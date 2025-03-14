Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 Live - An attacking race is expected on this hilly stage

The second longest stage of the race comes with a 205km route between Ascoli Piceno and Pergola with lots of climbing on the menu

The time gap to the breakaway is now just under five minutes. 

The seven man break seem to be working well together in the early stages of today.

The gap between the peloton and breakaway has extended to over four minutes. 

Abandon

A reminder on who is in the breakaway...

170km to go

Ineos Grenadiers are sharing the workload on the front of the peloton with Q36.5 and UAE Team Emirates-XRG. 

The last confirmed time gap up to the breakaway was 3'08". The peloton seem keen to control the gap for the moment. 

The riders will be so thankful to be in short sleeve jerseys and short bibs today after two days wrapped up in multiple layers of winter and rain kit. 

Abandon

There is still over 110km to the first classified climb of the day, the Santa Marciana.

190km to go

The time gap has now gone over three minutes as the race heads onto the first uncategorised climb of the day up to the village of Croce di Casale. 

Breakaway formed

Attack!

200km to go

There is a 17kph wind today that is expected to almost be entirely a tailwind, so today could be fast. 

The riders will be over the moon this morning (did you see the Lunar Eclipse this morning?) as the sunshine is shining!

205km to go

Neutral start

Yesterday saw a all Dutch podium with Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), Rick Pluimers (Tudor) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alppecin-Deceuninck).

The neutralised start is scheduled to begin in around 10 minutes. 

It was a very hard day for some of the GC rider yesterday with Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) arguably having the worst of days...

Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) reveals he aims for Milan-Sanremo after impressive stage win yesterday...

Read all the reaction from yesterday's crosswind action in Tirreno-Adriatico...

Before looking at today's Tirreno-Adriatico news, the big story out this morning is that Jonas Vinegegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has abandoned Paris-Nice after crashing yesterday. To read more on the story click the link below...

The likes of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Tom Pidcock (Q36.5), Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and others must be very excited by today. 

Today's stage goes between Ascoli Piceno and Pergola with a 205km route that tackles several short sharp climbs. A stage that has become a tradition in Tirreno-Adriatico and is known as the Tappa dei Muri, which literally translates as 'Stage of Walls'. 

Hello and welcome to the CyclingNews live report for the fifth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025. 

Olav Kooij wins the fourth stage of the 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico

As it happened: Chaotic Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4 ends in bunch sprint despite crosswinds
Andrea Vendrame wins stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025

As it happened: Longest stage ends in sprint after plethora of attacks
