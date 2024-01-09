Jump to:

Spring Classics 2024

Summary of winners in the 2024 Spring Classics

The Spring Classics 2024

Race NameWinner
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite WomenMarianne Vos
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad EliteJan Tratnik
Omloop van het HagelandKristin Faulkner
Kuurne-Brussel-KuurneWout van Aert
Le Samyn des DamesVittoria Guazzini
Le SamynLaurenz Rex
Strade Bianche WomenLotte Kopecky
Strade BiancheTadej Pogačar
Miron Ronde van DrentheLorena Wiebes
Danilith Nokere Koerse WomenLotte Kopecky
Danilith Nokere KoerseTim Merlier
Milano - TorinoAlberto Bettiol
Grand Prix de Denain - Porte du HainautJannik Stemle
Milan-San RemoJasper Philipsen
Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di CittiglioElisa Balsamo
Classic Brugge-De PanneElisa Balsamo
Classic Brugge-De PanneJasper Philipsen
E3 Saxo ClassicMathieu van der Poel
Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders FieldsMads Pedersen
Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders FieldsLorena Wiebes
Dwars door Vlaanderen WomenMarianne Vos
Dwars door VlaanderenMatteo Jorgenson
Tour of Flanders WomenElisa Longo Borghini
Tour of FlandersMathieu van der Poel
Scheldeprijs WomenLorena Wiebes
ScheldeprijsTim Merlier
Amstel Gold RaceTom Pidcock
Amstel Gold Race Ladies EditionMarianne Vos
De Brabantse Pijl WomenElisa Longo Borghini
De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche BrabançonneBenoît Cosnefroy
Paris-Roubaix FemmesLotte Kopecky
Paris-RoubaixMathieu van der Poel
La Flèche Wallonne FéminineKasia Niewiadoma
La Flèche WallonneStevie Williams
Liège-Bastogne-LiègeTadej Pogačar
Liège-Bastogne-Liège FemmesGrace Brown
Laura Weislo
