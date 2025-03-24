Volta a Catalunya stage 1 Live - Four man breakaway has good gap on chasing peloton

Refresh

The gap is now down to 2'40" with just over 10km to the second categorised climb of the day, the 7.7km long Alt de Santa Pellaia with an average gradient of 3% and a max of 10%.

Intermediate sprint (La Bisbal d'Empordà) 1. Jan Castellon (ESP) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3pts 3"

2. José Luis Faura (ESP) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 2pts 2"

3. Danny van der Tuuk (POL) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1pt 1"

After an hour of racing the average speed is at 37.2kph.

140km to go Van der Tuuk, Faura, Castellon and Alustiza have just under three minutes as they head to the next intermediate sprint. This one is in La Bisbal d'Empordà and is just over 7km away.

The peloton is being led by Alpecin-Deceuninck and Picnic-PostNL as they appear to be setting up their sprinters, Kaden Groves and Pavel Bittner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gap over the top of the Coll de Begur is now just 2'50" between the peloton and the break. The gap has reduced significantly.

KoM (Coll de Begur) 1. Danny van der Tuuk (POL) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3pts

2. Jan Castellon (ESP) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2pts

3. Nicolás Alustiza (ESP) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1pt

The gap back to the peloton from the break has shrunk to just over three minutes now. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The race has just gone over an uncategorised climb that had gradients of over 13%. They plunge down the other side and onto the start of the Coll de Begur climb.

The breakaway are now just over 5km away from the first categorised climb of the day, the Coll de Begur. This climb is 4.4km long with an average gradient of 4% and a max of 8%. Just three, two and one points are available here.

Intermediate sprint (Palafrugell) 1. Jan Castellon (ESP) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3pts 3"

2. José Luis Faura (ESP) Burgos-Burpellet-BH 2pts 2"

3. Danny van der Tuuk (POL) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1pt 1" 🏁Km 18,5🔵Esprint Intermedi🔵 @lagrossacat📍@ajpalafrugell1️⃣ @jancastellon_ (@CajaRural_RGA) 3pts, 3''2️⃣ José Luis Faura (@BurgosBH) 2pts, 2''3️⃣Danny van der Tuuk (@euskaltelteam) 1pt, 1''#VoltaCatalunya104 🚴‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3hiduffnfNMarch 24, 2025

The gap to the breakaway of Faura, Castellon, Van der Tuuk and Alustiza is now over three minutes back to the pack.

Just under 4km to the first intermediate sprint of the day where there are three, two and one point(s) available as well as three, two and one bonus second(s).

The gap between the break and the bunch is over two and a half minutes with it heading up towards three minutes.

170km to go The break's gap is steadily rising as they now have over a minute on the peloton. Just over 10km from the first intermediate sprint of the day in Palafrugell.

The two groups out front have now come together making a breakaway of four riders with a gap of 27" on the peloton as the rain continues to get heavier.

Counter attack José Luis Faura (Burgos-Burpellet-BH)

Nicolás Alustiza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) The two Spanish riders are trying to form a four man break out front.

There is an early gap of 15" between Van der Tuuk and Castellon and the chasing peloton.

Attack! Danny van der Tuuk (Euskaltel-Euskadi) The Polish rider is being chased by Jan Castellon (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and has now made it a duo up front.

178.3km to go Racing begins with the flag being waved by the chief commissaire with immediate attacks coming.

Multiple riders have suffered early mechanicals which have delayed the start of the stage.

The rain has started to fall and is set to get worse as the race goes on today.

The conditions are dry at the start today with a temperature of 15°C with a light breeze. But, the skies are grey and look a bit threatening.

Neutral start The riders have set off in the neutralised zone.

One non-starter: Kamiel Bonneu (Intermarché-Wanty) This means that 167 out of the 168 riders have started the race.

The riders have signed on and are now moments away from starting the neutralised section of the stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) comes into the race as one of the favourites as he continues to be the main GC focus in Remco Evenepoel's absence. >>> 'There's a different kind of mentality without them' - Mikel Landa aiming high at the Volta a Catalunya with no Vingegaard or Pogačar (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the big favourites for the race, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), announced a few days ago that he would not race here this week as he is still recovering from his crash at Paris-Nice. But, there are still plenty of superstar riders present with the likes of Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and recent winner of Tirreno-Adriatico, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) leading the list. See the other contenders in the link below... >>> 2025 Volta a Catalunya contenders: Primož Roglič against the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first stage of the 2025 race covers a distance of 178.3km with the start and finish in the town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols.