As it happened: Explosive final stage ends with race lead changing hands at Volta a Catalunya

Peloton tackle 88.2km final in Barcelona

Profiles for the 2025 Volta a Catalunya route

Volta a Catalunya 2025 route

2025 Volta a Catalunya contenders

Final General Classification

Top 10

Laurens De Plus takes second ahead of Lennert Van Eetvelt thn Dorian Godon (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) leads in the main GC group. 

Primož Roglič wins stage seven and the General Classification of the Volta a Catalunya 2025. 

500 metres to go with 13" back to Lennert Van Eetvelt and Laurens De Plus. 

Flamme Rouge!

Primož Roglič takes the KoM jersey on count back, level on points with Mats Wenzel (Kern Pharma). 

Into the final 3km and Primož Roglič has a 8 second gap on Van Eetvelt and De Plus as Juan Ayuso is leading the chase behind.

KoM (Montjuic 6)

Van Eetvelt and Enric Mas are pushing on behind as Van Eetvelt joins De Plus as they try and bridge to Primož Roglič. 

5km to go

Primož Roglič was seeing his gap close thanks to Adam Yates. But the British rider has done all he can and the gap goes back out again. 

Attack in peloton

Final lap!

Primož Roglič will win the KoM jersey by one point if he wins the final KoM sprint on the Montjuic, which looks likely. 

The group of Van Eetvelt, Mas, Landa and Laurance has been caught by the peloton. 

10km to go

Ayuso looked to be really struggling on the climb yet again. 

KoM (Montjuic 5)

Attack!

Onto the Montjuic climb once again as Soler has closed the gap to Roglič significantly to 16" but how long can he sustain it?

Primož Roglič still has 21" on the peloton which is led by Marc Soler and Lotto. 

Lotto come to the front of the peloton for Lennert Van Eetvelt. They catch Quinn Simmons and Simon Yates. 

Marc Soler has returned for Juan Ayuso and they are chasing but how long will he last. 

Two laps to go for Primož Roglič who has almost half a minute on the Juan Ayuso group. 

Attack!

Juan Ayuso looks to be dying a death on the bike as Primož Roglič is taking off up the road! He leads by 15" and his gap is growing still. 

Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) leads the chasing group and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has now teammates and looks to be struggling. Primož Roglič has a 5" gap. 

20km to go

Primož Roglič goes solo!! Ayuso can't follow over the top if the climb. 

KoM (Montjuic 4)

Attack!

Donnenwirth has been joined by a rider from Cofidis who is Emanuel Buchmann. But, they have a very small gap on the peloton. 

Attack!

Thanks to his five points on the first ascent of the climb, Mats Wenzel (Kern Pharma) now leads the mountains classification by three points. 

Jokin Murguialday was caught over the top of the last climb. 

KoM (Montjuic 3)

KoM (Montjuic 2)

Attack!

KoM (Montjuic 1)

30km to go

It's all back together again and the pace is extremely high. Ineos Grenadiers, Movistar and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe on the front leading the bunch on the climb. 

40km to go

Attack!

It is 10th overall, Richard Carapaz, who has gone on the attack. He started the day at 1'27" down. 

It is raining attacks at the moment with Eric Antonio Fagúndez (Burgos-Burpellet-BH) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) getting a small gap. 

The riders are on the circuit that takes on the climb of the Montjuïc. Edward Planckaert 9Alpecin-Deceuninck) leading the moves. 

Attack!

Now multiple riders are on the attack to form the breakaway. 

Juan Ayuso retakes the race lead by a second! The tables turn yet again!

Intermediate sprint (Barcelona)

The leadout for Juan Ayuso and Primož Roglič begin. 

Israel-Premier Tech and Jayco-AlUla are battling UAE Team Emirates-XRG for the lead with 1km to the intermediate sprint. 

Multiple teams have come to the front of the peloton and it is making it very difficult for UAE Team Emirates-XRG to control the race. 

50km to go

Inside 10km to go to the second intermediate sprint. 

Puncture

60km to go

After half an hour of racing the average speed is 48kph! This is a rapid start. 

Attack!

70km to go

Primož Roglič is now the virtual race leader by one seconds. The tables have turned. 

Intermediate sprint (Viladecans)

With a kilometre to go to the intermediate sprint the peloton is in one long line thanks to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. 

Just 3km to go for the intermediate sprint. 

Just 5km to the intermediate sprint. All together thanks to Red Bull-Bora-Hangrohe. 

Bike change

It is Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe working on the front! Primož Roglič is after those three bonus seconds to snatch the race lead virtually from Juan Ayuso. 

The pace is extremely high early on with just over 10km to go to the first intermediate sprint of the day. Could this be Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe pacing for Primož Roglič?

88.2km to go

The official start has been delayed slightly. 

Neutral start

Fortunately, after the vicious wind yesterday, the weather is still and sunny with a cool 10 degree Celsius at the start. 

Race leader, Ayuso, had some important business to attend to before sign on today...

There also, of course, 10, 6 and 4 bonus seconds on the line at the finish for the first three riders. Both Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) have looked on top form and inseparable on the road, so it probably will come down to bonuses. 

With the race so finely balanced, the two intermediate sprints today could be pivotal to the final General Classification with both of them offering 3, 2 and 1 bonus second(s). 

Sign on is currently taking place in Barcelona...

Yesterday's stage winner, Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), says that the peloton should unite as a whole more often...

Yesterday was a really strange stage with just over 25km of racing after a couple of hours of neutralised riding...

One rider is not starting today.

It all comes down to today with just 88.2km of racing left to take place this morning. Just one second splitting the top two of Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) with the top seven split by less than a minute. 

Hello and welcome to CyclingNews' Volta a Catalunya 2025 stage seven live report.

