Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6 Live - Riders tackle the Queen Stage to decide the final overall

With just 163km of racing today from Cartoceto to the summit finish on Frontignano the racing should be intense from start to finish

Intermediate sprint (Pieve Torina)/30km to go

Just two kilometres to the intermediate sprint in Pieve Torina. Just back under three minutes between the break and the chasing pack. 

40km to go

Over three hours of racing now and the average speed is climbing to 39.4kph with the breakaway's gap going back up to three minutes. 

50km to go

Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane) has won the KoM jersey. He has an unassailable lead over his nearest riders.  

KoM

Abandon

Dylan Groenwegen (Jayco-AlUla) has been dropped with his teammate, Elmar Reinders, looking after him. This is going to be a long afternoon for him. 

60km to go

Here is that bizzare moment for Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) earlier today...

The peloton has now got the gap below four minutes with 3'45" between the break and peloton.

70km to go

An absolutely bizarre moment for Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) in the break. He tried to give a bidon to a spectator but the spectator, in trying to grab the bidon, grabbed Thomas' handlebars with the Frenchman almost hitting the deck but used his track skills to stay upright. 

80km to go

Abandon

100km to go

Finally, the breakaway have a three minute gap on the peloton. The pace isn't particularly rapid but it is still quite close between the two groups. 

The teams of Q36.5, UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe are leading the peloton for their leaders Tom Pidcock, Juan Ayuso and Jai Hindley. 

The gap between the peloton and the breakaway is now actually reducing and is at 2'38". 

120km to go

The breakaway has formed and has a gap of just under three minutes. 

Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) and Chris Hamilton (Picnic-PostNL) catch the breakaway. 

140km to go

This looks like the break of the day as the leader's now have two minutes on the peloton with the two chasers about 25" behind the front of the race. 

Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) and Chris Hamilton (Picnic-PostNL) are trying to bridge the now 40" gap up to the leading group of six riders. 

A group of six riders have a small gap:

Several more moves tried to get away with the likes of Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) but all came back before a new group got away. 

And, once again, the attackers are caught. 

Mathieu van der Poel goes again to try and form the morning's breakaway. 

Battistella and his fellow attackers are caught. The fight for the break starts again. 

The first attacker of the day was Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck). But he was swiftly caught. Now, Samuele Battistella (EF Education-EasyPost) is clear of the bunch. 

The sun is shining on the riders early on in today's stage. A second day in a row where the dry weather has come for the riders after two torturous days in rain and cold earlier in the week.  

Several early attacks going off the front. 

163km to go

They are currently using a blow torch to dry the roads at the finish of today's stage... The race organiser's commentator, Carlton Kirby, shows how it looks at the finish and the bizarre dry techniques used... 

Sign on is complete and the riders will be getting ready for the neutral roll out of Cartoceto.

In addition to the nine abandons yesterday, Bram Welten (Picnic-PostNL) will not take to the start today. 

Yet more frustration for Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) as the former world champion comes close to another stage win as he continues building towards Milan-Sanremo...

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) kept hold of his leader's jersey despite late mechanical but the Italian star still complains about bad luck...

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has a simple view of today's stage with only FIlippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) in his way as he searches for the blue jersey at the end of today...

The so called 'Queen Stage' is here with the summit finish up to Frontignano coming at the end of a relatively short 163km stage. The final climb is 7.7km long with an average gradient of 7.8% with a max kick of just under 11% at the halfway point. 

Hello and welcome to CyclingNews' live report for the sixth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025

