Tirreno-Adriatico: Filippo Ganna seizes stage 1 time trial victory

By
published

Italian specialist beats Juan Ayuso in opening TT to claim opening race lead

In a reversal of the result of the Tirreno-Adriatico opener last year, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) took the victory and the first blue jersey of the race, beating Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in Lido di Camaiore.

