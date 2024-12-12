Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 route

From the Tuscan coast to San Benedetto del Tronto via the testing central Apennine mountains

The map of the 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico
The map of the 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico
Seven stages, 1,130 km, and 14,610 metres of elevation gain. These are the key numbers of the 60th edition of Tirreno-Adriatico, the Italian stage race that precedes Milan-San Remo and is held at the same time in Paris-Nice.  

The 2025 race will be held between March 10-16, starting with an individual time trial in Lido di Camaiore and a road race stage finish in the Adriatic holiday town of San Benedetto del Tronto. 

Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 1
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 2
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 3
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 4
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 5
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 6
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 7
