Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7 - Live: A GC battle for time bonuses before the fast finish

We spoke too soon, the UCI judges applied a 'barage' and pulled over the team car,s so there is no slipstreaming.

The sprint chasers re in the team car convoy and that will help them get back to the peloton.

Magnier is there too. However they face a huge task. With Ineos still driving the pace, it's logical to ask if they will ride hard after the intermediate sprint to try to give Ganna a better chance to fight for the stage win and so take a final time bonuses that could lift him to second overall.

Jayco and Picnic are chasing the peloton at 1:30 for their sprinters. Magnier is there too. However they face a huge task. With Ineos still driving the pace, it's logical to ask if they will ride hard after the intermediate sprint to try to give Ganna a better chance to fight for the stage win and so take a final time bonuses that could lift him to second overall.

The peloton pass through the finish area in San Benedetto del Tronto with 72.5km to go. The roads are wet after a rain shower but the roads are drying out.

75km to go Magnier is 1:15 down on the fast-moving peloton. That will surely hurt his chances for the sprint finish.

Crash! Paul Magnier goes down at speed. Fortunately he is not hurt, gets up and chases. He was riding with several teammates to get back to the peloton but slipped out on a fast curve. He seems to be in pain and is now suffering on the curves.

Kooij gets back onto the Ineos-driven peloton after an intense chase with three teammates.

Sadly Cian Uijtdebroeks (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) has abandoned Tirreno-Adriatico. Lets hope the young talent can resolve is back problems and lack of power.

The riders reach Ripatransone and so the last climb of this year's Tirreno-Adriatico is done. Now there is a fast descent and then the four circuits of San Benedetto del Tronto.

The peloton is largely together but some sprinters have been dropped. Oav Kooij is just off the back with teammate Attila Valter pacing him.

Gruppo compatto. MvdP is caughy by the Ineos express chase train.

The road steepens and flattens as it passes through the fields and vineyards.

Ineos close down the attack buy MvdP goes again! He seems keen to test his form, having a good work out and test his rivals.

The Ripatransone climb has started and the peloton is lined out at speed. It is 8.4km long but has a gradient of just 4.7%.

Mathieu van der Poel is on the front of the attack, it seems to be a MvdP- v- Ineos race for now.

100km to go Ineos have three riders leading the peloton for Ganna. The intermediate sprint is still 50km away and the gap is only 30 seconds. This is a big team effort.

Sadly Cian Uijtdebroeks (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) is distanced after his back problems returned on the climb to the finish. The young Belgian was in tears at the finish.

The Ineos pace is hurting some of the sprinter and other domestiques.

The riders are on the short but steep Santa Maria delle Fede climb, which coms before the longer Ripatransone. Ineos are putting down big power and so reducing the gap to the van der Poel attack.

Ineos are still leading the chase, possibly showing their intentions with Ganna for the bonus seconds. They have Chris Hamilton in the break but he's sitting on.

Ayuso is sat safely in the peloton. It is up to the others riders and teams to race hard today, UAE can ride defensively.

Tom Pidcock could throw himself in to the sprint today as he looks to win a stage. He was second on stage 6 on Saturday but regretted not staying with Ayuso on the climb to the line. 'My red zone was a little higher than I thought' - Tom Pidcock regrets another second place at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

115km to go The van der Poel breakaway has extended their gap to 1:40. It's going to be a fast stage. Fortunately it's not raining on the Adriatic coast today.

The attackers are fighting back and have extended their lead to 1:15.

This was the race roll out. The final neutralized start of this #TirrenoAdriatico @CA_Ita 😥 See you in San Benedetto del Tronto 👀 pic.twitter.com/1DDVsdrINbMarch 16, 2025

Ineos have Hamilton in the attack but are also chasing behind, so the gap is down to 30 seconds.

The peloton seems to be letting them go clear.

MvdP has four partners in crime in the break: Kévin Vauquelin (Arké -B&B Hotels), Lucas Hamilton (Ineos Grenadiers), Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and 20-year-old Britain Björn Koerdt (Team Picnic PostNL)

We spoke too soon! Van der Poel has attacked again and other riders have joined him.

Mathieu van der Poel is one of the riders to try an early attack but he is soon caught. Perhaps the Dutchman is looking for a last hard day out before he rests up and prepares for next Saturday's Milan-San Remo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyclingnews was at the summit finish of Tirreno-Adriatico on Saturday to see Juan Ayuso wins stage 6 and take the race lead from Ganna. It was a controlled and impressive effort from the young Spaniard, who appears back to his best. This is our stage report. Tirreno-Adriatico: Juan Ayuso wins stage 6 summit finish, takes race lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a short neutralised sector, the stage is underway!

Juan Ayuso and UAE Team Emirates seem in control of the GC but there could be a battle for the mid-stage time bonus as Antonio Tiberi, Filippo Ganna and Derek Gee fight for the final podium places. Tiberi is second overall, 37 seconds down on Ayuso but Ganna is only one second down on his fellow Italian, with Gee at four seconds from Ganna. There's an intermediate sprint after103km, with time bonuses of 3, 2 and 1 second. There are also time bonuses of 10,6 and 4 seconds awarded at the finish but they will surely be swept up by the sprinters. Unless Ganna rides super aggressively.

We're expecting a sprint royale, with Jonathan Milan, Olav Kooij, Paul Magnier, Mathieu van der Poel, Sam Bennett, Dylan Groenwegen and other others, to fight for the stage victory.

After the mountain finish of stage 6 to Frontignano, today's stage 7 passes mostly along the Adriatic coast. The 147km stage starts in Porto Potenza Picena and ends in San Bendetto del Tronto. The stage includes a short and then a longer climb after 45km but then the riders cover five laps of a 14.5km along the seafront.