Volta a Catalunya stage 1 Live - Four man breakaway has good gap on chasing peloton

Peloton tackle 178.6km opener in Sant Feliu de Guíxols

The gap is now down to 2'40" with just  over 10km to the second categorised climb of the day, the 7.7km long Alt de Santa Pellaia with an average gradient of 3% and a max of 10%. 

Intermediate sprint (La Bisbal d'Empordà)

After an hour of racing the average speed is at 37.2kph. 

140km to go

The peloton is being led by Alpecin-Deceuninck and Picnic-PostNL as they appear to be setting up their sprinters, Kaden Groves and Pavel Bittner. 

The gap over the top of the Coll de Begur is now just 2'50" between the peloton and the break. The gap has reduced significantly. 

KoM (Coll de Begur)

The gap back to the peloton from the break has shrunk to just over three minutes now. 

The race has just gone over an uncategorised climb that had gradients of over 13%. They plunge down the other side and onto the start of the Coll de Begur climb. 

The breakaway are now just over 5km away from the first categorised climb of the day, the Coll de Begur. This climb is 4.4km long with an average gradient of 4% and a max of 8%. Just three, two and one points are available here. 

Intermediate sprint (Palafrugell)

The gap to the breakaway of Faura, Castellon, Van der Tuuk and Alustiza is now over three minutes back to the pack. 

Just under 4km to the first intermediate sprint of the day where there are three, two and one point(s) available as well as three, two and one bonus second(s). 

The gap between the break and the bunch is over two and a half minutes with it heading up towards three minutes. 

170km to go

The two groups out front have now come together making a breakaway of four riders with a gap of 27" on the peloton as the rain continues to get heavier. 

Counter attack

There is an early gap of 15" between Van der Tuuk and Castellon and the chasing peloton. 

Attack!

178.3km to go

Multiple riders have suffered early mechanicals which have delayed the start of the stage. 

The rain has started to fall and is set to get worse as the race goes on today. 

The conditions are dry at the start today with a temperature of 15°C with a light breeze. But, the skies are grey and look a bit threatening. 

Neutral start

One non-starter:

The riders have signed on and are now moments away from starting the neutralised section of the stage. 

Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) comes into the race as one of the favourites as he continues to be the main GC focus in Remco Evenepoel's absence. 

One of the big favourites for the race, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), announced a few days ago that he would not race here this week as he is still recovering from his crash at Paris-Nice. 

The first stage of the 2025 race covers a distance of 178.3km with the start and finish in the town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols. 

Hello and welcome to CyclingNews' live report on the opening stage of the 104th Volta a Catalunya.

