Volta a Catalunya stage 6 Live - All climbs removed from stage due to high winds

Refresh

The riders have passed kilometre zero but are still neutralised.

Neutral start Finally the riders are on their bikes.

The team of Burgos-Burpellet-BH helpfully posting the new stage profile on social media... #VoltaCatalunya104 🇪🇸⚠️🌬️ Debido a las condiciones extremas de viento, la organización ha modificado el recorrido de la 6ª etapaNo se ascenderán los puertos previstos y se darán dos vueltas a un circuito con final en Berga 🗺️🔍 Así es el nuevo trazado, vía @laflammerouge16 pic.twitter.com/Ho1C9mkxI0March 29, 2025

The race was meant to have started by now but there is now word to whether it has or not.

There were lots of confused looking riders at the start today. Even Primož Roglič and Geraint Thomas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Five non-starters today: Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Felix Gall (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale)

Brieuc Rolland (Groupama-FDJ)

Nils Eekoff (Picnic-PostNL)

Jon Aberasturi (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

The stage is still quite undulating and does have an uphill kick to the line, so this stage could still be key in the fight for the race overall. The riders are due to start very soon.

The riders have completed sign on for the sixth stage but the riders may not be absolutely sure what sort of stage they're heading into. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet more change to the stage. This is much more major. The race organisers have put out a statement saying: "Due to extreme wind conditions, the organisers of the Volta a Catalunya have been forced to change the route of stage 6. The stage will be a 146-kilometre route that will not include the mountain passes of Coll de la Batallola, Collada de Sant Isidre or the arrival at Queralt. "The end of the stage will be in Berga (Carrer Rasa del Canyet, where the intermediate sprint was planned) after having completed two laps of a circuit passing through Gironella, Puig-reig, Santa Maria de Merlès, Borredà and returning to Berga via Vilada." ℹ️STAGE CHANGES, FINISH IN BERGA ❌Due to extreme wind conditions, the organization has been forced to modify today's route.🏁The stage finish will be at Berga (Carrer Rasa del Canyet) after a new race route of 146 km.+ 🗞️https://t.co/p9wrWSwiYsMarch 29, 2025

One rider has left the race this morning: Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) The winner of stages one and five has dropped out of the race. The team has said that they are giving the 19-year-old some "extra rest" after a superb week. 🇪🇸 #VoltaCatalunya104Matthew Brennan will not start the 6th stage of the Volta a Catalunya. As a replacement for Jonas Vingegaard, the team has decided to give the 19-year-old rider some extra rest.With two victories, it has been a fantastic week for Matthew. pic.twitter.com/XfZ0ezFWP0March 29, 2025

It was another amazing result for 19-year-old, Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike, yesterday with him taking his second stage win of the week... >>> 'Two wins is bonkers' - Matthew Brennan goes from strength to strength in Volta a Catalunya sprints (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today is the penultimate stage of this year's race with a summit finish set the test the riders. With just one second between race leader Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), the race is wide open... >>> 'Every second counts' - Juan Ayuso returns to Volta a Catalunya lead with one-second advantage over Primož Roglič (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Originally, the stage was going to be 159km long with the Coll del Pradell on the parcour. However, due to high winds, the race has decided it is safer to shorten the stage and remove the climb from the race. This makes today's stage 118.6km long. >>> Volta a Catalunya to miss main climb of toughest stage because of high winds