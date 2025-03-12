Tirreno-Adriatico: Andrea Vendrame beats Tom Pidcock to stage 3 victory

By published

Italian won the reduced sprint ahead of Pidcock and Gregoire

Jump to:
Image 1 of 10
COLFIORITO, ITALY - MARCH 12: Andrea Vendrame of Italy and Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team and Romain Gregoire of France and Team Groupama - FDJ during to the 60th Tirreno-Adriatico 2025, Stage 3 a 239km stage from Follonica to Colfiorito / #UCIWT / on March 12, 2025 in Colfiorito, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Andrea Vendrame wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico(Image credit: Getty Images)


A well-timed late acceleration in a small group sprint saw Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) clinch a rain-soaked hilly stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) and Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ).

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More race results
OETINGEN MARCH 12 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Julie De Wilde of Belgium and Team FenixDeceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 5th Ixina GP Oetingen 2025 Womens Elite a 1279km one day race from SintPietersLeeuw to Oetingen on March 12 2025 in Oetingen Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images

Julie De Wilde charges ahead of Sofia Bertizzolo for victory at GP Oetingen
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2: Jonathan Milan claims the win

Tirreno-Adriatico: Jonathan Milan blasts to stunning bunch sprint victory on stage 2
João Almeida wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice 2025

Paris-Nice: João Almeida snatches stage 4 summit finish victory from Jonas Vingegaard after stop-start day of racing
See more latest
Most Popular
João Almeida wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice 2025
Paris-Nice: João Almeida snatches stage 4 summit finish victory from Jonas Vingegaard after stop-start day of racing
OETINGEN MARCH 12 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Julie De Wilde of Belgium and Team FenixDeceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 5th Ixina GP Oetingen 2025 Womens Elite a 1279km one day race from SintPietersLeeuw to Oetingen on March 12 2025 in Oetingen Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Julie De Wilde charges ahead of Sofia Bertizzolo for victory at GP Oetingen
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2: Jonathan Milan claims the win
Tirreno-Adriatico: Jonathan Milan blasts to stunning bunch sprint victory on stage 2
Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s riders including Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (L) cycle during the 3rd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, a 28,4 km team time trial between Nevers Magny-Cours Circuit and Nevers, on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Paris-Nice: Visma-Lease A Bike speed to stage 3 team time trial victory
Paris-NIce 2025: Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) carries the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey across the finish line for victory on stage 2 in Bellegarde
Paris-Nice: Tim Merlier goes two-for-two with late acceleration for stage 2 victory
Filippo Ganna on his way to winning stage one of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
Tirreno-Adriatico: Filippo Ganna seizes stage 1 time trial victory
UCI Gravel World Series Brasil 2025
UCI Gravel World Series Brasil – Maddy Nutt and Simon Pellaud snap up wins in first edition
ROESELARE, BELGIUM - MARCH 09: Alexys Brunel of France and Team TotalEnergies celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 13th GP Jean-Pierre Monsere 2025 a 201.6km one day race from Ichtegem to Roeselare on March 09, 2025 in Roeselare, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Alexys Brunel survives from early breakaway to win Grote prijs Jean-Pierre Monseré
CINQUALE MARCH 09 Karlijn Swinkels of Netherlands and Team UAE Team ADQ R celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Puck Pieterse of Netherlands and Team FenixDeceuninck L during the 13th Trofeo Oro in Euro 2025 a 1068km one day race from Cinquale to Cinquale on March 09 2025 in Cinquale Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Karlijn Swinkels wins Trofeo Oro in Euro
Soudal Quick-Step&#039;s Belgian rider Tim Merlier (C) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win of the 1st stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 156,1 km between Le Perray-en-Yvelines and Le Perray-en-Yvelines, on March 9, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Paris-Nice: Tim Merlier sprints to stage 1 victory and overall race lead

Latest on Cyclingnews