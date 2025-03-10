Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 Live - Traditional test against the clock kicks off Italian race

Filippo Ganna comes into this stage as the big favourite, but last year's winner on this stage, Juan Ayuso, is also lining up to race

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) comes to the line with a solid ride finishing +26" down. 

Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a BIke) goes +13" down on Milan (Lidl-Trek) at the split. An okay start by the rider from Greater Manchester. 

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) is +17" down at the timecheck. 

One of the pre-race favourites making his debut for his new team is Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) who has just set off. 

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) finishes +41" down on Johan Price-Pejtersen. He would've hoped for better. 

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) sets off on his ride. One of the riders who we have come to expect at least a top five in GC in almost every race he attends. 

Carapaz just +19" down at the time check. A fairly average start by the former Olympic and Giro d'Italia champion. 

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) just misses out on the stage lead by just 3" on Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Marc Hirschi (Tudor) sets off on his ride. A big race for the Swiss star as he leads the Tudor team at this race. 

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) sets off on his ride. 

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) goes level on time at the split with Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility). 

Spanish TT champion, David De La Cruz (Q36.5) sets off on his ride. 

Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) finishes in provisional second just +9" down on Price-Pejtersen. 

Superstar sprinter and track star Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) comes into this stage as an outside favouirte after finishing third on this stage last year. 

Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor) goes into fourth place at the finish just +18" down on Price-Pejtersen. 

Jasha Sütterlin (Jayco-AlUla) goes third at the finish just +17" down on Price-Pejtersen. 

Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) finishes +13" down on Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in provisional second place. 

Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) leads at the split by just one second on Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck). 

Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) finishes +28" down on the leader Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceunink). 

Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) goes third at the split just +7" down on Price-Pejtersen. 

Norwegian national time trial champion, Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility), has launched off the ramp and is on his way at Tirreno-Adriatico. 

Sprinting revelation, Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep), starts his effort after a superb start to the season. 

One of the pre-race favourites and potentially a rider who will be up there today, Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) sets off on his ride. 

Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) goes sixth at the time check just +14" down on Price-Pejtersen. 

Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) sets off on his ride with a monster 68 tooth chainring! 

Another non-starter... Louis Barré (Intermarche-Wanty).

Russo still holds the lead at the finish but Price-Pejtersen and Elmar Reinders (Jayco-AlUla) are both flying. 

Update: Hamilton's time was changed as the initial timing was wrong. He is currently 3rd +24" behind Russo. 

Current best time is said to be by Clement Russo (Groupama-FDJ). Not sure where Chris Hamilton's time is. This will likely be updated. 

One of the potential winners today, Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), has just set off on his ride. 

Hamilton currently holds the fastest time at the time check halfway through the stage with a time of 4'23" by +22 over Giovanni Lonardi (Polti-VisitMalta) with a handful of riders behind him. 

15 riders have started their race. A couple have already finished but there is no time given for them just yet. 

Sprinting star, Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a BIke) has just started his effort. He will be hoping for a better week following on from his second place at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne as he has recovered from the illness he had at the UAE Tour. 

First rider starts

Something that is quite notable about this year's edition of Tirreno-Adriatico is the lack of the so called 'Big Four'. That being Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič.

Last five winners in Lido di Camaiore:

Just over 10 minutes away from the first rider off the ramp in Lido di Camaiore. 

Coming into this race with just one race day in the legs, albeit a winning one at the Ename Samyn Classic, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) will be hoping that he has good legs in a race he seems to absolutely love. Read what he had to say in the link below...

There are star names across the board for this race with some pictured below posing with, quite possibly, the best trophy in sport. 

There is one non-starter today. Unfortunately, James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost) cam down with an illness yesterday and will not be taking to the start today. 

The first stage of this year's race of the two seas is, as is often the case, an individual time trial in the town of Lido di Camaiore. 

Welcome to the CyclingNews' live page covering the opening stage of the 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico.

