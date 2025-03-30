Primož Roglič wins Volta a Catalunya after stunning solo stage victory

published

Ayuso loses his one-second overall lead on the final stage as Slovenian makes stunning attack

Team Bora&#039;s Primoz Roglic celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 7th and final stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia race, a 88,2 km loop between Barcelona and Barcelona, on March 30, 2025. Roglic won the Vuelta a Catalunya on Sunday, soloing through the seventh and final stage in Barcelona, where his main rival Juan Ayuso (UAE) fell behind in the final. Roglic, who was a second behind Ayuso at the start of this final stage, broke away with 20 km to go and managed to maintain his lead to secure his second Volta a Catalunya victory. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Primoz Roglic celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 7th and final stage of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)


Primož Roglič (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) took his second stage win at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya following a stunning solo ride, wrapping up the general classification on an explosive final stage in Barcelona. 

The Slovenian launched an attack on the Montjuïc climb 20 kilometres from the finish and maintained his lead all the way to the line. Second place went to Laurens de Plus (Ineos-Grenadiers) and third to Lotto’s Lennert van Eetvelt.

Katy Madgwick

Katy is a freelance writer and journalist. She has published interviews, features, and previews in Cycling News, Rouleur, Cyclist Magazine and the British Continental. She also writes opinion pieces on her own website writebikerepeat.com and is a frequent contributor to the Quicklink podcast. 

She is obsessed with the narrative element of bike racing, from the bigger picture to the individual stories. She is a cyclocross nut who is 5% Belgian and wonders if this entitles her to citizenship. Her favourite races are Ronde van Vlaanderen and La Vuelta.

In her spare time Katy is a published short fiction and non-fiction author.

Latest on Cyclingnews