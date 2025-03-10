Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 Live - Traditional test against the clock kicks off Italian race

Refresh

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) comes to the line with a solid ride finishing +26" down. Also, a missed rider by the cameras, Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla) finished just +16" down on race leader Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a BIke) goes +13" down on Milan (Lidl-Trek) at the split. An okay start by the rider from Greater Manchester.

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) is +17" down at the timecheck. At the finish, Marc Hirschi (Tudor) loses +31" on Price-Pejtersen.

One of the pre-race favourites making his debut for his new team is Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) who has just set off.

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) finishes +41" down on Johan Price-Pejtersen. He would've hoped for better.

Current top five 1. Johan Price-Pejtersen (DEN) Alpecin-Deceuninck 12:45

2. Jonathan Milan (ITA) Lidl-Trek +3"

3. Søren Wærenskjold (NOR) Uno-X Mobility +9"

4. Kevin Vauquelin (FRA) Arkea-B&B Hotels +13"

5. Jasha Sutterlin (GER) Jayco-AlUla +17" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) sets off on his ride. One of the riders who we have come to expect at least a top five in GC in almost every race he attends.

Carapaz just +19" down at the time check. A fairly average start by the former Olympic and Giro d'Italia champion.

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) just misses out on the stage lead by just 3" on Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck). The Danish TTer beats Milan as Price-Pejtersen has clearly done a perfect split after behind behind both Milan and Wærenskjold at the split.

Marc Hirschi (Tudor) sets off on his ride. A big race for the Swiss star as he leads the Tudor team at this race.

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) sets off on his ride.

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) goes level on time at the split with Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility).

Current top five 1. Johan Price-Pejtersen (DEN) Alpecin-Deceuninck 12'45"

2. Søren Wærenskjold (NOR) Uno-X Mobility +9"

3. Kevin Vauquelin (FRA) Arkea-B&B Hotels +13"

4. Jasha Sutterlin (GER) Jayco-AlUla +17"

5. Maikel Zijlaard (NED) Tudor +18"

Spanish TT champion, David De La Cruz (Q36.5) sets off on his ride.

Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) finishes in provisional second just +9" down on Price-Pejtersen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Superstar sprinter and track star Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) comes into this stage as an outside favouirte after finishing third on this stage last year.

Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor) goes into fourth place at the finish just +18" down on Price-Pejtersen.

Jasha Sütterlin (Jayco-AlUla) goes third at the finish just +17" down on Price-Pejtersen.

Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) finishes +13" down on Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in provisional second place.

Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) leads at the split by just one second on Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) finishes +28" down on the leader Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceunink).

Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) goes third at the split just +7" down on Price-Pejtersen.

Norwegian national time trial champion, Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility), has launched off the ramp and is on his way at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Sprinting revelation, Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep), starts his effort after a superb start to the season. Stage win at Etoile de Besseges as well as a third before leaving the race and three second places at the Figueirea Champions Classic, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Ename Samyn Classic.

One of the pre-race favourites and potentially a rider who will be up there today, Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) sets off on his ride.

Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) goes sixth at the time check just +14" down on Price-Pejtersen.

Current top five 1. Johan Price-Pejtersen (DEN) Alpecin-Deceuninck 12:45

2. Elmar Reinders (NED) Jayco-AlUla +19"

3. Clement Russo (FRA) Groupama-FDJ +33"

4. Cristian Rodriguez (ESP) Arkea-B&B Hotels +42"

5. Johannes Staune-Mittet (NOR) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale +45"

New best time Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) - 12'45 He goes 19" faster than the recent new leader, Elmar Reinders (Jayco-AlUla).

Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) sets off on his ride with a monster 68 tooth chainring! A 68 chainring 😱 Here’s a close-up look at Cicco’s @TrekBikes Speed Concept set up for the opening time trial at #TirrenoAdriatico:🔗 https://t.co/xLoumWs27D pic.twitter.com/Nn0teWtJOzMarch 10, 2025

Another non-starter... Louis Barré (Intermarche-Wanty).

Russo still holds the lead at the finish but Price-Pejtersen and Elmar Reinders (Jayco-AlUla) are both flying. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Update: Hamilton's time was changed as the initial timing was wrong. He is currently 3rd +24" behind Russo. At the split, Toms Skujins (Lidl-Trek) leads by just 2" over Russo.

Current best time is said to be by Clement Russo (Groupama-FDJ). Not sure where Chris Hamilton's time is. This will likely be updated.

One of the potential winners today, Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), has just set off on his ride. He is, according to the Danish Cycling Federation, the Danish TT champion. However, because his time at the race itself was disqualified due to using a bike path, the UCI are not allowing him to wear the jersey and it was won by Mattias Skjelmose instead. This was overturned this January by the Danish federation, but the UCI continue to not allow it.

Hamilton currently holds the fastest time at the time check halfway through the stage with a time of 4'23" by +22 over Giovanni Lonardi (Polti-VisitMalta) with a handful of riders behind him.

15 riders have started their race. A couple have already finished but there is no time given for them just yet.

Sprinting star, Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a BIke) has just started his effort. He will be hoping for a better week following on from his second place at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne as he has recovered from the illness he had at the UAE Tour.

First rider starts Chris Hamilton of Picnic-PostNL has set off on his effort against the clock, beginning the 60th Tirreno-Adriatico!

Something that is quite notable about this year's edition of Tirreno-Adriatico is the lack of the so called 'Big Four'. That being Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič. The last time that none of the Big Four raced Tirreno, or Paris-Nice for that matter, was back in 2020. The winner of that year's Tirreno-Adriatico was Simon Yates, who is making his Visma-Lease a Bike debut today.

Last five winners in Lido di Camaiore: 2024 - Juan Ayuso (ITT)

2023 - Filippo Ganna (ITT)

2022 - Filippo Ganna (ITT)

2021 - Wout Van Aert (Road race)

2020 - Pascal Ackermann (Road race)

Just over 10 minutes away from the first rider off the ramp in Lido di Camaiore.

Coming into this race with just one race day in the legs, albeit a winning one at the Ename Samyn Classic, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) will be hoping that he has good legs in a race he seems to absolutely love. Read what he had to say in the link below... >>> Mathieu van der Poel looks to find best form in Tirreno-Adriatico before another showdown with Classics rivals (Image credit: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse/Shutterstock)

There are star names across the board for this race with some pictured below posing with, quite possibly, the best trophy in sport. The six chosen for the photo are, of course, Tom Pidcock (Q36.5), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers). (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is one non-starter today. Unfortunately, James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost) cam down with an illness yesterday and will not be taking to the start today. James Shaw will not start Tirreno Adriatico today due to illness. He will travel home to rest and recover. Get well soon, James!March 10, 2025

The first stage of this year's race of the two seas is, as is often the case, an individual time trial in the town of Lido di Camaiore. There is one stand-out favourite starting and that is Italian nationa TT champion, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers). However, he didn't have it his own way last year when he was beaten by exactly one second by Spanish star, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). Ayuso is back again going for GC and in good form. Can he, or anyone else, snatch victory from Ganna?