Volta a Catalunya stage 2 Live - Bunch sprint on cards despite undulating terrain

By last updated

Peloton tackles 177.3km from Banyoles to Figueres

Profiles for the 2025 Volta a Catalunya route

(Image credit: Volta a Catalunya)

Volta a Catalunya 2025 route

2025 Volta a Catalunya contenders

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 - Everything you need to know

Jump to:
Refresh

After a lovely mild sunny start the rain has returned and is falling on the riders as Visma-Lease a Bike take up the pace setting on the front of the peloton. 

160km to go

Intermediate sprint (Medinyà)

The break now have over two minutes on the bunch as they go through the intermediate sprint in Medinyà.

Inside 2km until the break gets to the first intermediate sprint of the day. 

Today is Wilco Kelderman's 34th birthday. Aside from race leader Matthew Brennan, he is the best placed rider for Visma-Lease a Bike just 10" down. 

Now there is over a minute between the peloton and the leaders. It appear that the bunch are not interested in the chance of early bonus seconds in Medinyà.

The gap to the leading trio is extending to over 30".

Attack

Just 10km before the first intermediate sprint of the day in Medinyà with 3, 2 and 1 points and bonus seconds available. 

177.3km to go

Neutral start

Despite losing 15" yesterday in the technical finale, Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla) is keen to put Paris-Nice behind him and have a good GC performance...

Tirreno-Adriatico winner, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), knows he will have to be on top form to beat this strong field at this race...

Brennan came into this race at the last minute as a replacement for Jonas Vingegaard. But he sees it as a privilege to ride in his Visma-Lease a Bike leader's place...

Sign on is done and dusted and now the riders are getting ready for the neutral start in around 15 minutes. 

One DNS today:

Today's stage starts in the town of Banyoles and covers 177.3km to the finish in Figueres, where it is expected that there will be a bunch sprint. However, there are two major climbs at half way, the Coll Puig del Pení (4km at an average of 4.6% max of 8%) and the Coll de Sant Pere de Rodes (7.6km at an average of 6.5% max of 15%).

What a stage yesterday was with the horrendous weather and the dramatic finale which saw 19-year-old Brit, Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike, steal victory from Alpecin-Deceuninck's Kaden Groves and Tibor Del Grosso on the line.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for stage two of the Volta a Catalunya 2025 here on CyclingNews.

More live reports
Matthew Brennan hunting down Tibor Del Grosso to take stage one of the 104th Volta a Catalunya.

As it happened: Teenage British star shocks the peloton in awful weather conditions

As it happened: Reduced group sprints for glory on the Via Roma at Milan-San Remo Women
LOGRONO SPAIN SEPTEMBER 06 Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom and Team Lidl Trek prior to the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 19 a 1735km stage from Logrono to Alto de Moncalvillo 1490m UCIWT on September 06 2024 in Logrono Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tao Geoghegan Hart withdraws from Volta a Catalunya with illness
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews