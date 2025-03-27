Volta a Catalunya stage 4 Live - Major summit finish set to test race favourites

Refresh

Bike change Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) He is quickly back in the convoy and should return to the peloton soon as the gap now extends to over two minutes up to the break.

The gap to the break has extended to 1'40". Maybe the peloton have finally decided to let the break go. Perhaps UAE Team Emirates-XRG were trying to bring the break back to go for bonus seconds and try to reinstate the six seconds between Juan Ayuso and Primož Roglič after it dropped to four seconds at the last intermediate sprint.

Under 10km to the next intermediate sprint, which is situated in Torà. This should belong to the break but their lead is still only just under a minute and a half. UAE Team Emirates-XRG are clearly keeping the pace high in the bunch.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG lead the peloton for race leader, Juan Ayuso. But they are being shadowed by Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe who are looking after second overall, Primož Roglič. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reminder of the break: Kämna (Lidl-Trek)

Svestad-Bårdseng (Arkea-B&B Hotels)

Fagúndez (Burgos-Burpellet-BH)

Staune-Mittet (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale)

Bouchard (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale)

Rolland (Groupama-FDJ)

Germani (Groupama-FDJ)

Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost)

Van den Broek (Picnic-PostNL)

Parra (Kern Pharma)

Uriarte (Kern Pharma)

Herrada (Cofidis) They have a gap of a minute and a half on the peloton.

After an hour of racing the average speed is 41.8kph. A brisk start considering the amount of climbing.

After the three abandons from Alpecin-Deceuninck today and the one from Stan Van Tricht yesterday, they are left with just three riders. Tibor Del Grosso, Edward Planckaert and Jimmy Janssens. A disappointing race for the Belgian squad.

150km to go The peloton are not allowing the break a lot of room at all with the gap sat at 1'15".

Abandon Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike) The list continues to grow. The Dutchman crashed yesterday and must have struggled in these intense opening 40km.

Abandon Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) He becomes the third Alpecin-Deceuninck rider to abandon TODAY alone. Hopefully Groves, Hermans and Glivar recover again soon.

The gap finally goes out to over a minute between the 12 leaders and the chasing pack.

With Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Arkea-B&B Hotels) being the best placed at 2'51", this group should be allowed some leeway. And this may be happening as the gap goes out to 50" between the break and the peloton.

The two breakaway groups come together to form a break of 12 riders. However, they only have 45" on the peloton.

The chasers are closing in on the leaders as the gap dips inside 15" but the gap to the peloton has stretched to 45". Could this large group get away?

170km to go This is a crazy start to the race as the riders are on the first major climb of the day. And, in true Spanish style, it is uncategorised despite being rather long with gradients hitting well over 7%.

Four riders are chasing the eight leaders as they try to bridge: Johannes Staune-Mittet (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale)

Brieuc Rolland (Groupama-FDJ)

Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-FDJ)

Eric Antonio Fagúndez (Burgos-Burpellet-BH) They are 15" behind the leaders with the peloton a further 15" behind them.

Attack! Lennard Kämna (Lidl-Trek)

Geoffrey Bouchard (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale)

Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost)

Frank van den Broek (Picnic-PostNL)

Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)

Jesús Herrada (Cofidis)

José Félix Parra (Kern Pharma)

Diego Uriarte (Kern Pharma)

There are eight riders trying to force a gap on the peloton and form the break of the day.

That intermediate sprint win sees Primož Roglič move to just four seconds behind Juan Ayuso. The fight is very much on.

Intermediate sprint (Manresa) 1. Primož Roglič (SLO) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 3pts 3"

2. Axel Laurance (FRA) Ineos Grenadiers 2pts 2"

3. Juan Ayuso (ESP) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 1pt 1"

There are multiple groups off the back. Still waiting to see if any riders involved in the GC fight have been caught out.

180km to go There is still no break. The bonus seconds at this intermediate sprint could be up for grabs for the GC riders.

Just over 2km to the intermediate sprint in Manresa.

The peloton drag the five man break back but there are splits over the top of the little kicker in the opening stages. The climb has stretched the bunch out and the elastic is snapping on the descent.

With just over 5km to the intermediate sprint, five riders have a small gap on the peloton.

But no sooner has he attacked but Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier is dragged back by the peloton.

Attack! Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek) The Eritrean is usually the rider on the front of the peloton working for his leader, but today he's getting his chance.

188.7km to go Racing is underway with 151 riders starting stage four of the Volta a Catalunya 2025.

Joining Finlay Pickering (Bahrain Victorious) on the DNS list are: Dries De Pooter (Intermarche-Wanty)

Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Gal Glivar (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Stanisław Aniołkowski (Cofidis) There's a lot of illness going around the bunch at the moment. Hopefully all recover soon.

Shortly after the start there is a short sharp climb with gradients hitting around 7%, a perfect launchpad for the early break. However, after just over 11km of riding, there is the first intermediate sprint of the day in Manresa with the usual 3, 2 and 1 point(s) and bonus second(s) available, will the peloton be interested at all?

Neutralised start The riders have started the 4.4km neutral zone.

The riders are currently signing on for this fourth stage of the race with just over five minutes until the neutral start in Sant Vicenç de Castellet. 🇪🇸 #VoltaCatalunya104Race ready 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/fSXKsXwxv3March 27, 2025

Bahrain Victorious lose two riders in as many days as crashes marred their stage yesterday. Rainer Kepplinger left during yesterday's stage whereas Finlay Pickering managed to finished but has abandoned this morning with both suffering from elbow injuries. #VoltaCatalunya104 🏥 We're down to 5 riders at @VoltaCatalunya after @KepplingerRai crashed out yesterday, and @Fin_Pickering, who also sustained an elbow injury in another crash, is unable to start today stage 4.#RideAsOne #VoltaCatalunya 📸 @SprintCycling pic.twitter.com/AsZidNiOerMarch 27, 2025

And to today's stage, it is a historic return to the Montserrat climb after three decades away... >>> Volta a Catalunya celebrates summit finish on 'cycling landmark' Montserrat for first time in 30 years (Image credit: Josep LAGO / AFP / Getty Images)

New race leader, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) praises Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) after the multiple Vuelta champion sprinted fairly with the Catalan star in yesterday's finale... >>> 'I've beaten a great rival' - new Volta a Catalunya leader Juan Ayuso says after narrow mountaintop victory over Primož Roglič (Image credit: Josep LAGO / AFP / Getty Images)

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and others give their reaction on what was a "crazy" finale to stage three, yesterday... >>> Egan Bernal calls Volta a Catalunya stage 'crazy' as sprint decides major climbing stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's stage covers 188.7km starting in Sant Vicenç de Castellet and finishing with a summit finish on Montserrat Mil·lenari. They start just below the final mountain and do a big loop before coming back and taking on the 9km test with average gradients of 6.2% and a max of 13%. The weather is very pleasant today with sunshine, patches of cloud and very little wind.