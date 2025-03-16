Tirreno-Adriatico: Jonathan Milan wins high-speed bunch sprint on stage 7 while Juan Ayuso seals GC

Image 1 of 12 Tirreno-Adriatico 2025: Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek (far right) wins sprint on stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Former race leader Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers rides at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton rides on the finish circuits (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton competing during the 147km stage from Porto Potenza Picena to San Benedetto del Tronto (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Stage 6 winner and new GC leader Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) rides in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Connor Swift of Ineos Grenadiers sets the pace of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Richard Carapaz of EF Education-EasyPost competes on stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Magnus Cort of UnoX-Mobility competes on stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep crashes in a corner, and would then remount and continue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Cian Uijtdebroeks (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) abandoned Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton on the way to San Benedetto del Tronto (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) secured the overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico, finishing safely in the peloton on the final stage in San Benedetto del Tronto.

He beat Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) to the famous trident trophy by 35 seconds after the Italian scored three bonus seconds at the day’s intermediate sprint following hard work by his team to bring the early break back early.

Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) rounded out the overall podium, dropping two seconds and one place to Ganna after finishing third at the sprint. He ended up 36 seconds down on Ayuso.

Stage honours for the seventh day at the Race of the Two Seas were taken by Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) as the peloton raced home for one final bunch sprint. The Italian sprinted from 200 metres out after a strong leadout from Simone Consonni.

Milan headed off a late burst by Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), while Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) rounded out the podium behind the leading duo.

Further back, a multi-rider crash took out several hopefuls, including Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep).

Results

