Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 Live - A day for the sprinters in Italy
Jonathan Milan comes into the stage as favourite as the race takes on 192km from Camaiore to Follonica
Tarozzi's gap has quickly gone out to beyond a minute. However, the Italian will be hoping that he gets some company soon as it will be a very lonely day otherwise.
Attack!
Manuele Tarozzi (VF Bardiani CSF-Faizane)
The Italian breakaway specialist has a gap of about 30" on the peloton.
Racing begins
The riders have begun stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025!
Alpecin-Deceuninck come into this race with no real stand-out sprinter and absolutely no GC riders... However, they do have Mathieu van der Poel.
The Dutch superstar has already shown that he is in good sprinting form after making Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) look rather pedestrian at the Ename Samyn Classic last week. Maybe a bunch sprint effort from him today?
Sign-on is in full swing in Camaiore...
The jerseys going into stage two:
Blue general classification - Filippo Ganna (ITA) Ineos Grenadiers
Green mountain classification - First points given out today
Purple points classification - Filippo Ganna (ITA) Ineos Grenadiers*
White young rider classification - Juan Ayuso (ESP) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
*Worn by Johan Price-Pejtersen (DEN) Alpecin-Deceuninck
Some ideas to look at in the CyclingNews news room today...
>>> 'No tenía piernas' - Juan Ayuso defeated by Filippo Ganna in Tirreno-Adriatico TT but gains significant time on GC rivals
>>> Sean Kelly's Classics Column: Tadej Pogačar would be crazy to ride Paris-Roubaix
>>> Saudi Arabian PIF investment fund close to sponsoring the Giro d'Italia maglia rosa
The second stage sees the riders tackle the first road stage of this week's race with a 192km route between Camaiore and Follonica. Two towns that are often used as starts and finishes in this race.
Hello and welcome to the CyclingNews live page for the second stage of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025.
