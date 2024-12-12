Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 route

Seven stages, 1,130 km, and 14,610 metres of elevation gain. These are the key numbers of the 60th edition of Tirreno-Adriatico, the Italian stage race that precedes Milan-San Remo and is held at the same time in Paris-Nice.

The 2025 race will be held between March 10-16, starting with an individual time trial in Lido di Camaiore and a road race stage finish in the Adriatic holiday town of San Benedetto del Tronto.

The race includes three stages for sprinters, two undulating stages, and the unprecedented uphill finish in Frontignano, which could be decisive for the overall winner's Maglia Azzurra and trident trophy. Jonas Vingegaard won the 2024 edition of Tirreno-Adiratico.

Cyclingnews will again have complete coverage of Tirreno-Adriatico in 2025, with live coverage of stage, reports, news, interviews and analysis.

From Dino Zandegù to Jonas Vingegaard, Tirreno-Adriatico has sparked countless stories and great spring racing from the first race in 1966.

The early editions of the "Race of the Two Seas" were dominated by Italy and Belgium, with Roger De Vlaeminck claiming six consecutive overall victories from 1972 to 1977. "Monsieur Roubaix" holds the record for overall and stage wins: 15, four more than the 11 of Oscar Freire.

A small group of riders has won the race twice: Giuseppe Saronni (1978, 1982); Francesco Moser (1980, 1981); Rolf Sorensen (1987, 1992); Tony Rominger (1989, 1990); Vincenzo Nibali (2012, 2013); Nairo Quintana (2015, 2017); Primož Roglič (2019, 2023); and Tadej Pogačar (2021, 2022).

"We wanted to maintain some traditions and, at the same time, also open up to important new features," race director Stefano Allocchio said of the 2025 route.

"The race starts with the classic opening time trial in Lido di Camaiore, which again this year will kick off the race in a spectacular way. From there, the route unfolds with a perfect balance: three stages suitable for fast wheels and two stages for puncheurs that could also shake up the classification.

"The new element is the uphill finish in Frontignano, an unprecedented finale that could be decisive for the Maglia Azzurra, before the classic finish in San Benedetto del Tronto."

Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore (ITT), 9.9km

A perfectly flat individual time trial consisting of two straight sectors running down and back up along the seafronts of Camaiore and Viareggio, with only a few connecting bends and a U-turn at the halfway point.

The U-turn is located at km 5.4 in Viareggio, where the split time is taken. Riders will then return straight to Lido di Camaiore, where an S-turn leads into the final kilometre.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 1

Stage 2: Camaiore-Follonica, 189km

Starting in Camaiore, the stage route passes Montemagno to reach Pisa and then the Livorno area.

Leaving the coast near Cecina, it heads inland towards Canneto. After completing a long section that is mostly downhill, the riders will enter a final circuit of approximately 20 km, which will be repeated once.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 2

Stage 3: Follonica - Colfiorito, 239km

Stage 3 is a very long stage with a fairly undulating first part.

Starting from Follonica, the route crosses the northern part of the Grosseto province, skirting Monte Amiata and passing into the Siena area, climbing Passo del Lume Spento and La Foce before reaching Montalcino and Chiusi.

The terrain then becomes gentler, crossing the plains around Lake Trasimeno to Foligno via mostly straight roads, at times with narrow sections. After Foligno, the stage concludes with the final climb to the Valico di Colfiorito, located about 4km from the finish.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 3

Stage 4: Norcia - Trasacco, 184km

A very undulating stage with an absolutely flat finish. The riders will tackle several long Apennine climbs (around 15 km each), which are not particularly steep, before descending into the Fucino plain.

Upon reaching Trasacco, the route includes a circuit of approximately 14 km to be completed twice.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 4

Stage 5: Ascoli Piceno - Pergola, 196km

The stage route features at least nine climbs, starting in Ascoli Piceno and passing through Croce di Casale, Amandola, Sarnano, and Tolentino.

Heading northward, the route crosses the slopes of Monte San Vicino before entering the challenging final segment. After Castelleone di Suasa, riders will tackle the steep ascents of Monte Santa Croce and Monte della Serra, both of which feature long, very steep sections. The latter climb is followed by a descent into the center of Pergola, leading to the finish.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 5

Stage 6: Cartoceto - Frontignano, 166km

This is the toughest stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico, featuring a mountain finish.

The route winds through the Marche, rising and falling continuously in the first part, and alternating with significant climbs such as Crispiero and the Valico delle Arette, after the ascent to the Santuario di Macereto.

In the final part, the race passes through Ussita, Visso, and Castelsantangelo sul Nera before tackling the decisive final climb.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 6

Stage 7: Porto Potenza Picena - San Benedetto del Tronto, 147km

A relatively flat stage early on and then completely flat for the last 80 km.

There is a short climb to Santa Maria della Fede followed by an ascent to Ripatransone. The descent leads to Grottammare and the coast before the 15 km circuit, which is raced five times.