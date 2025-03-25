Volta a Catalunya stage 2 Live - Bunch sprint on cards despite undulating terrain
Peloton tackles 177.3km from Banyoles to Figueres
Volta a Catalunya 2025 route
2025 Volta a Catalunya contenders
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 - Everything you need to know
Race situation
Three riders go clear and form the break of the day.
After a lovely mild sunny start the rain has returned and is falling on the riders as Visma-Lease a Bike take up the pace setting on the front of the peloton.
160km to go
The gap is now just under four minutes between the leading trio and the chasing pack and is still growing.
Intermediate sprint (Medinyà)
1. Calum Johnston (GBR) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3pts 3"
2. Diego Uriarte (ESP) Kern Pharma 2pts 2"
3. Danny van der Tuuk (POL) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1pt 1"
🏁 Km 13,3 🔵Esprint Intermedi🔵 @lagrossacat📍 @AjMedinya1️⃣ @CalumjohnstonCj (@CajaRural_RGA) 3pts, 3''2️⃣ @die_uri (@EqKernPharma) 2pts, 2''3️⃣ Danny van der Tuuk (@euskaltelteam) 1pt, 1''#VoltaCatalunya104 🚴♂️ pic.twitter.com/WxhXLT583YMarch 25, 2025
The break now have over two minutes on the bunch as they go through the intermediate sprint in Medinyà.
Inside 2km until the break gets to the first intermediate sprint of the day.
Today is Wilco Kelderman's 34th birthday. Aside from race leader Matthew Brennan, he is the best placed rider for Visma-Lease a Bike just 10" down.
Now there is over a minute between the peloton and the leaders. It appear that the bunch are not interested in the chance of early bonus seconds in Medinyà.
🚴♂️Etapa 2⃣ #VoltaCatalunya104💥Una altra escapada ràpida / Another break from the start!🚴🚴🚴@CalumjohnstonCj (@CajaRural_RGA)@die_uri (@EqKernPharma ) Danny van der Tuuk (@euskaltelteam) pic.twitter.com/xJiYAJXUWfMarch 25, 2025
The gap to the leading trio is extending to over 30".
Attack
Calum Johnston (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
Diego Uriarte (Kern Pharma)
Danny van der Tuuk (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
They quickly pull out 18" on the peloton. Van der Tuuk wears the red and white mountains jersey today after his breakaway exploits on stage one.
Just 10km before the first intermediate sprint of the day in Medinyà with 3, 2 and 1 points and bonus seconds available.
177.3km to go
The racing is underway for stage two of the 104th Volta a Catalunya.
Neutral start
The riders are rolling out of Banyoles and heading to kilometre zero and the start of the stage.
Despite losing 15" yesterday in the technical finale, Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla) is keen to put Paris-Nice behind him and have a good GC performance...
>>> 'The Volta suits me perfectly' - Ben O'Connor determined to put Paris-Nice behind him in Catalunya
Tirreno-Adriatico winner, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), knows he will have to be on top form to beat this strong field at this race...
>>> 'To win, I'll need to be at my absolute best' - Juan Ayuso keen to continue run of early 2025 success in Volta a Catalunya
Brennan came into this race at the last minute as a replacement for Jonas Vingegaard. But he sees it as a privilege to ride in his Visma-Lease a Bike leader's place...
>>> 'A privilege to be racing on Jonas' behalf' - Matthew Brennan's late substitution for Vingegaard at Volta a Catalunya gets off to perfect start
Sign on is done and dusted and now the riders are getting ready for the neutral start in around 15 minutes.
One DNS today:
Tao Geoghegan-Hart (Lidl-Trek)
Three DNF/DNSs yesterday:
Kamiel Bonneu (Intermarche-Wanty)
Jon Agirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
José Luis Faura (Burgos-Burpellet-BH)
Today's stage starts in the town of Banyoles and covers 177.3km to the finish in Figueres, where it is expected that there will be a bunch sprint. However, there are two major climbs at half way, the Coll Puig del Pení (4km at an average of 4.6% max of 8%) and the Coll de Sant Pere de Rodes (7.6km at an average of 6.5% max of 15%).
What a stage yesterday was with the horrendous weather and the dramatic finale which saw 19-year-old Brit, Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike, steal victory from Alpecin-Deceuninck's Kaden Groves and Tibor Del Grosso on the line.
Hello and welcome to the live blog for stage two of the Volta a Catalunya 2025 here on CyclingNews.
As it happened: Teenage British star shocks the peloton in awful weather conditions
As it happened: Reduced group sprints for glory on the Via Roma at Milan-San Remo Women
