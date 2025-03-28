Volta a Catalunya stage 5 Live - Final opportunity of the sprinters

Refresh

The peloton are just over a minute and a half down on the breakaway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders have now turned and are heading south with that crosswind hitting them from the right.

There is now 90km of racing before the second and final intermediate sprint with no more KoM points, despite the rolling terrain.

Intermediate sprint (Móra la Nova) 1. Mikel Bizkarra (ESP) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3pts 3"

2. Bruno Armirail (FRA) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale 2pts 2"

3. Michael Leonard (CAN) Ineos Grenadiers 1pt 1"

120km to go After an hour of racing the average speed is 44.4kph. Just one kilometre to the intermediate sprint.

Just 5km to the intermediate sprint. After they deal with that in Móra la Nova, the race starts heading south towards the finish. They will be hit by a solid 22kph crosswind from their right. It remains to be sen if that is strong enough to split things.

Visma-Lease a Bike have been joined by EF Education-EasyPost and Picnic-PostNL on the front of the peloton as they work for Matthew Brennan, Marijn van den Berg and Pavel Bittner respectively.

130km to go The break are just over 10km from the intermediate sprint in Móra la Nova with the peloton just a minute and a half behind them.

Mechanical Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek)

After that crash the peloton has eased off the pace and the gap to the break is extending again with the gap of about a minute and a half.

Crash! Riders down as the nerves continue in the bunch with the frantic scramble for position.

The peloton are extremely nervous on the descent with the pace extremely high. They are now within a minute to the leading group of seven riders.

Still just a minute between the break and the peloton as the pace continues to be high after almost 40 minutes of racing.

Just over 20km to the first of two intermediate sprints today. The first being in the town of Móra la Nova. There are the usual 3, 2 and 1 point(s) and bonus second(s) up for grabs.

KoM (Coll de La Font) 1. Mats Wenzel (LUX) Kern Pharma 3pts

2. Bruno Armirail (FRA) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale 2pts

3. Michael Leonard (CAN) Ineos Greandiers 1pt Wenzel reduces the gap in the KoM battle to just two points. No more points are available today, however.

With under a kilometre from the top of the Coll de La Font, the break has just over a minute on the peloton.

The wind is about to become a crosswind at the top of the climb before becoming a cross-tail. The 24kph wind is coming from the west. This means that the majority of today's stage is crosswind. Echelons may be a factor!

Visma-Lease a Bike clearly are using the climb to test the legs of the pure sprinters as the gap up to the break has seen another 15" chopped of. They are just 1'15" ahead, now.

There are 3, 2 and 1 point(s) available at the top. Both first and second in the mountain standings are in the break, Bruno Armirail and Mats Wenzel. The Frenchman leads the young Luxembourger by just 3 points, so if Wenzel wins with no points for Armirail, the scores will be leveled up.

150km to go The seven man break still hold a minute and a half on the peloton with just under 4km to the top of the Coll de La Font.

Breakaway group: Jokin Murguialday (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Bruno Armirail (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale)

Mats Wenzel (Kern Pharma)

Jan Castellon (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ)

Michael Leonard (Ineos Grenadiers) They have a rapidly reducing gap over the peloton but currently a minute and a half split them.

Castellon finally makes it across to the breakaway. That makes it a seven man break with over two minutes back to the peloton. They have just started the category three climb of the Coll de La Font.

Bizkarra has made the bridge across to the leaders with Castellon still in no-mans-land.

Bizkarra is showing his climbing skills and has dropped Castellon in the chase to join the leaders.

The riders are now climbing. However, they don't officially start the Coll de La Font for another 5km.

Meanwhile, Castellon and Bizkarra are still chasing the leaders and are around 40" down. This looks like they may struggle to get to the front of the race today.

Visma-Lease a Bike are putting a lot of trust into Matthew Brennan and are the team who come to the front to set the pace for the 19-year-old. They could maybe use the climb to test the legs of the more pure sprinters.

The rider best placed in GC on the attack is Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi) who is well over 20 minutes down. This break is no danger at all to the race favourites. The sprinters teams will need to control this stage.

The peloton looks happy with this as they are already a minute down on the leaders. The first chasers make it to the front to form a group of five with two more about to join.

Leaders: Jokin Murguialday (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ)

Mats Wenzel (Kern Pharma) Chase +5" Bruno Armirail (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale)

Michael Leonard (Ineos Grenadiers) Chase 2 +10" Jan Castellon (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Attack! Three riders go clear with another group of four chasing them down.

Around 5km until they start climbing with the official start just over 10km into the stage for the 7.3km Coll de la Font which has an average gradient of 4% and a max of 8%.

165.9km to go The flag is waved and the racing starts for stage five at the Volta a Catalunya 2025!

Mechanical Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) He is already back in the peloton after his issue.

Mechanical Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) The winner of stage two has plenty of time to get back in before the official start.

Neutral start The riders have started the extended neutralised zone.

The stage length has changed to 165.9km after all due to the neutralised zone being extended to take out two fast descents and a small climb within the first few kilometres. A sensible decision in the view of safety.

There's some strong wind today and a potential of echelons so the GC riders and sprinters alike will have to be wary on the more exposed parts of the stage. Extremely windy day ahead in Volta a Catalunya 💨💨💨🇪🇸 #VoltaCatalunya104 #YallaIPT #FactorRacing pic.twitter.com/6G16dMYft9March 28, 2025

The riders are currently signing on for the stage in glorious sunshine. 👋Bon dia, 𝐏𝐚𝐮̈𝐥𝐬 @terresebretur!🚴‍♂️Ens preparem per iniciar l'etapa 5⃣ d'aquesta #VoltaCatalunya104 des d'una seu inèdita. pic.twitter.com/A2nvAKrwAMMarch 28, 2025

There has been some small changes to the stage today with the neutral start being extended slightly and the finish has been moved forwards 300 metres to avoid a speed bump. This may have contributed to the confusion about stage length.

After his recent success here in Spain and elsewhere in Europe, Visma-Lease a Bike have added more big races to their 19-year-old star, Matthew Brennan, with another shot at glory today! >>> Matthew Brennan adds Limburg Classic, Tour of Romandie to program after Volta a Catalunya breakthrough

The fight for the GC is having a bit of a break today, although bonus seconds are available in the intermediate sprints. Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) come into the day on the exact same time... >>> 'We are equal' - new Volta a Catalunya leader Primož Roglič realistic after narrow defeat of closest rival Juan Ayuso (Image credit: Getty Images)

It should be a day for the sprinters and with Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) out, it could be down to a British showdown between Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) and Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike), with Pavel Bittner (Picnic-PostNL) and others having a go.

There is some debate on what the length of today's stage is with some saying as little as 165.8km and others going as far as 172km. The road book says that the race is taking place between Paüls and Amposta over 172km, so we are going with that.