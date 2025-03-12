Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 Live - Late climb could throw up drama in the GC fight
Two riders have just over four minutes on the peloton as the race heads into it's final 200km
180km to go
The gap up to Bais and Conforti has gone back up to 4'55" as they near the bottom of the first climb of the day.
In the peloton it is the team of the leader, Filippo Ganna, leading the way. He has almost all of his Ineos Grenadier teammates in front of him with their man for the GC, Laurens De Plus, behind him.
The break are just under 30km to go until the first categorised climb of the day, the Passo del Lume Spento.
Over an hour of racing down so far with the average speed being at 37kph. It has not been a fast one. In fact, this is slower than yesterday and that was almost a record for being so far behind the race schedule.
200km to go
Conforti and Bais have just over four minutes on the chasing peloton.
One potential winner today is celebrating his 25th birthday. Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) is the birthday boy. The winner of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad comes into this race with mixed form but he is 8th in GC just +37" down.
Davide Bais (Polti-VisitMalta) leads the KoM standings with five points ahead of teammate Alessandro Tonelli (Polti-VisitMalta) on three points then Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane) on two and Steven Kruijswijk (Visma-Lease a Bike) on one. Can Lorenzo Conforti (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane) challenge him for the points today?
The break are currently starting a reasonably sized uncategorised climb. Their gap over the peloton has grown again to 4'15" and is continuing to expand.
Coming into this stage, Davide Bais (Polti-VisitMalta) was +1'39" down on Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) in the general classification.
Lorenzo Conforti (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane) started the day at +2'00" down in the GC.
220km to go
Davide Bais and Lorenzo Conforti have a gap of 3'20" over the peloton now and it continue to grow as they head to the first climb of the day, the Passo del Lume Spento, which is just over 50km away.
Jerseys going into stage three:
Blue general classification leader - Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)
Purple points classification leader - Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)
Green mountains classification leader - Davide Bais (Polti-VisitMalta)
White youung rider classification leader - Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)*
*Worn by - Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
It was starting to rain in Follonica just after the riders left. If the pace is high the riders mat be able to avoid it in the tailwind but who will do the chasing.
This was the big topic at the start with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) expected to have a go for the win today.
Bais and Conforti are pulling out an early gap of 50" and it is increasing.
Attack!
Davide Bais (Polti-VisitMalta)
Lorenzo Conforti (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè)
239km to go
The official start has been given and racing begins for stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025!
Several riders out of the race so far:
Alberto Bettiol (XDS-Astana) DNS S3
Robbe Ghys (Alpecin-Deceuninck) DNS S3
Xabier Mikel Azparren (Q36.5) DNS S3
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) DNF S2
MIchael Valgren (EF Education-EasyPost) DNF S2
Tom Paquot (Intermarche-Wanty) DNF S2
James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost) DNS S1
Louis Barré (Intermarche-Wanty) DNS S1
Neutral start
The riders have started the neutralised zone of the stage. This section is 6.9km long as they leave Follonica.
Sign-on has been completed by all the riders. Could thiis man, Alex Aranburu (Cofidis), be involved in the fight for the stage win later today?
And we saw it get it's debut yesterday, but Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has been given a fancy new bike... Will it help him to victory today?
>>> Mathieu van der Poel's bike: A custom painted, special edition Canyon Aeroad
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) remains humble and talks down claims that he is now the best sprinter on the planet...
>>> 'I don't consider myself the best sprinter in the world' - Jonathan Milan is modest but not scared of major rival Tim Merlier
In the news room this morning... Filippo Ganna is keen to get Ineos Grenadiers back to the top of the sport after they have a good start to the season...
>>> 'We've got to get back to being the great Ineos team we once were' - Filippo Ganna leads Ineos Grenadiers fight back from the front
Today's stage is the longest of the race with 239km of racing on the menu between yesterday's finish town of Follonica and Colfiorito with a late climb topping out with just under 4km to go.
Hello and welcome to the CyclingNews live page for stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025.
