Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4 Live - A lumpy stage with a likely bunch sprint awaits the riders

By last updated

The 190km route from Norcia to Trasacco sees the peloton tackle two categorised climbs with a flat final 50km to the finish

Refresh

The gap to this five man break is growing and is now at 40". Will this finally be the break forming and getting a good gap?

A new five man group forms:

140km to go

The carnage continues but the 10 riders are still just about clear of the peloton for now...

Abandon

This new group of ten riders has just over 10" on the chasing peloton. This could possibly be a day for the breakaway if they get the right composition and it is clear that multiple teams think that too. 

New breakaway

Counter attack

Attack!

Adrià and Donovan both caught. 

The race is over the first climb and the small kicker not long after it and have now just begun the descent down to Antrodoco where they will start an uncategorised climb.

170km to go

Those two points for Tarozzi means that the VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane man will be in the green mountains jersey again tomorrow as he extends his gap over Polti-VisitMalta's Davide Bais to 11 points. 

KoM Sprint (Forca della Civita)

Adrià has dropped Donovan in the break. The breakaway is still trying to form. 

Riders are now starting to lose touch at the back of the peloton. 

Attack!

The peloton is very stretch out on this first climb of the day but no reports of any riders being distanced yet. 

Peloton currently still all together. 

The attacks continue with the likes of Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jonas Rutsch (Intermarche-Wanty) being involved in the moves.

Tarozzi has seemingly been caught but there are multiple attacks in the peloton as a breakaway tries to form. 

And straight onto the first climb of the day they go. The 14.3km long Forca della Civita that has an average gradient of 4.1%. 

Attack

190km to go

Neutral zone

The length and terrain of yesterday's stage, even the weather felt a lot like Milan-Sanremo with both Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) heavily involved in the attack on the final climb...

It was a good day for Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) on stage three as the Yorkshireman continues his form from Strade Bianche with another second place, this time behind Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale)...

Yesterday's stage was horrific for the riders with rain for almost the entire 239km of racing. Read about some of the reactions with the link below...

Today's stage is a bit shorter than the monster length of yesterday's stage. Today the riders are covering 190km between Norcia and Trasacco with two categorised climbs along the way as well as several little lumps before the final 55km on flat roads to the finish. 

Hello and welcome to the CyclingNews live report of stage four at Tirreno-Adriatico 2025.

More about road
Andrea Vendrame wins stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025

As it happened: Longest stage ends in sprint after plethora of attacks
Jonathan Milan wins stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025

As it happened: Sprint finish on stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
Paris-Nice

Paris-Nice stage 5 Live - A rolling day with a steep uphill finish
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews