Volta a Catalunya stage 6 Live - All climbs removed from stage due to high winds

Peloton tackles a changed stage of 146.2km from Berga to Berga via Vilada

The riders have passed kilometre zero but are still neutralised. 

Neutral start

The team of Burgos-Burpellet-BH helpfully posting the new stage profile on social media...

The race was meant to have started by now but there is now word to whether it has or not. 

There were lots of confused looking riders at the start today. Even Primož Roglič and Geraint Thomas. 

Five non-starters today:

The stage is still quite undulating and does have an uphill kick to the line, so this stage could still be key in the fight for the race overall. The riders are due to start very soon. 

The riders have completed sign on for the sixth stage but the riders may not be absolutely sure what sort of stage they're heading into. 

Yet more change to the stage. This is much more major. 

One rider has left the race this morning:

It was another amazing result for 19-year-old, Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike, yesterday with him taking his second stage win of the week...

Today is the penultimate stage of this year's race with a summit finish set the test the riders. With just one second between race leader Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), the race is wide open...

Originally, the stage was going to be 159km long with the Coll del Pradell on the parcour. However, due to high winds, the race has decided it is safer to shorten the stage and remove the climb from the race. This makes today's stage 118.6km long.

Hello and welcome to CyclingNews' live report on the shortened stage six of the Volta a Catalunya 2025. 

