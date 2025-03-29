Volta a Catalunya stage 6 Live - All climbs removed from stage due to high winds
Peloton tackles a changed stage of 146.2km from Berga to Berga via Vilada
Volta a Catalunya 2025 route
2025 Volta a Catalunya contenders
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 - Everything you need to know
Race situation
Peloton is all together
The riders have passed kilometre zero but are still neutralised.
Neutral start
Finally the riders are on their bikes.
The team of Burgos-Burpellet-BH helpfully posting the new stage profile on social media...
#VoltaCatalunya104 🇪🇸⚠️🌬️ Debido a las condiciones extremas de viento, la organización ha modificado el recorrido de la 6ª etapaNo se ascenderán los puertos previstos y se darán dos vueltas a un circuito con final en Berga 🗺️🔍 Así es el nuevo trazado, vía @laflammerouge16 pic.twitter.com/Ho1C9mkxI0March 29, 2025
The race was meant to have started by now but there is now word to whether it has or not.
There were lots of confused looking riders at the start today. Even Primož Roglič and Geraint Thomas.
Five non-starters today:
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Felix Gall (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale)
Brieuc Rolland (Groupama-FDJ)
Nils Eekoff (Picnic-PostNL)
Jon Aberasturi (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
The stage is still quite undulating and does have an uphill kick to the line, so this stage could still be key in the fight for the race overall. The riders are due to start very soon.
The riders have completed sign on for the sixth stage but the riders may not be absolutely sure what sort of stage they're heading into.
Yet more change to the stage. This is much more major.
The race organisers have put out a statement saying:
"Due to extreme wind conditions, the organisers of the Volta a Catalunya have been forced to change the route of stage 6. The stage will be a 146-kilometre route that will not include the mountain passes of Coll de la Batallola, Collada de Sant Isidre or the arrival at Queralt.
"The end of the stage will be in Berga (Carrer Rasa del Canyet, where the intermediate sprint was planned) after having completed two laps of a circuit passing through Gironella, Puig-reig, Santa Maria de Merlès, Borredà and returning to Berga via Vilada."
ℹ️STAGE CHANGES, FINISH IN BERGA ❌Due to extreme wind conditions, the organization has been forced to modify today's route.🏁The stage finish will be at Berga (Carrer Rasa del Canyet) after a new race route of 146 km.+ 🗞️https://t.co/p9wrWSwiYsMarch 29, 2025
One rider has left the race this morning:
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike)
The winner of stages one and five has dropped out of the race. The team has said that they are giving the 19-year-old some "extra rest" after a superb week.
🇪🇸 #VoltaCatalunya104Matthew Brennan will not start the 6th stage of the Volta a Catalunya. As a replacement for Jonas Vingegaard, the team has decided to give the 19-year-old rider some extra rest.With two victories, it has been a fantastic week for Matthew. pic.twitter.com/XfZ0ezFWP0March 29, 2025
It was another amazing result for 19-year-old, Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike, yesterday with him taking his second stage win of the week...
>>> 'Two wins is bonkers' - Matthew Brennan goes from strength to strength in Volta a Catalunya sprints
Today is the penultimate stage of this year's race with a summit finish set the test the riders. With just one second between race leader Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), the race is wide open...
>>> 'Every second counts' - Juan Ayuso returns to Volta a Catalunya lead with one-second advantage over Primož Roglič
Originally, the stage was going to be 159km long with the Coll del Pradell on the parcour. However, due to high winds, the race has decided it is safer to shorten the stage and remove the climb from the race. This makes today's stage 118.6km long.
>>> Volta a Catalunya to miss main climb of toughest stage because of high winds
Hello and welcome to CyclingNews' live report on the shortened stage six of the Volta a Catalunya 2025.
As it happened - Huge gaps in very selective E3 Saxo Classic
As it happened: Volta a Catalunya stage five finishes in bunch sprint as overall lead changes hands
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Volta a Catalunya stage 6 Live - All climbs removed from stage due to high windsPeloton tackles a changed stage of 146.2km from Berga to Berga via Vilada
-
Rider behaviour, unsafe routes, or higher competition – why are the Classics so dangerous right now?Riders weigh in on the recent crashes and incidents, and what can be done to improve safety
-
'Nothing to regret or feel bad about' – Groupama-FDJ defend tactics at E3 Saxo Classic after criticism from Van der Poel'We had five guys in front, so we started to pull after a while to keep an advantage' says team leader Stefan Küng
-
'We absolutely do not tolerate this kind of act' - Police open investigation after spectator spits at Mathieu van der PoelPolice take action after footage emerges of a spectator spitting at Van der Poel during his winning solo attack at E3 Saxo Classic on Friday
-
Volta a Catalunya to miss main climb of toughest stage because of high windsCol de Pradell no longer to feature on Saturday due to bad weather
-
'Beaten by a monster' – Mads Pedersen satisfied in defeat behind Van der Poel with Lidl-Trek confident 'he will only get better''Man against man, it's really difficult at this moment to beat him' admits DS Rast as Dane takes career-best second place at E3 Saxo Classic
-
'I would like sometimes to win' – Filippo Ganna edges closer at E3 Saxo Classic after dialled Ineos Grenadiers performanceDoor open for Tour of Flanders participation for Italian after another strong Classics ride
-
Mathieu van der Poel angered and calls out teams for unsportsmanlike tactics at E3 Saxo Classic despite solo dominationDutchman says teams pacing full gas after half the peloton was caught behind early crash 'shows a real problem in cycling'
-
Early crash and Taaienberg 'mistake' cost both Matteo Jorgenson and Wout van Aert at E3 Saxo Classic'It just wasn't a good race' – Visma-Lease a Bike's ambitions totally undone by early crash that troubled both their leaders in different ways