Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 Live - Late climb could throw up drama in the GC fight

By
last updated

Two riders have just over four minutes on the peloton as the race heads into it's final 200km

Refresh

180km to go

In the peloton it is the team of the leader, Filippo Ganna, leading the way. He has almost all of his Ineos Grenadier teammates in front of him with their man for the GC, Laurens De Plus, behind him. 

The break are just under 30km to go until the first categorised climb of the day, the Passo del Lume Spento. 

Over an hour of racing down so far with the average speed being at 37kph. It has not been a fast one. In fact, this is slower than yesterday and that was almost a record for being so far behind the race schedule. 

200km to go

One potential winner today is celebrating his 25th birthday. Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) is the birthday boy. The winner of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad comes into this race with mixed form but he is 8th in GC just +37" down. 

Davide Bais (Polti-VisitMalta) leads the KoM standings with five points ahead of teammate Alessandro Tonelli (Polti-VisitMalta) on three points then Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane) on two and Steven Kruijswijk (Visma-Lease a Bike) on one. Can Lorenzo Conforti (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane) challenge him for the points today?

The break are currently starting a reasonably sized uncategorised climb. Their gap over the peloton has grown again to 4'15" and is continuing to expand. 

Coming into this stage, Davide Bais (Polti-VisitMalta) was +1'39" down on Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) in the general classification. 

220km to go

Jerseys going into stage three:

It was starting to rain in Follonica just after the riders left. If the pace is high the riders mat be able to avoid it in the tailwind but who will do the chasing. 

Bais and Conforti are pulling out an early gap of 50" and it is increasing. 

Attack!

239km to go

Several riders out of the race so far:

Neutral start

Sign-on has been completed by all the riders. Could thiis man, Alex Aranburu (Cofidis), be involved in the fight for the stage win later today?

And we saw it get it's debut yesterday, but Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has been given a fancy new bike... Will it help him to victory today?

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) remains humble and talks down claims that he is now the best sprinter on the planet...

In the news room this morning... Filippo Ganna is keen to get Ineos Grenadiers back to the top of the sport after they have a good start to the season...

Today's stage is the longest of the race with 239km of racing on the menu between yesterday's finish town of Follonica and Colfiorito with a late climb topping out with just under 4km to go. 

Hello and welcome to the CyclingNews live page for stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025.

More about road
Jonathan Milan wins stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025

As it happened: Sprint finish on stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
A composite image of Sean Kelly racing (left) and Tadej Pogačar during Strade Bianche (right)

Sean Kelly's Classics Column: Tadej Pogačar would be crazy to ride Paris-Roubaix
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 17 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team LidlTrek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD WorxProtime during the 25th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2024 Womens Elite a 1405km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 17 2024 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2025 contenders – Vollering and Van der Breggen return to challenge sprinters
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews