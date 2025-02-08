Swipe to scroll horizontally Tirreno-Adriatico overview Date March 10-16, 2025 Start location Lido di Camaiore Finish location San Benedetto del Tronto Distance 1130.9km Previous edition Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 2024 Winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Image 1 of 7 Tirreno-Adriatico GC podium (L to R): Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers on second place overall, race winner Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates-XRG in the Blue Leader Jersey and Antonio Tiberi of Bahrain Victorious on third place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) celebrates as stage 6 winner at Tirreno-Adriatico and takes over race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Tirreno-Adriatico 2025: Fredrik Dversnes celebrates stage 5 victory after a day-long breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4: Olav Kooij wins a reduced bunch sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Andrea Vendrame wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonathan Milan wins the stage 2 bunch sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Filippo Ganna wins stage one of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 Tirreno-Adriatico Results

Stage 7: Jonathan Milan wins high-speed bunch sprint on stage 7 while Juan Ayuso seals GC / As it happened

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) secured the trident trophy on Sunday as the overall winner, holding off any moves from Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious), who took second and third, respectively.

A sprint decided the stage 7 podium, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) edging Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), while Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Stage 6: Juan Ayuso wins summit finish, takes race lead / As it happened

With 3km to go in the 163km Queen stage to Frontignano, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) accelerated away from a fragmented breakaway group and top contenders to win stage 6 and take over the race lead. Previous leader Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) finished just outside the top 10 and clung to a third-place position on the overall podium with one day remaining, now 38 seconds behind Ayuso and just one second behind second-placed Antonio Tiberi (Bahran Victorious).

Stage 5: Fredrik Dversnes gets the better of favourites to win stage 5 from break / As it happened



A day-long 190-kilometre breakaway for Uno-X Mobility racer Fredrik Dversnes on one of the toughest hilly stages saw the Norwegian snap up his first-ever WorldTour win in the teeth of a fast-closing peloton. Meanwhile leader Filippo Ganna successfully fended off some late attacks by Tom Pidcock and Juan Ayuso, only to suffer a mechanical in the final kilometre and complete the course on a neutral service bike.

Stage 4: Olav Kooij takes last-ditch reduced sprint after echelons split bunch / As it happened



Leading Dutch sprinter Olav Kooij clinched his first ever Tirreno-Adriatico stage after falling foul of late echelons but finally making it back to a reduced lead group in the nick of time. Race leader Filippo Ganna tested his rivals both before and during the echelon before Ben Healy's courageous late move to the remnants of the early break was sucked in by the bunch within sight of the line, allowing Kooij to go for the win..



Stage 3: Andrea Vendrame beats Tom Pidcock with late charge for line / As it happened

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Andrea Vendrame outpowered the favourites in the first GC stage of the 202% race after a long ascent to the Valico di Colfiorito summit saw race leader Filippo Ganna fend off numerous late attacks. Ganna tried to go solo, without success, and the stage came down to a small bunch sprint, with Vendrame taking Italy's third win in as many days.



Stage 2: Jonathan Milan blasts to stunning bunch sprint victory / As it happened

Jonathan Milan powered to victory on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico, delivering the win after a perfect lead-out from his well-oiled Lidl-Trek train into the crucial last corner with 300 metres to go.

Stage 1: Filippo Ganna seizes time trial victory / As it happened

In a reversal of the stage 1 individual time trial result of the Tirreno-Adriatico opener last year, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) took the victory and the first blue jersey of the race, beating Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in Lido di Camaiore by 23 seconds.

2025 Tirreno-Adriatico Information

Tirreno-Adriatico offers a stage race alternative to Paris-Nice in early March, with the Italian race often used as the best way to prepare for Milan-San Remo and the cobbled Classics.

In recent years the stages across central Italy have included a tough mountain finish to provide a chance for the best Grand Tour riders to fight for overall victory and so win the trident winner’s trophy.

Tirreno-Adriatico is known as the ‘race of the two seas’ and the 2025 race route follows the same formula as the past three editions. It begins with a flat time trial around Lido di Camaiore on the Tuscan coast before heading south to Follonica then eastwards into the central Apennines and then the Adriatic coast.

A tough stage to Frontignano and a summit finish should be the key stage of the 60th edition of the race before the final circuit stage around San Benedetto del Tronto again replaces the once traditional time trial.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Tirreno-Adriatico route

The 2025 route

Tirreno-Adriatico again follows a route between the two seas: 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico route

Tirreno-Adriatico Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time March 10, 2025 Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore ITT, 9.9km 12:35 CET 15:44 CET March 11, 2025 Stage 2: Camaiore - Follonica, 189 km 11:25 CET 15:34 CET March 12, 2025 Stage 3: Follonica - Colfiorito (Foligno), 239 km 9:30 CET 15:26 CET March 13, 2025 Stage 4: Norcia - Trasacco, 184 km 10:40 CET 15:27 CET March 14, 2025 Stage 5: Ascoli Piceno - Pergola, 196 km 10:35 CET 15:30 CET March 15, 2025 Stage 6: Cartoceto - Frontignano, 166 km 12:45 CET 16:47 CET March 16, 2025 Stage 7: San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto, 147 km 12:25 CET 15:37 CET

Tirreno-Adriatico teams