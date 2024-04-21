Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Tadej Pogačar crushes the field on La Redoute to take solo sixth Monument victory

By Peter Stuart
published

Romain Bardet secures second place, Mathieu van der Poel sprints for third

Jump to:
Image 1 of 28
LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 24 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 110th Liege Bastogne Liege 2024 Mens Elite a 2545km one day race from Liege to UCIWT on April 24 2024 in Liege Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Tadej Pogačar crushes the field on La Redoute to take solo sixth Monument victory(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took a sensational solo victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège after attacking the field with a crushing attack on the Côte de la Redoute, 34km from the finish.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1