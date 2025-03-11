Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 Live - A day for the sprinters in Italy

Refresh

Tarozzi's gap has quickly gone out to beyond a minute. However, the Italian will be hoping that he gets some company soon as it will be a very lonely day otherwise.

The Italian breakaway specialist has a gap of about 30" on the peloton.

Alpecin-Deceuninck come into this race with no real stand-out sprinter and absolutely no GC riders... However, they do have Mathieu van der Poel.

The Dutch superstar has already shown that he is in good sprinting form after making Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) look rather pedestrian at the Ename Samyn Classic last week. Maybe a bunch sprint effort from him today?