Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) with the top seven split by less than a minute.