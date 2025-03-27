Volta a Catalunya stage 4 Live - Major summit finish set to test race favourites

Peloton tackles 188.7km from Sant Vicenç de Castellet to Montserrat Mil·lenari summit

Profiles for the 2025 Volta a Catalunya route

(Image credit: Volta a Catalunya)

Volta a Catalunya 2025 route

2025 Volta a Catalunya contenders

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 - Everything you need to know

Bike change

The gap to the break has extended to 1'40". Maybe the peloton have finally decided to let the break go. 

Under 10km to the next intermediate sprint, which is situated in Torà. This should belong to the break but their lead is still only just under a minute and a half. UAE Team Emirates-XRG are clearly keeping the pace high in the bunch. 

UAE Team Emirates-XRG lead the peloton for race leader, Juan Ayuso. But they are being shadowed by Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe who are looking after second overall, Primož Roglič.

Reminder of the break:

After an hour of racing the average speed is 41.8kph. A brisk start considering the amount of climbing. 

After the three abandons from Alpecin-Deceuninck today and the one from Stan Van Tricht yesterday, they are left with just three riders. Tibor Del Grosso, Edward Planckaert and Jimmy Janssens. A disappointing race for the Belgian squad. 

150km to go

Abandon

Abandon

The gap finally goes out to over a minute between the 12 leaders and the chasing pack. 

With Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Arkea-B&B Hotels) being the best placed at 2'51", this group should be allowed some leeway. And this may be happening as the gap goes out to 50" between the break and the peloton. 

The two breakaway groups come together to form a break of 12 riders. However, they only have 45" on the peloton. 

The chasers are closing in on the leaders as the gap dips inside 15" but the gap to the peloton has stretched to 45". Could this large group get away?

170km to go

Four riders are chasing the eight leaders as they try to bridge:

Attack!

There are eight riders trying to force a gap on the peloton and form the break of the day. 

That intermediate sprint win sees Primož Roglič move to just four seconds behind Juan Ayuso. The fight is very much on. 

Intermediate sprint (Manresa)

There are multiple groups off the back. Still waiting to see if any riders involved in the GC fight have been caught out. 

180km to go

Just over 2km to the intermediate sprint in Manresa. 

The peloton drag the five man break back but there are splits over the top of the little kicker in the opening stages. The climb has stretched the bunch out and the elastic is snapping on the descent. 

With just over 5km to the intermediate sprint, five riders have a small gap on the peloton. 

But no sooner has he attacked but Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier is dragged back by the peloton. 

Attack!

188.7km to go

Joining Finlay Pickering (Bahrain Victorious) on the DNS list are:

Shortly after the start there is a short sharp climb with gradients hitting around 7%, a perfect launchpad for the early break. However, after just over 11km of riding, there is the first intermediate sprint of the day in Manresa with the usual 3, 2 and 1 point(s) and bonus second(s) available, will the peloton be interested at all?

Neutralised start

The riders are currently signing on for this fourth stage of the race with just over five minutes until the neutral start in Sant Vicenç de Castellet.

Bahrain Victorious lose two riders in as many days as crashes marred their stage yesterday. Rainer Kepplinger left during yesterday's stage whereas Finlay Pickering managed to finished but has abandoned this morning with both suffering from elbow injuries. 

And to today's stage, it is a historic return to the Montserrat climb after three decades away...

New race leader, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) praises Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) after the multiple Vuelta champion sprinted fairly with the Catalan star in yesterday's finale...

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and others give their reaction on what was a "crazy" finale to stage three, yesterday...

Today's stage covers 188.7km starting in Sant Vicenç de Castellet and finishing with a summit finish on Montserrat Mil·lenari. They start just below the final mountain and do a big loop before coming back and taking on the 9km test with average gradients of 6.2% and a max of 13%. The weather is very pleasant today with sunshine, patches of cloud and very little wind. 

Hello and welcome to CyclingNews' live report of stage four at the Volta a Catalunya 2025.

