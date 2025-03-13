Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4 Live - A lumpy stage with a likely bunch sprint awaits the riders

Refresh

The gap to this five man break is growing and is now at 40". Will this finally be the break forming and getting a good gap?

A new five man group forms: Jonas Rutsch (Intermarche-Wanty)

Jorge Arcas (Movistar)

Mirco Maestri (Polti-VisitMalta)

Gijs Leemreiz (Picnic-PostNL)

William Blume Levy (Uno-X Mobility)

140km to go The 10 rider break has been caught and so the attacks immediately kick off yet again as the race nears the bottom of the descent.

The carnage continues but the 10 riders are still just about clear of the peloton for now... After one hour of racing, no clear breakaway has managed to form, despite many attacks in the peloton.

Abandon Lorenzo Conforti (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane) He was in the break yesterday and won two KoM sprints and sat in third place in that competition.

This new group of ten riders has just over 10" on the chasing peloton. This could possibly be a day for the breakaway if they get the right composition and it is clear that multiple teams think that too.

New breakaway Valentin Ferron (Cofidis)

Gijs Leemreize (Picnic-PostNL)

Mirco Maestri (Polti-VisitMalta)

Dries De Bondt (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale)

Rui Costa (EF Education-EasyPost)

Lucas Hamilton (Ineos Grenadiers)

Damien Howson (Q36.5)

Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility)

Jonas Koch (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

Counter attack Mirco Maestri (Polti-VisitMalta) launches into the gap to try and join the leading duo. He really is one of the many kings of the breakaway in the Italian ProTeam squads.

Attack! Valentin Ferron (Cofidis)

Gijs Leemreize (Picnic-PostNL) One attack caught and another one goes. Another strong duo goes up the road. Ferron won the GP La Marseillaise earlier this year but has had a few recent DNFs and Leemreize has had multiple Grand Tour stage top tens and podiums at the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España.

Adrià and Donovan both caught.

The race is over the first climb and the small kicker not long after it and have now just begun the descent down to Antrodoco where they will start an uncategorised climb.

170km to go Current situation reported to be happening... Leader: Roger Adrià (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) Chase +6": Mark Donovan (Q36.5) Peloton +22" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those two points for Tarozzi means that the VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane man will be in the green mountains jersey again tomorrow as he extends his gap over Polti-VisitMalta's Davide Bais to 11 points.

KoM Sprint (Forca della Civita) 1. Roger Adrià (ESP) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 5pts

2. Mark Donovan (GBR) Q36.5 3pts

3. Manuele Tarozzi (ITA) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane 2pts

4. Kamiel Bonneu (BEL) Intermarche-Wanty 1pt

Adrià has dropped Donovan in the break. The breakaway is still trying to form.

Riders are now starting to lose touch at the back of the peloton.

Attack! Roger Adrià (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

Mark Donovan (Q36.5) They have a small gap over the peloton of around 20".

The peloton is very stretch out on this first climb of the day but no reports of any riders being distanced yet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peloton currently still all together.

The attacks continue with the likes of Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jonas Rutsch (Intermarche-Wanty) being involved in the moves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tarozzi has seemingly been caught but there are multiple attacks in the peloton as a breakaway tries to form.

And straight onto the first climb of the day they go. The 14.3km long Forca della Civita that has an average gradient of 4.1%.

Attack Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane) The new leader of the mountain standings took the maximum points on the final climb yesterday taking 15 very important points that put him 9 points clear of former green jersey wearer, Davide Bais (Polti-VisitMalta).

190km to go Racing begins on stage four of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025!

Neutral zone The riders have started the neutralised zone after sign on was completed. The rain is continuing from yesterday, unfortunately for the riders. Good morning from a rainy Norcia, Italy.

Today's stage is a bit shorter than the monster length of yesterday's stage. Today the riders are covering 190km between Norcia and Trasacco with two categorised climbs along the way as well as several little lumps before the final 55km on flat roads to the finish.