Tirreno-Adriatico: Jonathan Milan blasts to stunning bunch sprint victory on stage 2

Jonathan Milan powered to victory on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico, delivering the win after a perfect lead-out from his well-oiled Lidl-Trek train into the crucial last corner with 300 metres to go.
Milan had the prime position on entry to the finishing straight after a physical fight for the lead in the last kilometre, with his team and last man, Simone Consonni, bringing him to the final in second wheel with the line in sight.
Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor) ended up second after diving up the inside of the final corner and sprinting in Milan's slipstream. But he and third-placed Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ) were never close to matching the Italian's top speed once he had launched his sprint.
Having taken two bonus seconds at an intermediate sprint earlier in the stage and a further 10 as bonuses for the victory, Milan moved up to second overall on GC behind his compatriot Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers).
Milan was ninth on the identical Follonica finish at last year's race, getting the run into the final corner completely wrong. But this time, he and his team had clearly done their homework and executed their pre-race plan to perfection.
"Of course, last year was the first time, and we saw how it was," said Milan in his flash interview.
"I didn't forget, and we brought the experience from last year, put it into practice today and I have to say, the guys were guiding me and leading me in the perfect way, j[ust] how we thought about it."
"I can imagine there was big chaos [behind]. We were always in the perfect position, always covered, and not losing too much energy. In the end, [it went] as we planned it, and we made it. Super happy and proud of my teammates. Today was perfect, a beautiful day."

