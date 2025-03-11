Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 Live - A day for the sprinters in Italy

Jonathan Milan comes into the stage as favourite as the race takes on 192km from Camaiore to Follonica

Tarozzi's gap has quickly gone out to beyond a minute. However, the Italian will be hoping that he gets some company soon as it will be a very lonely day otherwise. 

Attack!

Racing begins

Alpecin-Deceuninck come into this race with no real stand-out sprinter and absolutely no GC riders... However, they do have Mathieu van der Poel. 

Sign-on is in full swing in Camaiore...

The jerseys going into stage two:

Some ideas to look at in the CyclingNews news room today...

The second stage sees the riders tackle the first road stage of this week's race with a 192km route between Camaiore and Follonica. Two towns that are often used as starts and finishes in this race. 

Hello and welcome to the CyclingNews live page for the second stage of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025. 

