Volta a Catalunya: Glory for Juan Ayuso on stage 3 as Spaniard tops Primož Roglič at La Molina

By published

Spaniard carves out slim six-second lead over Red Bull rider

Juan Ayuso (L) crosses the line as Primoz Roglic (R) sprints head down to a close second place
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) edged out Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on the summit of La Molina on stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

A long day in the saddle ended in glory for Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), as he took his sixth victory of the season following an explosive finale on the first summit finish of La Volta Catalunya. Ayuso battled head-to-head against Primož Roglič (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) over the final 200 metres, with the two crossing the line shoulder-to-shoulder, Ayuso taking the win by a fraction following a day in which his teammates controlled the race.

The bunch closed in on a leading trio of riders with just a few hundred metres remaining, among them Ayuso's teammate Marc Soler, who animated the final climb to La Molina, before leading out Ayuso. It was Roglič who launched first, but a searing turn of pace from Ayuso drew him level with the Slovenian as they crossed the line, with the Spaniard just edging ahead. Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) finished third. Ayuso takes the lead in the general classification with Roglič in second, and Landa third.

Katy Madgwick

Katy is a freelance writer and journalist. She has published interviews, features, and previews in Cycling News, Rouleur, Cyclist Magazine and the British Continental. She also writes opinion pieces on her own website writebikerepeat.com and is a frequent contributor to the Quicklink podcast. 

She is obsessed with the narrative element of bike racing, from the bigger picture to the individual stories. She is a cyclocross nut who is 5% Belgian and wonders if this entitles her to citizenship. Her favourite races are Ronde van Vlaanderen and La Vuelta.

In her spare time Katy is a published short fiction and non-fiction author.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) takes a moment to enjoy the stage 3 victory and GC lead as he sits next to snowbank on mountaintop finish Wednesday at Volta a Catalunya
'I've beaten a great rival' - new Volta a Catalunya leader Juan Ayuso says after narrow mountaintop victory over Primož Roglič
Belgium&#039;s Edward Theuns of Lidl-Trek is seen after falling down during the &#039;Classic Brugge-De Panne&#039;
Four crashes spoil sprinters' hopes in 'really dangerous final' of Classic Brugge-De Panne
Team UAE&#039;s Juan Ayuso (C) and Team Bora&#039;s Primoz Roglic (R) cross the finish line in first and second place respectively during the 3rd stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia, a 178,3 km race between Viladecans and La Molina, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Volta a Catalunya: Glory for Juan Ayuso on stage 3 as Spaniard tops Primož Roglič at La Molina
SOGLIANO AL RUBICONE ITALY MARCH 26 Paul Double of Great Britain and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 2 a 1639km stage from Riccione to Sogliano al Rubicone 375m on March 26 2025 in Sogliano al Rubicone Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Coppi e Bartali: Paul Double launches solo attack on final climb to win stage 2 and grab GC lead
Tadej Pogačar attacks Mathieu van der Poel on the Poggio during the 2025 Milan-San Remo
'I think he has a chance' – Mathieu van der Poel considers Tadej Pogačar a serious Paris-Roubaix threat
Jonathan Milan and race winner Juan Sebastian Molano sprinting to the line at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025
Classic Brugge-De Panne: Molano awarded photo-finish victory against Milan in crash-marred final
Latest in Race-results
Team UAE&#039;s Juan Ayuso (C) and Team Bora&#039;s Primoz Roglic (R) cross the finish line in first and second place respectively during the 3rd stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia, a 178,3 km race between Viladecans and La Molina, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Volta a Catalunya: Glory for Juan Ayuso on stage 3 as Spaniard tops Primož Roglič at La Molina
SOGLIANO AL RUBICONE ITALY MARCH 26 Paul Double of Great Britain and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 2 a 1639km stage from Riccione to Sogliano al Rubicone 375m on March 26 2025 in Sogliano al Rubicone Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Coppi e Bartali: Paul Double launches solo attack on final climb to win stage 2 and grab GC lead
Jonathan Milan and race winner Juan Sebastian Molano sprinting to the line at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025
Classic Brugge-De Panne: Molano awarded photo-finish victory against Milan in crash-marred final
BONDENO ITALY MARCH 25 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 40th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 1 a 1745km stage from Ferrara to Bondeno on March 25 2025 in Bondeno Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Caleb Ewan wins first race with Ineos Grenadiers on opening stage of Coppi e Bartali
FIGUERES SPAIN MARCH 25 LR Ethan Vernon of United Kingdom and Team IsraelPremier Tech celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Matthew Brennan of United Kingdom and Team Visma Lease A Bike Green Leader Jersey during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 2 a 1773km stage from Banyoles to Figueres UCIWT on March 25 2025 in Figueres Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Volta a Catalunya: Ethan Vernon edges Matthew Brennan by half a wheel to win stage 2
Anna Yamauchi rides to pro women&#039;s victory at 2025 Lake Sonoma MTB
Anna Yamauchi tops Katerina Nash in 'slide it to ride it' slippery edition of Lake Sonoma MTB
More race results
Jonathan Milan and race winner Juan Sebastian Molano sprinting to the line at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025

