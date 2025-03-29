Volta a Catalunya: Quinn Simmons wins severely shortened stage 6

published

Ayuso heads into final stage with slim lead over Roglič

Team Lidl-Trek&#039;s US rider Quinn Simmons celebrates crossing first the finish line of the 6th stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia, a 159km stage race between Berga and Queralt, on March 29, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek)
Jump to:

A chaotic penultimate stage at the Volta a Catalunya resulted in a first World Tour-level victory for Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), after just half an hour of racing. 

High winds curtailed the route that had been originally planned for the Queen stage, preventing the race from reaching the summit finish at Queralt. Race organisers proposed a new shortened route, and though they initially intended the peloton to complete a full lap of the circuit, the riders united to request that they race only the final portion of the first lap.

