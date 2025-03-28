Volta a Catalunya: Brennan sprints to second win on stage 5, Ayuso retakes race lead

published

19-year-old comes out on top following split in peloton as Spaniard snatches a bonus second

AMPOSTA SPAIN MARCH 28 Matthew Brennan of United Kingdom and Team Visma Lease A Bike Blue Points Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 5 a 1659km stage from Pauls to Amposta UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Amposta Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease A Bike) celebrates the stage win in Amposta (Image credit: Getty Images)
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease A Bike) sprinted to his second stage at the Volta a Catalunya from a reduced bunch after crosswinds split the peloton on stage 5.

Brennan displayed his dominance once again in the final sprint in Amposta. Behind him, in the absence of Kaden Groves, Tibor Del Grosso came through in second for Alpecin-Deceuninck. Picnic-PostNL’s Pavel Bittner rounded out the podium in third.