Classic Brugge-De Panne: Molano awarded photo-finish victory against Milan in crash-marred final
SOGLIANO AL RUBICONE ITALY MARCH 26 Paul Double of Great Britain and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 2 a 1639km stage from Riccione to Sogliano al Rubicone 375m on March 26 2025 in Sogliano al Rubicone Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Coppi e Bartali: Paul Double launches solo attack on final climb to win stage 2 and grab GC lead
Belgium&#039;s Edward Theuns of Lidl-Trek is seen after falling down during the &#039;Classic Brugge-De Panne&#039;

Four crashes spoil sprinters' hopes in 'really dangerous final' of Classic Brugge-De Panne
See more latest
Most Popular
Jonathan Milan and race winner Juan Sebastian Molano sprinting to the line at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025
Classic Brugge-De Panne: Molano awarded photo-finish victory against Milan in crash-marred final
SOGLIANO AL RUBICONE ITALY MARCH 26 Paul Double of Great Britain and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 2 a 1639km stage from Riccione to Sogliano al Rubicone 375m on March 26 2025 in Sogliano al Rubicone Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Coppi e Bartali: Paul Double launches solo attack on final climb to win stage 2 and grab GC lead
FIGUERES SPAIN MARCH 25 LR Ethan Vernon of United Kingdom and Team IsraelPremier Tech celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Matthew Brennan of United Kingdom and Team Visma Lease A Bike Green Leader Jersey during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 2 a 1773km stage from Banyoles to Figueres UCIWT on March 25 2025 in Figueres Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Volta a Catalunya: Ethan Vernon edges Matthew Brennan by half a wheel to win stage 2
BONDENO ITALY MARCH 25 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 40th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 1 a 1745km stage from Ferrara to Bondeno on March 25 2025 in Bondeno Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Caleb Ewan wins first race with Ineos Grenadiers on opening stage of Coppi e Bartali
Anna Yamauchi rides to pro women&#039;s victory at 2025 Lake Sonoma MTB
Anna Yamauchi tops Katerina Nash in 'slide it to ride it' slippery edition of Lake Sonoma MTB
SANT FELIU DE GUIXOLS, SPAIN - MARCH 24: Matthew Brennan of Ireland and Team Visma | Lease A Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025, Stage 1 a 178.6km stage from Sant Feliu de Guixols to Sant Feliu de Guixols / #UCIWT / on March 24, 2025 in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Volta a Catalunya: Matthew Brennan produces stunning sprint to snatch stage 1 victory on the line from late attacker
Mads Würtz Schmidt (PAS Racing) opened his 2025 gravel season at Santa Vall then won at Turnhout Gravel
UCI Gravel World Series: Mads Würtz Schmidt and Geerike Schreurs win in Belgium at Turnhout Gravel
Lukas Kubis (Team Unibet Tietema Rockets)
Cholet Agglo Tour: Lukáš Kubiš wins from the breakaway in rain-soaked round of the Coupe de France
Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) as he wins the overall ProVelo Super League 2025 at the end of the Q Tour in Queensland
Jack Ward and Sophie Marr clinch Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla Jayco spots with ProVelo Super League wins
Mathieu van der Poel wins Milan-San Remo 2025
Milan-San Remo: Mathieu van der Poel withstands attacks from Tadej Pogačar to win Via Roma sprint

Latest on Cyclingnews