Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 Live - Late climb could throw up drama in the GC fight

180km to go The gap up to Bais and Conforti has gone back up to 4'55" as they near the bottom of the first climb of the day.

In the peloton it is the team of the leader, Filippo Ganna, leading the way. He has almost all of his Ineos Grenadier teammates in front of him with their man for the GC, Laurens De Plus, behind him. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The break are just under 30km to go until the first categorised climb of the day, the Passo del Lume Spento.

Over an hour of racing down so far with the average speed being at 37kph. It has not been a fast one. In fact, this is slower than yesterday and that was almost a record for being so far behind the race schedule.

200km to go Conforti and Bais have just over four minutes on the chasing peloton.

One potential winner today is celebrating his 25th birthday. Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) is the birthday boy. The winner of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad comes into this race with mixed form but he is 8th in GC just +37" down.

Davide Bais (Polti-VisitMalta) leads the KoM standings with five points ahead of teammate Alessandro Tonelli (Polti-VisitMalta) on three points then Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane) on two and Steven Kruijswijk (Visma-Lease a Bike) on one. Can Lorenzo Conforti (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane) challenge him for the points today? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The break are currently starting a reasonably sized uncategorised climb. Their gap over the peloton has grown again to 4'15" and is continuing to expand.

Coming into this stage, Davide Bais (Polti-VisitMalta) was +1'39" down on Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) in the general classification. Lorenzo Conforti (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane) started the day at +2'00" down in the GC.

220km to go Davide Bais and Lorenzo Conforti have a gap of 3'20" over the peloton now and it continue to grow as they head to the first climb of the day, the Passo del Lume Spento, which is just over 50km away.

Jerseys going into stage three: Blue general classification leader - Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)

Purple points classification leader - Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)

Green mountains classification leader - Davide Bais (Polti-VisitMalta)

White youung rider classification leader - Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)* *Worn by - Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was starting to rain in Follonica just after the riders left. If the pace is high the riders mat be able to avoid it in the tailwind but who will do the chasing. This was the big topic at the start with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) expected to have a go for the win today.

Bais and Conforti are pulling out an early gap of 50" and it is increasing.

Attack! Davide Bais (Polti-VisitMalta)

Lorenzo Conforti (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè)

239km to go The official start has been given and racing begins for stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025!

Several riders out of the race so far: Alberto Bettiol (XDS-Astana) DNS S3

Robbe Ghys (Alpecin-Deceuninck) DNS S3

Xabier Mikel Azparren (Q36.5) DNS S3

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) DNF S2

MIchael Valgren (EF Education-EasyPost) DNF S2

Tom Paquot (Intermarche-Wanty) DNF S2

James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost) DNS S1

Louis Barré (Intermarche-Wanty) DNS S1

Neutral start The riders have started the neutralised zone of the stage. This section is 6.9km long as they leave Follonica.

Sign-on has been completed by all the riders. Could thiis man, Alex Aranburu (Cofidis), be involved in the fight for the stage win later today? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's stage is the longest of the race with 239km of racing on the menu between yesterday's finish town of Follonica and Colfiorito with a late climb topping out with just under 4km to go.