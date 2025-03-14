Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 Live - An attacking race is expected on this hilly stage

Refresh

The time gap to the breakaway is now just under five minutes.

The seven man break seem to be working well together in the early stages of today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gap between the peloton and breakaway has extended to over four minutes.

Abandon Rui Costa (EF Education-EasyPost) has left the race. The Portuguese national champion and former world champion was up at the front of the race supporting Ben Healy yesterday.

A reminder on who is in the breakaway... Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility)

Francisco Muñoz (Polti-VisitMalta)

Gal Glivar (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane)

Paul Ourselin (Cofidis)

Dries De Bondt (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale)

Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

170km to go After an hour of racing the riders have covered 35km. The time gap to the break of seven riders has jumped up to 3'30".

Ineos Grenadiers are sharing the workload on the front of the peloton with Q36.5 and UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

The last confirmed time gap up to the breakaway was 3'08". The peloton seem keen to control the gap for the moment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders will be so thankful to be in short sleeve jerseys and short bibs today after two days wrapped up in multiple layers of winter and rain kit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Abandon Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpcin-Deceuninck) has left the race. He put in a very strong performance in the opening time trial taking third on the day but has been placed in the hundreds ever since.

There is still over 110km to the first classified climb of the day, the Santa Marciana.

190km to go The time gap continues to go out to this strong breakaway. Could this be the day for the break or will the peloton come out on top yet again?

The time gap has now gone over three minutes as the race heads onto the first uncategorised climb of the day up to the village of Croce di Casale.

Breakaway formed An update comes through and we have a seven man breakaway holding a gap of 2'42" on the peloton... Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility)

Francisco Muñoz (Polti-VisitMalta)

Gal Glivar (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane)

Paul Ourselin (Cofidis)

Dries De Bondt (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale)

Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Attack! Dries De Bondt (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) 🚀 🇧🇪 @Bondteke didn't wait long!The Belgian is on the move as we hit the flag drop on Tappa 5. #TirrenoAdriatico @CA_Ita pic.twitter.com/LjDAxWbKOBMarch 14, 2025

200km to go There have been multiple attacks off the front of the peloton.

There is a 17kph wind today that is expected to almost be entirely a tailwind, so today could be fast.

The riders will be over the moon this morning (did you see the Lunar Eclipse this morning?) as the sunshine is shining!

205km to go The official start is given and the racing on stage five of Tirreno-Adriatico has begun.

Neutral start The riders have set off in the neutralised zone of the stage. There are 4.4km before the official race start. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday saw a all Dutch podium with Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), Rick Pluimers (Tudor) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alppecin-Deceuninck). This is the first all Dutch podium in the whole of Tirreno-Adriatico's 60 year history.

The neutralised start is scheduled to begin in around 10 minutes.

It was a very hard day for some of the GC rider yesterday with Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) arguably having the worst of days... >>> 'You feel bad when your own mistake makes your teammates ride that hard' - Derek Gee learns a lesson but stays in Tirreno-Adriatico GC fight (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) reveals he aims for Milan-Sanremo after impressive stage win yesterday... >>>> 'This year I'm feeling even better' - After Tirreno-Adriatico sprint win, Olav Kooij takes aim at Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Read all the reaction from yesterday's crosswind action in Tirreno-Adriatico... >>> Rare Italian echelon racing lights up Tirreno-Adriatico but Olav Kooij and Derek Gee survive the day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before looking at today's Tirreno-Adriatico news, the big story out this morning is that Jonas Vinegegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has abandoned Paris-Nice after crashing yesterday. To read more on the story click the link below... >>> Jonas Vingegaard will not start stage 6 of Paris-Nice after Thursday's early stage crash

The likes of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Tom Pidcock (Q36.5), Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and others must be very excited by today.

Today's stage goes between Ascoli Piceno and Pergola with a 205km route that tackles several short sharp climbs. A stage that has become a tradition in Tirreno-Adriatico and is known as the Tappa dei Muri, which literally translates as 'Stage of Walls'.