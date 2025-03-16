Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7 - Live: A GC battle for time bonuses before the fast finish

By last updated

The sprinters do battle on the final stage in San Benedetto del Tronto

Refresh

We spoke too soon, the UCI judges applied a 'barage' and pulled over the team car,s so there is no slipstreaming.  

The sprint chasers re in the team car convoy and that will help them get back to the peloton.

This was Magnier's crash. Ouch. 

Jayco and Picnic are chasing the peloton at 1:30 for their sprinters. Magnier is there too. However they face a huge task. 

The peloton pass through the finish area in San Benedetto del Tronto with 72.5km to go. 

75km to go

Crash! Paul Magnier goes down at speed. 

Kooij gets back onto the Ineos-driven peloton after an intense chase with three teammates. 

Sadly Cian Uijtdebroeks (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) has abandoned Tirreno-Adriatico. 

The riders reach Ripatransone and so the last climb of this year's Tirreno-Adriatico is done. Now there is a fast descent and then the four circuits of San Benedetto del Tronto. 

The peloton is largely together but some sprinters have been dropped. Oav Kooij is just off the back with teammate Attila Valter pacing him.

Gruppo compatto. MvdP is caughy by the Ineos express chase train.

The road steepens and flattens as it passes through the fields and vineyards.

Ineos close down the attack buy MvdP goes again! He seems keen to test his form, having a good work out and  test his rivals. 

The Ripatransone climb has started and the peloton is lined out at speed. 

Mathieu van der Poel is on the front of the attack, it seems to be a MvdP- v- Ineos race for now. 

100km to go

Sadly Cian Uijtdebroeks (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) is distanced after his back problems returned on the climb to the finish. The young Belgian was in tears at the finish.

The Ineos pace is hurting some of the sprinter and other domestiques. 

The riders are on the short but steep Santa Maria delle Fede climb, which coms before the longer Ripatransone. Ineos are putting down big power and so reducing the gap to the van der Poel attack.

It's a big day of racing in Europe, with the final stage of Paris-Nice and the women's Trofeo Binda, one of the most prestigious one-day races in the women's WorldTour. 

Ineos are still leading the chase, possibly showing their intentions with Ganna for the bonus seconds. 

Ayuso is sat safely in the peloton. It is up to the others riders and teams to race hard today, UAE can ride defensively.  

Tom Pidcock could throw himself in to the sprint today as he looks to win a stage.

115km to go

The attackers are fighting back and have extended their lead to 1:15. 

This was the race roll out.

Ineos have Hamilton in the attack but are also chasing behind, so the gap is down to 30 seconds.  

The peloton seems to be letting them go clear. 

MvdP has four partners in crime in the break: Kévin Vauquelin (Arké -B&B Hotels), Lucas Hamilton (Ineos Grenadiers), Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and 20-year-old Britain Björn Koerdt (Team Picnic PostNL)

We spoke too soon! Van der Poel has attacked again and other riders have joined him.

Mathieu van der Poel is one of the riders to try an early attack but he is soon caught.  

Cyclingnews was at the summit finish of Tirreno-Adriatico on Saturday to see Juan Ayuso wins stage 6 and take the race lead from Ganna. 

After a short neutralised sector, the stage is underway! 

Juan Ayuso and UAE Team Emirates seem in control of the GC but there could be a battle for the mid-stage time bonus as Antonio Tiberi, Filippo Ganna and Derek Gee fight for the final podium places. 

We're expecting a sprint royale, with Jonathan Milan, Olav Kooij, Paul Magnier, Mathieu van der Poel, Sam Bennett, Dylan Groenwegen and other others, to fight for the stage victory. 

After the mountain finish of stage 6 to Frontignano, today's stage 7 passes mostly along the Adriatic coast. 

Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live report for the stage 7 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025.

More live reports
The peloton at the start of Trofeo Binda 2025

Trofeo Alfredo Binda Live - Star-studded peloton set for explosive racing action
FRONTIGNANO ITALY MARCH 15 Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates XRG White best Young Rider Jersey attacks during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 6 a 163km stage from Cartoceto to Frontignano 1324m UCIWT on March 15 2025 in Frontignano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

As it happened: Leader's jersey changes hands on Queen Stage at Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
Paris-Nice

Paris-Nice stage 8 - Live: GC to be decided in intense hilly finale
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews