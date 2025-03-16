Tirreno-Adriatico: Jonathan Milan wins high-speed bunch sprint on stage 7 while Juan Ayuso seals GC
Sam Bennett second, Olav Kooij third as multiple riders crash in hectic final 100 metres
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) secured the overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico, finishing safely in the peloton on the final stage in San Benedetto del Tronto.
He beat Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) to the famous trident trophy by 35 seconds after the Italian scored three bonus seconds at the day’s intermediate sprint following hard work by his team to bring the early break back early.
Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) rounded out the overall podium, dropping two seconds and one place to Ganna after finishing third at the sprint. He ended up 36 seconds down on Ayuso.
Stage honours for the seventh day at the Race of the Two Seas were taken by Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) as the peloton raced home for one final bunch sprint. The Italian sprinted from 200 metres out after a strong leadout from Simone Consonni.
Milan headed off a late burst by Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), while Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) rounded out the podium behind the leading duo.
Further back, a multi-rider crash took out several hopefuls, including Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep).
More to come ...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
